أعلن نادي أماريلو للبيكلبول الأمريكي، عبر صفحته الرسمية في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «فيسبوك» وفاة أعضاء النادي: سيرين ويلسون (19 عاما)، بروك سكيبالا (45 عاما)، ستايسي هيدريك (51 عاما)، جاستن «غلين» أبلينغ (37 عاما)، وهايدن ديلارد (39 عاما) في حادث تحطم الطائرة.


حيث وقع الحادث في ويمبرلي، على بعد نحو 64 كيلومترا من أوستن. وكانت الطائرة من طراز سيسنا قد أقلعت من أماريلو متجهة إلى نيو براونفيلز.


وكتب النادي: «تلقينا اليوم نبأً مفجعا، ونشعر جميعا بالحزن لفقدان خمسة من أعضاء عائلة أماريلو للبيكلبول»، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ«RT». وقال المتحدث باسم النادي، دان داير، إن طائرة أخرى كانت متجهة من أماريلو إلى البطولة في نفس الوقت وهبطت بسلام.


وكان الطقس في منطقة نيو براونفيلز غائما في الغالب قبل تحطم الطائرة، لكن عواصف رعدية بدأت بالظهور بعد ساعتين، وفقا لما أفادت به هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الوطنية.