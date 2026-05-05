The Amarillo American Pickleball Club announced on its official Facebook page the deaths of club members: Serene Wilson (19 years old), Brooke Skibala (45 years old), Stacey Hedrick (51 years old), Justin "Glen" Appling (37 years old), and Hayden Dillard (39 years old) in a plane crash.



The accident occurred in Wimberley, about 64 kilometers from Austin. The plane, a Cessna, had taken off from Amarillo heading to New Braunfels.



The club wrote: "We received devastating news today, and we are all saddened by the loss of five members of the Amarillo Pickleball family," according to a report broadcast by RT. Club spokesperson Dan Dyer stated that another plane was headed from Amarillo to the tournament at the same time and landed safely.



The weather in the New Braunfels area was mostly cloudy before the plane crash, but thunderstorms began to develop two hours later, according to the National Weather Service.