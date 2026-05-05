Instagram has announced an expansion of its authenticity rules to include images and carousel posts (multiple image collections), after previously being limited to "Reels" only.

This decision comes with the aim of reducing the spread of aggregation accounts that repost others' content without adding value or making substantial modifications, thus flooding users' feeds with copied content.

The platform stated in an official statement: "Original creators are the heart of Instagram... they deserve to be rewarded for their work, and they should not be competing with accounts that simply re-upload their content."

The popular platform clarified that the new enforcement mechanism will involve evaluating accounts over a 30-day period, after which accounts that repeatedly post non-original content more than 10 times will lose visibility on the Explore page and the "Reels" tab, as well as recommendations for non-followed accounts.

The platform indicated that reposted content will only be allowed if it contains substantial modifications or a clear added value, such as a deep commentary, analysis, or creative integration.

Instagram had begun implementing its anti-non-original content policy on "Reels" about two years ago, proving effective in reducing the visibility of accounts that rely on reposting. However, these accounts continued to proliferate through images and carousels, which remain among the most engaging types of posts on the platform (especially in educational and inspirational content).

This expansion is part of a long-term strategy by Meta to enhance trust in the platform and encourage genuine creativity, following repeated complaints from creators who see their content stolen and sometimes achieving greater engagement than the original post.

Estimates suggest that millions of accounts rely on the "aggregation" model, particularly in the fields of fashion, design, advice, and entertainment content, and the new decision is expected to lead to a noticeable decrease in the visibility of these accounts in the coming weeks.