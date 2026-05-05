The Appeals Committee for Licenses has issued its final decision to reject the appeal of Al-Raed Club, upholding the decision of the Clubs Licensing Committee which stated that the club did not meet the requirements for obtaining the license necessary to participate in the Saudi Professional League for the upcoming sports season.



Al-Raed Club had submitted an official appeal against the decision of the Licensing Committee, which indicated that the club did not fulfill the necessary requirements and standards to obtain the local license. However, the Appeals Committee confirmed the rejection of the request, finalizing the previous decision.



This decision reaffirms the commitment of the relevant authorities to implement the approved regulations and organizational standards, ensuring the highest levels of professionalism and governance in the clubs participating in local competitions, foremost among them the Saudi Professional League.