The Administrative Prosecution Authority in Egypt has referred 10 officials, both former and current employees of one of the educational departments affiliated with the Cairo Educational Directorate, to disciplinary trial due to serious violations that involved harming public funds and embezzlement, in addition to negligence in supervision and follow-up, as well as other financial and administrative violations.

The list of accusations included seven former employees, namely: the Director of Technical Education Coordination, the Director of Technical and Commercial Education, the Director of Development and Quality in the Technical Education Department, the directors of the two schools, the secretary responsible for collecting fees at one of the schools, and a general supervisor in technical education at the educational administration.

It also included three current employees: the head of the Student Affairs and Examinations Department, the financial and administrative supervisor, and the director of financial and administrative guidance in the same administration.

The technical office of the head of the authority for investigations received a complaint submitted by several employees of the educational administration regarding the incident, and extensive investigations revealed serious facts, as the prosecution listened to the complainants and members of the examination committees, and also contacted the Egyptian Postal Authority to verify the authenticity of the receipts for the financial amounts under investigation.

Investigations revealed that the first accused caused significant harm to the funds of his workplace and embezzled nearly one million Egyptian pounds, which represented the differences between the total school fees collected in cash from parents—contrary to the regulatory rules—and what was actually deposited through postal transfers, in addition to collecting fees related to partial exemption cases based on fictitious social research without the knowledge of the parents.

The investigations indicated that the accused manipulated the values of the postal receipts to cover up these violations, and issued instructions to collect financial amounts from students in exchange for participating in school groups without justification, and collaborated with the accused from the second to the fifth, as members of the student file examination committee, in accepting the files of some students without payment of fees or completion of the required documents.

The investigations also revealed the responsibility of the other accused—each in their respective capacity—for multiple violations, including allowing the first accused to supervise the collection of fees despite his lack of authority, permitting individuals to work within the two schools without legal status or the knowledge of the administration, in addition to forcing female students to participate in school groups without preparing official lists of their names.

The violations also included negligence in taking necessary measures to establish a productive unit within the school to provide school uniforms, while obligating parents to purchase them from a private factory without the approval of the competent authority.

In a related context, the investigations revealed that the sixth accused embezzled financial amounts entrusted to her by virtue of her position, as she resorted to issuing carbon receipts that contradicted the original receipts to conceal the incident, along with committing other administrative violations.

Upon presenting the results of the investigations to the head of the authority, he issued his decision to refer all the accused to urgent disciplinary trial, notifying the Public Prosecution of the criminal suspicions contained in the incidents.

The Administrative Prosecution also directed the competent authority to take all necessary legal measures to collect the state's dues and activate mechanisms for continuous oversight and supervision to ensure the protection of public funds and safeguard the rights of students within educational institutions.