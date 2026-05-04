Bloomberg News announced today that QatarEnergy has extended the force majeure on its liquefied natural gas supplies until mid-June.



QatarEnergy had previously declared a state of "force majeure" in some liquefied natural gas supply contracts with four countries earlier in March, following attacks on some of its facilities by Iran.



The company stated that "force majeure has been declared in liquefied natural gas contracts with China, Italy, Belgium, and South Korea."



Severe Damages



The company clarified that missile attacks targeted its Ras Laffan production facility on March 18 and 19; causing severe damages that included the impairment of two liquefied natural gas processing units and another for converting gas to liquids.



QatarEnergy confirmed that it continues to assess the full impact of the recent events on operations, as well as the timeline for repairing the damaged facilities.



Losses of $20 Billion



On March 19, the Minister of State for Energy and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Al-Kaabi, said in a company statement: "These missile attacks have reduced Qatar's capacity to export liquefied natural gas by 17%, resulting in an estimated annual revenue loss of around $20 billion."



Al-Kaabi also explained at the time that "repairing the severe damages to the production facilities could take up to 5 years, which will force us to declare a long-term force majeure," according to the same statement.



He noted that the attacks caused damages to two production lines in the liquefied natural gas facilities, numbers 4 and 6, which have a total production capacity of 12.8 million tons per year of liquefied natural gas, representing about 17% of Qatar's exports.