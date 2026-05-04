The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that residents who violate the requirement to obtain a Hajj permit will be punished with a financial fine of (20,000) riyals, deportation, and a ban on entering the Kingdom for (10) years, emphasizing that obtaining a legal Hajj permit is a fundamental requirement for performing the Hajj pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Interior urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season (1447 AH) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the security and safety of the guests of Allah, noting that violating these regulations exposes offenders to legal penalties.

It called for immediate reporting of violators via the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.