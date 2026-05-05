فتحت السلطات الهندية تحقيقاً في واقعة غير مألوفة، بعدما أقدم راكب على فتح مخرج الطوارئ والقفز من طائرة كانت لا تزال تتحرك على أرض المطار عقب هبوطها في مطار تشيناي الدولي بالهند.
تفاصيل الواقعة
بحسب المعطيات الأولية، كانت الطائرة تتجه ببطء نحو مبنى الركاب استعداداً للتوقف، حين فاجأ أحد الركاب الطاقم بفتح باب الطوارئ والقفز إلى الممر الأرضي.
تدخل أمني سريع
على الفور، تحركت الأجهزة الأمنية وتمكنت من توقيف الراكب دون تسجيل أي مقاومة. وأكد مسؤولون أن الطائرة كانت تسير بسرعة منخفضة لحظة الحادثة، ما ساهم في احتواء الموقف بسرعة.
لا خسائر أو إصابات
أوضحت السلطات أنه لم يتم تسجيل أي خسائر بشرية أو أضرار مادية، كما لم تقع إصابات بين الركاب أو أفراد الطاقم. وكان قائد الطائرة قد أبلغ الجهات المختصة فور وقوع الخرق الأمني، ليتم تسليم الراكب لاحقاً إلى الشرطة المحلية.
تأثيرات مؤقتة على حركة المطار
الحادثة تسببت في إغلاق احترازي مؤقت للمدرج الرئيسي لمدة تقارب ساعة خلال ساعات الصباح الأولى، مع تحويل الرحلات إلى مدرج بديل لضمان استمرارية العمليات.
حالة صحية قيد التحقق
تشير معلومات أولية إلى أن الراكب كان يعاني من حالة صحية غير مستقرة خلال الرحلة، إذ اشتكى من الغثيان قبل الهبوط. ومع ذلك، لم يتضح بعد ما إذا كانت حالته الصحية قد أسهمت في تصرفه.
تحقيقات مستمرة
تواصل الجهات المختصة تحقيقاتها للوقوف على كيفية فتح مخرج الطوارئ أثناء تحرك الطائرة، ومدى الالتزام بإجراءات السلامة الجوية المعمول بها.
The Indian authorities have launched an investigation into an unusual incident after a passenger opened the emergency exit and jumped from a plane that was still moving on the airport ground following its landing at Chennai International Airport in India.
Details of the Incident
According to preliminary data, the plane was slowly taxiing towards the terminal building in preparation for stopping when one of the passengers surprised the crew by opening the emergency door and jumping onto the ground.
Quick Security Intervention
Immediately, security forces moved in and were able to apprehend the passenger without any resistance. Officials confirmed that the plane was moving at a low speed at the time of the incident, which helped contain the situation quickly.
No Losses or Injuries
Authorities clarified that there were no reported human losses or material damages, and no injuries occurred among the passengers or crew members. The pilot had notified the relevant authorities immediately after the security breach, and the passenger was later handed over to local police.
Temporary Impact on Airport Operations
The incident caused a precautionary temporary closure of the main runway for nearly an hour during the early morning hours, with flights being diverted to an alternate runway to ensure operational continuity.
Health Condition Under Investigation
Preliminary information indicates that the passenger was experiencing an unstable health condition during the flight, as he complained of nausea before landing. However, it is still unclear whether his health condition contributed to his actions.
Ongoing Investigations
The relevant authorities continue their investigations to determine how the emergency exit was opened while the plane was in motion and the extent of compliance with the applicable aviation safety procedures.