The Indian authorities have launched an investigation into an unusual incident after a passenger opened the emergency exit and jumped from a plane that was still moving on the airport ground following its landing at Chennai International Airport in India.

Details of the Incident

According to preliminary data, the plane was slowly taxiing towards the terminal building in preparation for stopping when one of the passengers surprised the crew by opening the emergency door and jumping onto the ground.

Quick Security Intervention

Immediately, security forces moved in and were able to apprehend the passenger without any resistance. Officials confirmed that the plane was moving at a low speed at the time of the incident, which helped contain the situation quickly.

No Losses or Injuries

Authorities clarified that there were no reported human losses or material damages, and no injuries occurred among the passengers or crew members. The pilot had notified the relevant authorities immediately after the security breach, and the passenger was later handed over to local police.

Temporary Impact on Airport Operations

The incident caused a precautionary temporary closure of the main runway for nearly an hour during the early morning hours, with flights being diverted to an alternate runway to ensure operational continuity.

Health Condition Under Investigation

Preliminary information indicates that the passenger was experiencing an unstable health condition during the flight, as he complained of nausea before landing. However, it is still unclear whether his health condition contributed to his actions.

Ongoing Investigations

The relevant authorities continue their investigations to determine how the emergency exit was opened while the plane was in motion and the extent of compliance with the applicable aviation safety procedures.