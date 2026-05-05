تواصل أمانة منطقة عسير تنفيذ مشروع تطوير طريق الأمير سلطان في أبها، ضمن جهودها في تحسين المشهد الحضري ورفع جودة الحياة، في إطار حزمة من المشاريع التنموية التي تستهدف تعزيز كفاءة البنية التحتية وتحقيق الاستدامة الحضرية.

وأوضحت الأمانة أن المشروع يتضمن أعمال الإنارة والتشجير، إلى جانب إنشاء 4 بلازات تفاعلية، ومسار مخصص للدراجات، بما يسهم في تحسين البيئة الحضرية وتعزيز عناصر الجذب في المنطقة. وبيّنت أن الأعمال تشمل كذلك إعادة تأهيل الطريق من خلال تعديل المناسيب، وتنفيذ نقاط دوران (U-turn)، وزراعة الجزيرة الوسطية، إضافة إلى أعمال السفلتة والدهانات الأرضية، بما يعزز مستوى السلامة المرورية ويرفع من كفاءة الحركة على الطريق.

وأوضحت الأمانة استمرار العمل على إعادة تأهيل وصيانة حديقة الأندلس والمناطق المحيطة بها، مع تنفيذ مسارات للدراجات في أجزاء من الطريق، دعماً لمفاهيم التنقل المستدام وتحسين جودة الحياة، مؤكدة أن المشروع يشهد تقدماً ملحوظاً، إذ تتواصل أعمال البلازات، بالتزامن مع بدء توريد أعمدة الإنارة وعناصر البري كاست، فيما تم الانتهاء من تنفيذ الجدار الاستنادي الفاصل بين الطريق الرئيسي وطريق الخدمة المؤدي إلى طريق الحزام ومدخل الحي المجاور.