تعقد محكمة جنايات بيروت غداً (الأربعاء) جلسة إصدار الحكم في القضية التي يتهم فيها الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر و الشيخ أحمد الأسير، بمحاولة قتل هلال حمود، الذي كان عنصراً في سرايا المقاومة التابعة لحزب الله.

إعلان براءة

وأكدمصدر قضائي مطلّع على قضية شاكر في تصريحات اعلامية، بأن القضاء اللبناني يتّجه إلى إعلان براءةفضل والشيخ الأسير في قضية محاولة قتل حمود «نظراً لغياب الأدلة الكافية لإدانتهما»، مشيراً إلى أن جلسة النُطق بالحكم ستكون بحضور كل المدّعى عليهم بالقضية.

وقبل 11 عاما، رفع حمود دعوى جنائية ضد الفنان اللبناني اتهمه فيها بتهديده بالقتل، غير أنه عاد بعد سنوات لينفي مشاركة شاكر في أي تهديد، متنازلاً عن الدعوى.

أدلة لا تكفي

من جانبها أوضحت الصحفية المختّصة بالشأن القضائي فرح منصور في تصريحات اعلامية، بأن الفنان فضل شاكر نفى في معظم الجلسات أمام محكمة جنايات بيروت أي علاقةبمحاولة اغتيال محمود، كما لا توجد أدلة كافية لإدانته.

وأشارت إلى إن هلال حمّود قال خلال جلسات الاستجواب السابقة، إنه سمع الفنان اللبناني يهدده بالقتل عبر مئذنة الجامع من دون أن يؤكد بأنه كان يحمل السلاح أو طلب من أحد تنفيذ عملية الاغتيال.

محكمة عسكرية

و إخلاء سبيل الفنان فضل شاكر غداً لا يعني خروجه من السجن نهائياً، إذ إن هناك جلسة أخرى تنتظره أمام المحكمة العسكرية في 26 أبريل الجاري، لمتابعة القضية المُتعلقة بأحداث عبرا التي وقعت أواخر يونيو 2013 قرب مدينة صيدا، بين الجيش اللبناني ومسلّحين تابعين للشيخ أحمد الأسير، عقب مهاجمة حاجز للجيش.

ويُتّهم شاكر بتمويل جماعة الأسير ودعمه بالسلاح والاعتداء على حاجز الجيش اللبناني، إلا أنه نفى كل التّهم الموجّهة إليه.

قضيتان منفصلتان

وأوضحت وكيلة شاكر المحامية آماتا مبارك، بأن قضية أحداث عبرا منفصلة تماماً عن قضية محاولة اغتيال هلال حمود، وبالتالي فإن جلسة الأربعاء مخصصة فقط لصدور حكم بقضية محاولة اغتيال هلال حمود، في حين أن جلسة 26 أبريل الجاري سيتم فيها الاستماع إلى مزيد من الشهود بقضية أحداث عبرا، مؤكدة تقديم طلب أمام المحكمة لإخلاء سبيل شاكر، إلا أنه تم رفضه.

وسلم شاكر نفسه في أكتوبر 2025 لمخابرات الجيش اللبناني أمام مدخل مخيم عين الحلوة الذي استقرّ فيه لأكثر من 10 سنوات، وذلك لإغلاق ملفه القضائي

ويخضع شاكر منذ ستة أشهر لمحاكمات بقضيتي حمود وأحداث عبرا، بالإضافة إلى مواجهته تُهماً لها علاقة بتمويل جماعات إرهابية وتبييض الأموال.