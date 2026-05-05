أعلنت منصة «إنستغرام» توسيع قواعدها المتعلقة بالأصالة، لتشمل الصور ومنشورات الكاروسيل (المجموعات المتعددة من الصور)، بعد أن كانت مقتصرة سابقاً على مقاطع «ريلز» فقط.

ويأتي هذا القرار بهدف الحد من انتشار حسابات التجميع التي تعيد نشر محتوى الآخرين دون إضافة قيمة أو تعديل جوهري، وتغذي خلاصات المستخدمين بمحتوى منقول.

وقالت المنصة في بيان رسمي: «المبدعون الأصليون هم قلب «إنستغرام».. يستحقون أن يُكافأوا على عملهم، ولا تنافسهم حسابات تعيد تحميل محتواهم فقط».

وأوضحت المنصة الشهيرة أن آلية التطبيق الجديدة ستتم من خلال تقييم الحسابات خلال فترة 30 يوماً، ثم ستفقد الحسابات التي تنشر محتوى غير أصلي بشكل متكرر أكثر من 10 مرات الظهور في صفحة الاستكشاف وتبويب «ريلز»، وكذلك التوصيات للحسابات غير المتابعة.

وأشارت المنصة إلى أنه سيسمح بالمحتوى المنقول فقط إذا كان يحتوي على تعديل جوهري أو إضافة قيمة واضحة مثل تعليق عميق، أو تحليل، أو دمج إبداعي.

وكانت «إنستغرام» قد بدأت في تطبيق سياسة مكافحة المحتوى غير الأصلي على «ريلز» منذ عامين تقريباً، وأثبتت فعاليتها في تقليل ظهور الحسابات التي تعتمد على إعادة النشر، ومع ذلك، استمرت هذه الحسابات في الانتشار عبر الصور و«الكاروسيل»، التي لا تزال من أكثر أنواع المنشورات تفاعلاً على المنصة (خصوصاً في المحتوى التعليمي والإلهامي).

ويُعد هذا التوسع جزءاً من إستراتيجية طويلة الأمد لشركة «ميتا» لتعزيز الثقة في المنصة وتشجيع الإبداع الحقيقي، بعد شكاوى متكررة من المبدعين الذين يرون محتواهم يُسرق ويحقق تفاعلاً أكبر أحياناً من المنشور الأصلي.

وتشير التقديرات إلى أن ملايين الحسابات تعتمد على نموذج «التجميع»، خصوصاً في مجالات الموضة، التصميم، النصائح، المحتوى الترفيهي، ومن المتوقع أن يؤدي القرار الجديد إلى انخفاض ملحوظ في ظهور هذه الحسابات خلال الأسابيع القادمة.