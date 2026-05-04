أعلنت وكالة «بلومبرغ نيوز» اليوم أن شركة «قطر للطاقة» مددت حالة القوة القاهرة على إمداداتها من الغاز الطبيعي المسال حتى منتصف يونيو القادم.


وكانت شركة قطر للطاقة أعلنت في وقت سابق من شهر مارس الماضي حالة «القوة القاهرة» في بعض عقود توريد الغاز الطبيعي المسال مع 4 دول، إثر استهداف إيران بعض منشآتها.


وقالت الشركة إنه «تم إعلان حالة القوة القاهرة في عقود الغاز الطبيعي المسال مع كل من الصين وإيطاليا وبلجيكا وكوريا الجنوبية».


أضرار جسيمة


وأوضحت الشركة أن هجمات صاروخية استهدفت مركز رأس لفان الإنتاجي التابع للشركة يومي 18 و19 من مارس الماضي؛ ما تسبب في أضرار جسيمة شملت تضرر وحدتين لمعالجة الغاز الطبيعي المسال، وأخرى لتحويل الغاز إلى سوائل.


وأكدت الشركة القطرية أنها تستمر في تقييم الأثر الكامل للأحداث الأخيرة على العمليات، فضلاً عن الجدول الزمني لإصلاح المنشآت المتضررة.


خسائر بـ 20 مليار دولار


وفي 19 مارس، قال وزير الدولة لشؤون الطاقة العضو المنتدب الرئيس التنفيذي لقطر للطاقة سعد الكعبي في بيان للشركة: «إن تلك الهجمات الصاروخية قلصت قدرة قطر على تصدير الغاز الطبيعي المسال بنسبة 17%، وسببت خسارة في الإيرادات السنوية تقدر بنحو 20 مليار دولار».


وأوضح الكعبي أيضاً وقتها أن «إصلاح الأضرار الجسيمة التي لحقت بمرافق الإنتاج سيستغرق ما يصل إلى 5 سنوات، وستجبرنا على إعلان حالة القوة القاهرة طويلة الأمد»، وفق البيان ذاته.


ونوه إلى أن الهجمات ألحقت أضراراً بخطين للإنتاج في مرافق الغاز الطبيعي المسال، رقم 4 و6، البالغة طاقتهما الإنتاجية الإجمالية 12.8 مليون طن سنوياً من الغاز الطبيعي المسال، وهو ما يمثل نحو 17% من صادرات دولة قطر.