تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، اتصالًا هاتفيًا من وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج في جمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي.

وجرى خلال الاتصال، بحث المستجدات الإقليمية وأهمية استمرار التنسيق والتشاور الثنائي بهذا الشأن.