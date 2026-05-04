Artist Ibrahim Al-Hassawi has joined the Board of Directors of the Cinema Association for the second term 2026–2030, as approved by the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector.

Board Membership

Through a poster he published on his Instagram account, artist Ibrahim Al-Hassawi announced his joining the formation of the Board of Directors of the Cinema Association that was announced.

Ibrahim Al-Hassawi commented on the poster he published, writing: "The formation of the Board of Directors of the Cinema Association has been approved, as the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector has approved the formation of the Board of Directors of the Cinema Association for the second term 2026–2030.

Formation of the Board of Directors of the Cinema Association

Chairman of the Board: Abdulrahman Al-Ghanam, Vice Chairman of the Board: Ahmed Al-Mulla.

Members of the Board of Directors of the Cinema Association: Ibrahim Al-Hassawi, Hind Al-Shammari, Diaa Al-Hilal, Musfer Al-Qahtani, Mohammed Al-Oubthani."

His followers interacted with him and he received many congratulations in this regard.