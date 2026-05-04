The U.S. Central Command announced that guided missile destroyers from the U.S. Navy are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after passing through the Strait of Hormuz in support of the Freedom Project.

The U.S. Central Command clarified that U.S. forces are actively assisting in efforts to restore commercial shipping traffic, noting that as a first step, two commercial vessels flying the American flag successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz and are safely on their way to their destination.

It had previously announced that its forces would begin, today Monday, to support the "Freedom Project" operation, under the direct guidance of President Donald Trump; with the aim of escorting and securing commercial vessels wishing to safely transit the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a quarter of the world's oil trade passes, in addition to large quantities of fuel and fertilizers.



Central Command Chief Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed that "our support for this defensive mission is essential to enhance regional security and stabilize the global economy," while simultaneously maintaining the maritime blockade.

The U.S. Central Command explained that military support includes destroyers equipped with guided missiles, more than 100 land and sea aircraft, multi-mission unmanned platforms, and approximately 15,000 personnel from the U.S. armed forces.

Last week, the U.S. State Department, in collaboration with the Department of Defense, announced the "Maritime Freedom Initiative"; aimed at enhancing coordination and information sharing among international partners to support navigation security in the strait, and this initiative will serve as a diplomatic complement to the "Freedom Project."

This announcement comes in the context of heightened regional tensions related to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, as the closure or disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz has led to the detention of several commercial vessels, with humanitarian concerns regarding supply shortages on board.

The Strait of Hormuz is considered one of the most important maritime passages in the world, and any disruption there directly affects global oil prices and the global economy. Iran has previously warned against any foreign military intervention in the strait, considering its security to be its responsibility.

The war has led to the disruption of navigation in the strait, as Iran has imposed near-total control over it or an effective blockade, resulting in the detention of hundreds of commercial vessels, with some reports exceeding 850 ships, and some of them have been attacked, along with severe shortages of food and fuel supplies on board.