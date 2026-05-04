أحالت هيئة النيابة الإدارية في مصر، 10 مسؤولين من العاملين السابقين والحاليين بإحدى الإدارات التعليمية التابعة لمديرية القاهرة التعليمية إلى المحاكمة التأديبية، وذلك على خلفية ارتكاب مخالفات جسيمة تمثلت في الإضرار بالمال العام والاستيلاء عليه، إلى جانب الإهمال في الإشراف والمتابعة، فضلًا عن مخالفات مالية وإدارية أخرى.

وضمت قائمة الاتهام سبعة من العاملين السابقين، وهم: مدير تنسيق التعليم الفني، ومدير التعليم الفني والتجاري، ومدير التطوير والجودة بقسم التعليم الفني، ومديرا المدرستين، والسكرتيرة المسؤولة عن تحصيل المصروفات بإحدى المدرستين، وموجه عام بالتعليم الفني بالإدارة التعليمية.

كما شملت ثلاثة من العاملين الحاليين، وهم: رئيسة قسم شؤون الطلبة والامتحانات، والموجه المالية والإدارية، ومديرة التوجيه المالي والإداري بذات الإدارة.

وكان المكتب الفني لرئيس الهيئة للتحقيقات، قد تلقى شكوى مقدمة من عدد من العاملين بالإدارة التعليمية بشأن الواقعة، وكشفت التحقيقات الموسعة وقائع خطيرة، حيث استمعت النيابة إلى مقدمي الشكوى وأعضاء لجان الفحص، كما خاطبت هيئة البريد المصري للتحقق من صحة إيصالات توريد المبالغ المالية محل التحقيق.

وتبين من التحقيقات أن المتهم الأول ألحق ضررًا جسيمًا بأموال جهة عمله، واستولى لنفسه على مبالغ مالية قاربت المليون جنيه، تمثلت في الفروق بين إجمالي المصروفات الدراسية التي جرى تحصيلها نقدًا من أولياء الأمور – بالمخالفة للقواعد المنظمة – وبين ما تم توريده فعليًا عبر التحويلات البريدية، فضلًا عن تحصيل رسوم تخص حالات إعفاء جزئي استنادًا إلى أبحاث اجتماعية وهمية ودون علم أولياء الأمور.

وأوضحت التحقيقات أن المتهم تلاعب في قيم الإيصالات البريدية للتغطية على تلك المخالفات، كما أصدر تعليمات بتحصيل مبالغ مالية من الطلاب مقابل الاشتراك في المجموعات المدرسية دون وجه حق، واشترك مع المتهمين من الثاني حتى الخامس، بصفتهم أعضاء لجنة فحص ملفات الطلبة، في قبول ملفات بعض الطلاب دون سداد المصروفات أو استيفاء المستندات المطلوبة.

كما كشفت التحقيقات عن مسؤولية باقي المتهمين – كل فيما يخصه – عن مخالفات متعددة، من بينها السماح للمتهم الأول بالإشراف على تحصيل المصروفات رغم عدم اختصاصه، والسماح لأشخاص بالعمل داخل المدرستين دون صفة قانونية أو علم جهة الإدارة، فضلًا عن إجبار الطالبات على الاشتراك في المجموعات المدرسية دون إعداد كشوف رسمية بأسمائهن.

وتضمنت المخالفات كذلك التقاعس عن اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لإنشاء وحدة منتجة داخل المدرسة لتوفير الزي المدرسي، مع إلزام أولياء الأمور بشرائه من أحد المصانع الخاصة دون موافقة الجهة المختصة.

وفي سياق متصل، كشفت التحقيقات عن قيام المتهمة السادسة باختلاس مبالغ مالية سلمت إليها بحكم وظيفتها، حيث عمدت إلى تحرير إيصالات كربونية مخالفة للإيصالات الأصلية لإخفاء الواقعة، إلى جانب ارتكاب مخالفات إدارية أخرى.

وبعرض نتائج التحقيقات على رئيس الهيئة، أصدر قراره بإحالة جميع المتهمين إلى المحاكمة التأديبية العاجلة، مع إخطار النيابة العامة بما تضمنته الوقائع من شبهات جنائية.

كما وجهت النيابة الإدارية الجهة المختصة باتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة لتحصيل مستحقات الدولة، وتفعيل آليات الرقابة والإشراف المستمر بما يضمن حماية المال العام وصون حقوق الطلاب داخل المؤسسات التعليمية.