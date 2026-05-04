انضم الفنان إبراهيم الحساوي إلى عضوية مجلس إدارة جمعية السينما للدورة الثانية 2026–2030، الذي اعتمده المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي.
عضوية المجلس
وعبر بوستر نشره على حسابه بالإنستغرام، أعلن الفنان إبراهيم الحساوي انضمامه لتشكيل مجلس إدارة جمعية السينما الذي أعلن عنه.
وعلق إبراهيم الحساوي على البوستر الذي نشره وكتب: "اعتماد تشكيل مجلس إدارة جمعية السينما، اعتمد المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي تشكيل مجلس إدارة جمعية السينما للدورة الثانية 2026–2030.
تشكيل مجلس إدارة جمعية السينما
رئيس مجلس الإدارة: عبدالرحمن الغنام، نائب رئيس مجلس الإدارة: أحمد الملا.
أعضاء مجلس إدارة جمعية السينما إبراهيم الحساوي، هند الشمري، ضياء الهلال، مسفر القحطاني، محمد العوبثاني".
وتفاعل معه متابعوه وتلقى الكثير من التهاني بهذا الخصوص.
Artist Ibrahim Al-Hassawi has joined the Board of Directors of the Cinema Association for the second term 2026–2030, as approved by the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector.
Board Membership
Through a poster he published on his Instagram account, artist Ibrahim Al-Hassawi announced his joining the formation of the Board of Directors of the Cinema Association that was announced.
Ibrahim Al-Hassawi commented on the poster he published, writing: "The formation of the Board of Directors of the Cinema Association has been approved, as the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector has approved the formation of the Board of Directors of the Cinema Association for the second term 2026–2030.
Formation of the Board of Directors of the Cinema Association
Chairman of the Board: Abdulrahman Al-Ghanam, Vice Chairman of the Board: Ahmed Al-Mulla.
Members of the Board of Directors of the Cinema Association: Ibrahim Al-Hassawi, Hind Al-Shammari, Diaa Al-Hilal, Musfer Al-Qahtani, Mohammed Al-Oubthani."
His followers interacted with him and he received many congratulations in this regard.