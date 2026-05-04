انضم الفنان إبراهيم الحساوي إلى عضوية مجلس إدارة جمعية السينما للدورة الثانية 2026–2030، الذي اعتمده المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي.

عضوية المجلس

وعبر بوستر نشره على حسابه بالإنستغرام، أعلن الفنان إبراهيم الحساوي انضمامه لتشكيل مجلس إدارة جمعية السينما الذي أعلن عنه.

وعلق إبراهيم الحساوي على البوستر الذي نشره وكتب: "اعتماد تشكيل مجلس إدارة جمعية السينما، اعتمد المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي تشكيل مجلس إدارة جمعية السينما للدورة الثانية 2026–2030.

تشكيل مجلس إدارة جمعية السينما

رئيس مجلس الإدارة: عبدالرحمن الغنام، نائب رئيس مجلس الإدارة: أحمد الملا.

أعضاء مجلس إدارة جمعية السينما إبراهيم الحساوي، هند الشمري، ضياء الهلال، مسفر القحطاني، محمد العوبثاني".

وتفاعل معه متابعوه وتلقى الكثير من التهاني بهذا الخصوص.