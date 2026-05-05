أعلن نادي أماريلو للبيكلبول الأمريكي، عبر صفحته الرسمية في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «فيسبوك» وفاة أعضاء النادي: سيرين ويلسون (19 عاما)، بروك سكيبالا (45 عاما)، ستايسي هيدريك (51 عاما)، جاستن «غلين» أبلينغ (37 عاما)، وهايدن ديلارد (39 عاما) في حادث تحطم الطائرة.
حيث وقع الحادث في ويمبرلي، على بعد نحو 64 كيلومترا من أوستن. وكانت الطائرة من طراز سيسنا قد أقلعت من أماريلو متجهة إلى نيو براونفيلز.
وكتب النادي: «تلقينا اليوم نبأً مفجعا، ونشعر جميعا بالحزن لفقدان خمسة من أعضاء عائلة أماريلو للبيكلبول»، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ«RT». وقال المتحدث باسم النادي، دان داير، إن طائرة أخرى كانت متجهة من أماريلو إلى البطولة في نفس الوقت وهبطت بسلام.
وكان الطقس في منطقة نيو براونفيلز غائما في الغالب قبل تحطم الطائرة، لكن عواصف رعدية بدأت بالظهور بعد ساعتين، وفقا لما أفادت به هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الوطنية.
The Amarillo American Pickleball Club announced on its official Facebook page the deaths of club members: Serene Wilson (19 years old), Brooke Skibala (45 years old), Stacey Hedrick (51 years old), Justin "Glen" Appling (37 years old), and Hayden Dillard (39 years old) in a plane crash.
The accident occurred in Wimberley, about 64 kilometers from Austin. The plane, a Cessna, had taken off from Amarillo heading to New Braunfels.
The club wrote: "We received devastating news today, and we are all saddened by the loss of five members of the Amarillo Pickleball family," according to a report broadcast by RT. Club spokesperson Dan Dyer stated that another plane was headed from Amarillo to the tournament at the same time and landed safely.
The weather in the New Braunfels area was mostly cloudy before the plane crash, but thunderstorms began to develop two hours later, according to the National Weather Service.