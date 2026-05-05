The Municipality of Asir Region continues to implement the development project for Prince Sultan Road in Abha, as part of its efforts to enhance the urban landscape and improve the quality of life, within a package of developmental projects aimed at boosting the efficiency of infrastructure and achieving urban sustainability.

The municipality clarified that the project includes lighting and landscaping works, in addition to the creation of 4 interactive plazas and a dedicated bike path, which contributes to improving the urban environment and enhancing attractions in the area. It also indicated that the works include rehabilitating the road by adjusting levels, implementing U-turn points, planting the median island, in addition to paving and ground painting works, which enhance traffic safety and improve traffic flow on the road.

The municipality stated that work continues on the rehabilitation and maintenance of Al-Andalus Park and the surrounding areas, with the implementation of bike paths in parts of the road, supporting the concepts of sustainable mobility and improving quality of life. It emphasized that the project is making significant progress, as the plaza works continue, alongside the start of supplying lighting poles and street furniture elements, while the retaining wall separating the main road from the service road leading to the beltway and the entrance to the adjacent neighborhood has been completed.