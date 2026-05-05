The Beirut Criminal Court will hold a session tomorrow (Wednesday) to issue a verdict in the case in which Lebanese artist Fadl Shaker and Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir are accused of attempting to kill Hilal Hamoud, who was a member of the Resistance Brigades affiliated with Hezbollah.

Announcement of Acquittal

A judicial source familiar with Shaker's case confirmed in media statements that the Lebanese judiciary is moving towards announcing the acquittal of Fadl and Sheikh al-Assir in the attempted murder case of Hamoud "due to the lack of sufficient evidence to convict them," noting that the verdict session will be attended by all defendants in the case.

Eleven years ago, Hamoud filed a criminal lawsuit against the Lebanese artist, accusing him of threatening to kill him, but he later retracted and denied Shaker's involvement in any threats, withdrawing the lawsuit.

Insufficient Evidence

For her part, journalist specialized in judicial affairs Farah Mansour clarified in media statements that artist Fadl Shaker denied in most sessions before the Beirut Criminal Court any connection to the assassination attempt on Mahmoud, and that there is no sufficient evidence to convict him.

She pointed out that Hilal Hamoud stated during previous interrogation sessions that he heard the Lebanese artist threatening him with death from the mosque's minaret without confirming that he was armed or had asked anyone to carry out the assassination.

Military Court

The release of artist Fadl Shaker tomorrow does not mean his final exit from prison, as there is another session awaiting him before the military court on April 26 of this year, to follow up on the case related to the events of Abra that occurred in late June 2013 near the city of Sidon, between the Lebanese army and armed men affiliated with Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir, following an attack on an army checkpoint.

Shaker is accused of financing al-Assir's group and supporting them with weapons and assaulting the Lebanese army checkpoint, but he has denied all the charges against him.

Two Separate Cases

Shaker's lawyer, Amata Mubarak, clarified that the case of the Abra events is completely separate from the attempted assassination case of Hilal Hamoud, and thus the session on Wednesday is dedicated solely to issuing a verdict in the attempted assassination case of Hilal Hamoud, while the session on April 26 will involve hearing more witnesses in the Abra events case, confirming that a request was submitted to the court for Shaker's release, but it was rejected.

Shaker surrendered himself in October 2025 to the Lebanese army intelligence at the entrance of the Ain al-Hilweh camp, where he had settled for more than 10 years, in order to close his judicial file.

He has been undergoing trials for six months regarding the cases of Hamoud and the Abra events, in addition to facing charges related to financing terrorist groups and money laundering.