كشفت بيانات البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما)، ارتفاع إنفاق المستهلكين بالسعودية إلى 150.1 مليار ريال خلال شهر مارس 2026، وبنسبة 1% مقارنة بنحو 148 مليار ريال خلال الشهر المماثل من عام 2025، (بزيادة قدرها 2.1 مليار ريال).


نقاط البيع


ووفقاً للبيانات، زادت قيمة المبيعات عبر نقاط البيع في السعودية خلال شهر مارس 2026 بنسبة 1% لتصل إلى نحو 66.1 مليار ريال مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من عام 2025.


وبحسب البيانات، تمت المبيعات خلال شهر مارس الماضي من خلال 997.2 مليون عملية، وعبر 2.4 مليون جهاز.


وسجلت السحوبات النقدية من أجهزة الصرف الآلي خلال شهر مارس 2026 انخفاضاً بنحو 11% لتصل إلى نحو 48.6 مليار ريال، مقارنة بسحوبات مارس 2025.


وتمت هذه السحوبات النقدية من خلال 14.5 ألف جهاز صرف آلي للمصارف العاملة والشبكة السعودية، وعبر 125.1 مليون عملية، فيما بلغ عدد البطاقات البنكية الصادرة 66.9 مليون بطاقة بنكية.


التجارة الإلكترونية


وبحسب البيانات، ارتفعت مبيعات التجارة الإلكترونية عبر بطاقات مدى إلى 35.4 مليار ريال خلال شهر مارس 2026، وبنسبة 28% مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2025، وتمت هذه المبيعات من خلال 200.3 مليون عملية.


وتتضمن مبيعات التجارة الإلكترونية عمليات بطاقات مدى المستخدمة في الدفع والشراء من خلال مواقع التسوق والتطبيقات الإلكترونية.


ويشمل إنفاق المستهلكين في السعودية مجموع السحوبات النقدية ومبيعات نقاط البيع ومبيعات التجارة الإلكترونية عبر مدى.


وتُمثل العمليات عبر نقاط البيع ما ينفقه المستهلكون عبر بطاقات الصراف وبطاقات الائتمان في مراكز التسوق الكبيرة ومحلات التجزئة والصيدليات وغيرها.