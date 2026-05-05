The police in the Al-Qassim region arrested a resident of Syrian nationality and two citizens for committing fraud by posting misleading advertisements for fake Hajj services on social media. They were detained, and legal procedures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violations via the number (911) in the Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.