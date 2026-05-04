أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن مدمرات صواريخ موجهة تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية تعمل حالياً في الخليج العربي بعد عبورها مضيق هرمز دعماً لمشروع الحرية.

وأوضحت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن القوات الأمريكية تساعد بنشاط في الجهود المبذولة لاستعادة حركة المرور للشحن التجاري، مشيرة إلى أنه كخطوة أولى، نجحت سفينتان تجاريتان تحملان العلم الأمريكي في العبور عبر مضيق هرمز وهما في طريقهما بسلام إلى وجهتهما.

وكانت أعلنت في وقت سابق أن قواتها ستبدأ، اليوم الإثنين، دعم عملية «مشروع الحرية»، بتوجيه مباشر من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب؛ بهدف مرافقة وتأمين السفن التجارية الراغبة في العبور الآمن لمضيق هرمز، الذي يمر من خلاله نحو ربع تجارة النفط العالمية، إضافة إلى كميات كبيرة من الوقود والأسمدة.


وأكد قائد القيادة المركزية، الأدميرال براد كوبر، أن «دعمنا لهذه المهمة الدفاعية ضروري لتعزيز الأمن الإقليمي واستقرار الاقتصاد العالمي»، مع الحفاظ في الوقت نفسه على الحصار البحري.

وأوضحت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن الدعم العسكري يشمل مدمرات مزودة بصواريخ موجهة، وأكثر من 100 طائرة برية وبحرية، ومنصات غير مأهولة متعددة المهمات، وحوالى 15,000 عنصر من القوات المسلحة الأمريكية.

وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية الأسبوع الماضي، بالتعاون مع وزارة الدفاع، مبادرة «بناء الحرية البحرية»؛ وتهدف إلى تعزيز التنسيق وتبادل المعلومات بين الشركاء الدوليين لدعم أمن الملاحة في المضيق، وستكون هذه المبادرة مكملاً دبلوماسياً لـ«مشروع الحرية».

يأتي هذا الإعلان في سياق توترات إقليمية حادة مرتبطة بالحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران، إذ أدى إغلاق أو تعطيل الملاحة في مضيق هرمز إلى احتجاز عدد من السفن التجارية، مع مخاوف إنسانية تتعلق بنقص الإمدادات على متنها.

ويُعد مضيق هرمز أحد أهم الممرات البحرية في العالم، وأي اضطراب فيه يؤثر مباشرة على أسعار النفط العالمية والاقتصاد العالمي. وقد حذرت إيران سابقاً من أي تدخل عسكري أجنبي في المضيق، معتبرة أمنه من مسؤوليتها.

وأدت الحرب إلى تعطيل الملاحة في المضيق، إذ فرضت إيران سيطرة شبه كاملة عليه أو حصاراً فعلياً، مما أدى إلى احتجاز مئات السفن التجارية تجاوز عددها 850 سفينة في بعض التقارير، وتعرض بعضها لهجمات، مع نقص حاد في الإمدادات الغذائية والوقود على متنها.