فتحت السلطات الهندية تحقيقاً في واقعة غير مألوفة، بعدما أقدم راكب على فتح مخرج الطوارئ والقفز من طائرة كانت لا تزال تتحرك على أرض المطار عقب هبوطها في مطار تشيناي الدولي بالهند.

تفاصيل الواقعة

بحسب المعطيات الأولية، كانت الطائرة تتجه ببطء نحو مبنى الركاب استعداداً للتوقف، حين فاجأ أحد الركاب الطاقم بفتح باب الطوارئ والقفز إلى الممر الأرضي.

تدخل أمني سريع

على الفور، تحركت الأجهزة الأمنية وتمكنت من توقيف الراكب دون تسجيل أي مقاومة. وأكد مسؤولون أن الطائرة كانت تسير بسرعة منخفضة لحظة الحادثة، ما ساهم في احتواء الموقف بسرعة.

لا خسائر أو إصابات

أوضحت السلطات أنه لم يتم تسجيل أي خسائر بشرية أو أضرار مادية، كما لم تقع إصابات بين الركاب أو أفراد الطاقم. وكان قائد الطائرة قد أبلغ الجهات المختصة فور وقوع الخرق الأمني، ليتم تسليم الراكب لاحقاً إلى الشرطة المحلية.

تأثيرات مؤقتة على حركة المطار

الحادثة تسببت في إغلاق احترازي مؤقت للمدرج الرئيسي لمدة تقارب ساعة خلال ساعات الصباح الأولى، مع تحويل الرحلات إلى مدرج بديل لضمان استمرارية العمليات.

حالة صحية قيد التحقق

تشير معلومات أولية إلى أن الراكب كان يعاني من حالة صحية غير مستقرة خلال الرحلة، إذ اشتكى من الغثيان قبل الهبوط. ومع ذلك، لم يتضح بعد ما إذا كانت حالته الصحية قد أسهمت في تصرفه.

تحقيقات مستمرة

تواصل الجهات المختصة تحقيقاتها للوقوف على كيفية فتح مخرج الطوارئ أثناء تحرك الطائرة، ومدى الالتزام بإجراءات السلامة الجوية المعمول بها.