يستعد قائد الهلال سالم الدوسري لتسجيل حضور تاريخي جديد في مسيرته الكروية، عندما يخوض مساء اليوم من أمام الخليج مباراته رقم (300) بقميص الهلال، ضمن منافسات الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، في محطة تعكس مسيرة طويلة من الاستمرارية والتأثير داخل المستطيل الأخضر.


ومنذ ظهوره الأول مع الفريق في موسم 2011-2012، نجح الدوسري في ترسيخ مكانته كأحد أبرز نجوم الهلال، بفضل إمكانياته الفنية العالية وقدرته على صناعة الفارق في المباريات الكبرى، ليصبح مع مرور الوقت أحد أهم الأعمدة التي اعتمد عليها الفريق في مختلف الاستحقاقات المحلية.


وخلال هذه المسيرة، قدم الدوسري إسهامات هجومية لافتة، حيث وصل إلى (158) مساهمة تهديفية، بعد أن سجل (88) هدفًا، إلى جانب صناعته (70) هدفًا لزملائه، وهي أرقام تعكس حضوره المستمر وفعاليته الكبيرة في الخط الأمامي.


ولا تقتصر أهمية هذه المحطة على الرقم فقط، بل تمتد لما يمثله اللاعب من قيمة فنية وخبرة داخل الفريق، حيث يواصل قيادة الهلال داخل الملعب بروح تنافسية عالية، ساعيًا لمواصلة تحقيق النتائج الإيجابية وإضافة المزيد من النجاحات إلى سجله الحافل.


وتترقب جماهير الهلال هذه المواجهة الخاصة، على أمل أن يكلل قائد فريقهم هذه المناسبة بأداء مميز يواكب حجم الإنجاز، ويؤكد استمرار تأثيره في مسيرة «الزعيم» خلال المواسم القادمة.