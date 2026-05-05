Al Hilal captain Salem Al-Dosari is preparing to make a historic appearance in his football career, as he plays this evening against Al-Khaleej in his 300th match wearing the Al Hilal jersey, as part of the Saudi Professional League, marking a long journey of continuity and impact on the green pitch.



Since his first appearance with the team in the 2011-2012 season, Al-Dosari has succeeded in establishing himself as one of Al Hilal's most prominent stars, thanks to his high technical abilities and his capacity to make a difference in major matches, becoming over time one of the key pillars the team has relied on in various local competitions.



Throughout this journey, Al-Dosari has made remarkable offensive contributions, reaching a total of 158 goal contributions, having scored 88 goals and assisted 70 goals for his teammates, numbers that reflect his continuous presence and significant effectiveness in the front line.



The importance of this milestone is not limited to the number alone, but extends to what the player represents in terms of technical value and experience within the team, as he continues to lead Al Hilal on the field with a high competitive spirit, striving to achieve positive results and add more successes to his impressive record.



Al Hilal fans are eagerly anticipating this special match, hoping that their team captain will crown this occasion with an outstanding performance that matches the significance of the achievement, confirming his continued impact on the journey of "The Leader" in the upcoming seasons.