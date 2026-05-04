أعلنت وكالة «بلومبرغ نيوز» اليوم أن شركة «قطر للطاقة» مددت حالة القوة القاهرة على إمداداتها من الغاز الطبيعي المسال حتى منتصف يونيو القادم.
وكانت شركة قطر للطاقة أعلنت في وقت سابق من شهر مارس الماضي حالة «القوة القاهرة» في بعض عقود توريد الغاز الطبيعي المسال مع 4 دول، إثر استهداف إيران بعض منشآتها.
وقالت الشركة إنه «تم إعلان حالة القوة القاهرة في عقود الغاز الطبيعي المسال مع كل من الصين وإيطاليا وبلجيكا وكوريا الجنوبية».
أضرار جسيمة
وأوضحت الشركة أن هجمات صاروخية استهدفت مركز رأس لفان الإنتاجي التابع للشركة يومي 18 و19 من مارس الماضي؛ ما تسبب في أضرار جسيمة شملت تضرر وحدتين لمعالجة الغاز الطبيعي المسال، وأخرى لتحويل الغاز إلى سوائل.
وأكدت الشركة القطرية أنها تستمر في تقييم الأثر الكامل للأحداث الأخيرة على العمليات، فضلاً عن الجدول الزمني لإصلاح المنشآت المتضررة.
خسائر بـ 20 مليار دولار
وفي 19 مارس، قال وزير الدولة لشؤون الطاقة العضو المنتدب الرئيس التنفيذي لقطر للطاقة سعد الكعبي في بيان للشركة: «إن تلك الهجمات الصاروخية قلصت قدرة قطر على تصدير الغاز الطبيعي المسال بنسبة 17%، وسببت خسارة في الإيرادات السنوية تقدر بنحو 20 مليار دولار».
وأوضح الكعبي أيضاً وقتها أن «إصلاح الأضرار الجسيمة التي لحقت بمرافق الإنتاج سيستغرق ما يصل إلى 5 سنوات، وستجبرنا على إعلان حالة القوة القاهرة طويلة الأمد»، وفق البيان ذاته.
ونوه إلى أن الهجمات ألحقت أضراراً بخطين للإنتاج في مرافق الغاز الطبيعي المسال، رقم 4 و6، البالغة طاقتهما الإنتاجية الإجمالية 12.8 مليون طن سنوياً من الغاز الطبيعي المسال، وهو ما يمثل نحو 17% من صادرات دولة قطر.
Bloomberg News announced today that QatarEnergy has extended the force majeure on its liquefied natural gas supplies until mid-June.
QatarEnergy had previously declared a state of "force majeure" in some liquefied natural gas supply contracts with four countries earlier in March, following attacks on some of its facilities by Iran.
The company stated that "force majeure has been declared in liquefied natural gas contracts with China, Italy, Belgium, and South Korea."
Severe Damages
The company clarified that missile attacks targeted its Ras Laffan production facility on March 18 and 19; causing severe damages that included the impairment of two liquefied natural gas processing units and another for converting gas to liquids.
QatarEnergy confirmed that it continues to assess the full impact of the recent events on operations, as well as the timeline for repairing the damaged facilities.
Losses of $20 Billion
On March 19, the Minister of State for Energy and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Al-Kaabi, said in a company statement: "These missile attacks have reduced Qatar's capacity to export liquefied natural gas by 17%, resulting in an estimated annual revenue loss of around $20 billion."
Al-Kaabi also explained at the time that "repairing the severe damages to the production facilities could take up to 5 years, which will force us to declare a long-term force majeure," according to the same statement.
He noted that the attacks caused damages to two production lines in the liquefied natural gas facilities, numbers 4 and 6, which have a total production capacity of 12.8 million tons per year of liquefied natural gas, representing about 17% of Qatar's exports.