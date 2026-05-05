The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office in the governorate the CEO of the Sports Path Foundation, Ms. Jean McGivern.

The Governor of Diriyah welcomed the CEO of the Sports Authority, emphasizing the importance of the quality projects that contribute to enhancing the quality of life and developing the urban landscape in the governorate, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

During the reception, the most prominent works of the Sports Path Foundation were reviewed, and the integration between its projects and those of Diriyah was discussed, enhancing urban connectivity and providing innovative experiences for residents and visitors.

The Governor of Diriyah affirmed his keenness to support initiatives that contribute to promoting healthy lifestyles and providing sustainable environments that reflect the aspirations of comprehensive development in the Kingdom.

He expressed his gratitude to the CEO and the team of the Sports Path Foundation for their efforts, appreciating the achievements that contribute to meeting the targets.

For her part, the CEO of the Sports Path Foundation, Ms. Jean McGivern, praised Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz's support and interest, confirming that the sports path projects represent a qualitative addition that contributes to enhancing urban integration and providing comprehensive experiences for residents and visitors.

She clarified that the foundation is working on implementing innovative initiatives that support active lifestyles and enhance the status of Saudi sites among the best global destinations, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.