The data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) revealed an increase in consumer spending in Saudi Arabia to 150.1 billion riyals during March 2026, representing a 1% increase compared to approximately 148 billion riyals during the same month of 2025, (an increase of 2.1 billion riyals).



Point of Sale



According to the data, the value of sales through point of sale terminals in Saudi Arabia increased by 1% in March 2026, reaching approximately 66.1 billion riyals compared to the same period in 2025.



According to the data, sales during March were conducted through 997.2 million transactions, and via 2.4 million devices.



Cash withdrawals from ATMs during March 2026 recorded a decrease of about 11%, reaching approximately 48.6 billion riyals, compared to withdrawals in March 2025.



These cash withdrawals were made through 14.5 thousand ATMs for operating banks and the Saudi network, and through 125.1 million transactions, while the number of issued bank cards reached 66.9 million bank cards.



E-commerce



According to the data, e-commerce sales via Mada cards rose to 35.4 billion riyals during March 2026, representing a 28% increase compared to the same period in 2025, with these sales conducted through 200.3 million transactions.



E-commerce sales include Mada card transactions used for payment and purchases through shopping websites and electronic applications.



Consumer spending in Saudi Arabia includes the total cash withdrawals, point of sale sales, and e-commerce sales via Mada.



Transactions through point of sale terminals represent what consumers spend via debit and credit cards in large shopping centers, retail stores, pharmacies, and others.