أصدرت لجنة استئناف التراخيص قرارها النهائي برفض استئناف نادي الرائد، وتأييد قرار لجنة تراخيص الأندية القاضي بعدم منحه الرخصة المؤهلة للمشاركة في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين للموسم الرياضي القادم.


وكان نادي الرائد قد تقدم باستئناف رسمي اعتراضًا على قرار لجنة التراخيص، والذي نصّ على عدم استيفاء النادي للمتطلبات والمعايير اللازمة للحصول على الرخصة المحلية، إلا أن لجنة الاستئناف أقرت برفض الطلب، مع تثبيت القرار السابق بشكل نهائي.


ويؤكد هذا القرار التزام الجهات المختصة بتطبيق اللوائح والمعايير التنظيمية المعتمدة، بما يضمن تحقيق أعلى درجات الاحترافية والحوكمة في الأندية المشاركة في المسابقات المحلية، وفي مقدمتها الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.