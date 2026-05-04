أحالت هيئة النيابة الإدارية في مصر، 10 مسؤولين من العاملين السابقين والحاليين بإحدى الإدارات التعليمية التابعة لمديرية القاهرة التعليمية إلى المحاكمة التأديبية، وذلك على خلفية ارتكاب مخالفات جسيمة تمثلت في الإضرار بالمال العام والاستيلاء عليه، إلى جانب الإهمال في الإشراف والمتابعة، فضلًا عن مخالفات مالية وإدارية أخرى.
وضمت قائمة الاتهام سبعة من العاملين السابقين، وهم: مدير تنسيق التعليم الفني، ومدير التعليم الفني والتجاري، ومدير التطوير والجودة بقسم التعليم الفني، ومديرا المدرستين، والسكرتيرة المسؤولة عن تحصيل المصروفات بإحدى المدرستين، وموجه عام بالتعليم الفني بالإدارة التعليمية.
كما شملت ثلاثة من العاملين الحاليين، وهم: رئيسة قسم شؤون الطلبة والامتحانات، والموجه المالية والإدارية، ومديرة التوجيه المالي والإداري بذات الإدارة.
وكان المكتب الفني لرئيس الهيئة للتحقيقات، قد تلقى شكوى مقدمة من عدد من العاملين بالإدارة التعليمية بشأن الواقعة، وكشفت التحقيقات الموسعة وقائع خطيرة، حيث استمعت النيابة إلى مقدمي الشكوى وأعضاء لجان الفحص، كما خاطبت هيئة البريد المصري للتحقق من صحة إيصالات توريد المبالغ المالية محل التحقيق.
وتبين من التحقيقات أن المتهم الأول ألحق ضررًا جسيمًا بأموال جهة عمله، واستولى لنفسه على مبالغ مالية قاربت المليون جنيه، تمثلت في الفروق بين إجمالي المصروفات الدراسية التي جرى تحصيلها نقدًا من أولياء الأمور – بالمخالفة للقواعد المنظمة – وبين ما تم توريده فعليًا عبر التحويلات البريدية، فضلًا عن تحصيل رسوم تخص حالات إعفاء جزئي استنادًا إلى أبحاث اجتماعية وهمية ودون علم أولياء الأمور.
وأوضحت التحقيقات أن المتهم تلاعب في قيم الإيصالات البريدية للتغطية على تلك المخالفات، كما أصدر تعليمات بتحصيل مبالغ مالية من الطلاب مقابل الاشتراك في المجموعات المدرسية دون وجه حق، واشترك مع المتهمين من الثاني حتى الخامس، بصفتهم أعضاء لجنة فحص ملفات الطلبة، في قبول ملفات بعض الطلاب دون سداد المصروفات أو استيفاء المستندات المطلوبة.
كما كشفت التحقيقات عن مسؤولية باقي المتهمين – كل فيما يخصه – عن مخالفات متعددة، من بينها السماح للمتهم الأول بالإشراف على تحصيل المصروفات رغم عدم اختصاصه، والسماح لأشخاص بالعمل داخل المدرستين دون صفة قانونية أو علم جهة الإدارة، فضلًا عن إجبار الطالبات على الاشتراك في المجموعات المدرسية دون إعداد كشوف رسمية بأسمائهن.
وتضمنت المخالفات كذلك التقاعس عن اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لإنشاء وحدة منتجة داخل المدرسة لتوفير الزي المدرسي، مع إلزام أولياء الأمور بشرائه من أحد المصانع الخاصة دون موافقة الجهة المختصة.
وفي سياق متصل، كشفت التحقيقات عن قيام المتهمة السادسة باختلاس مبالغ مالية سلمت إليها بحكم وظيفتها، حيث عمدت إلى تحرير إيصالات كربونية مخالفة للإيصالات الأصلية لإخفاء الواقعة، إلى جانب ارتكاب مخالفات إدارية أخرى.
وبعرض نتائج التحقيقات على رئيس الهيئة، أصدر قراره بإحالة جميع المتهمين إلى المحاكمة التأديبية العاجلة، مع إخطار النيابة العامة بما تضمنته الوقائع من شبهات جنائية.
كما وجهت النيابة الإدارية الجهة المختصة باتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة لتحصيل مستحقات الدولة، وتفعيل آليات الرقابة والإشراف المستمر بما يضمن حماية المال العام وصون حقوق الطلاب داخل المؤسسات التعليمية.
The Administrative Prosecution Authority in Egypt has referred 10 officials, both former and current employees of one of the educational departments affiliated with the Cairo Educational Directorate, to disciplinary trial due to serious violations that involved harming public funds and embezzlement, in addition to negligence in supervision and follow-up, as well as other financial and administrative violations.
The list of accusations included seven former employees, namely: the Director of Technical Education Coordination, the Director of Technical and Commercial Education, the Director of Development and Quality in the Technical Education Department, the directors of the two schools, the secretary responsible for collecting fees at one of the schools, and a general supervisor in technical education at the educational administration.
It also included three current employees: the head of the Student Affairs and Examinations Department, the financial and administrative supervisor, and the director of financial and administrative guidance in the same administration.
The technical office of the head of the authority for investigations received a complaint submitted by several employees of the educational administration regarding the incident, and extensive investigations revealed serious facts, as the prosecution listened to the complainants and members of the examination committees, and also contacted the Egyptian Postal Authority to verify the authenticity of the receipts for the financial amounts under investigation.
Investigations revealed that the first accused caused significant harm to the funds of his workplace and embezzled nearly one million Egyptian pounds, which represented the differences between the total school fees collected in cash from parents—contrary to the regulatory rules—and what was actually deposited through postal transfers, in addition to collecting fees related to partial exemption cases based on fictitious social research without the knowledge of the parents.
The investigations indicated that the accused manipulated the values of the postal receipts to cover up these violations, and issued instructions to collect financial amounts from students in exchange for participating in school groups without justification, and collaborated with the accused from the second to the fifth, as members of the student file examination committee, in accepting the files of some students without payment of fees or completion of the required documents.
The investigations also revealed the responsibility of the other accused—each in their respective capacity—for multiple violations, including allowing the first accused to supervise the collection of fees despite his lack of authority, permitting individuals to work within the two schools without legal status or the knowledge of the administration, in addition to forcing female students to participate in school groups without preparing official lists of their names.
The violations also included negligence in taking necessary measures to establish a productive unit within the school to provide school uniforms, while obligating parents to purchase them from a private factory without the approval of the competent authority.
In a related context, the investigations revealed that the sixth accused embezzled financial amounts entrusted to her by virtue of her position, as she resorted to issuing carbon receipts that contradicted the original receipts to conceal the incident, along with committing other administrative violations.
Upon presenting the results of the investigations to the head of the authority, he issued his decision to refer all the accused to urgent disciplinary trial, notifying the Public Prosecution of the criminal suspicions contained in the incidents.
The Administrative Prosecution also directed the competent authority to take all necessary legal measures to collect the state's dues and activate mechanisms for continuous oversight and supervision to ensure the protection of public funds and safeguard the rights of students within educational institutions.