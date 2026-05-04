كشفت تقارير طبية عن اشتباه بانتشار فايروس «هانتا» المنقول عبر القوارض على متن سفينة سياحية في المحيط الأطلسي، ما أدى إلى وفاة ثلاثة أشخاص وإصابة آخرين، في حادثة صحية أثارت قلقاً واسعاً في الأوساط الطبية.

وأعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية، تسجيل 6 حالات إصابة بين ركاب السفينة، توفي ثلاثة منهم.

«هونديوس» في دائرة الاشتباه

ورغم عدم إفصاح المنظمة عن اسم السفينة، أفادت مصادر مطلعة بأنها تُدعى «إم.في هونديوس»، وكانت في رحلة بحرية من الأرجنتين باتجاه الرأس الأخضر، قبل أن تتحول إلى بؤرة لانتشار المرض.

فايروس قديم.. وظهور حديث

وتشير الدراسات إلى أن فايروسات «هانتا» معروفة منذ قرون، إذ سُجلت في آسيا وأوروبا، وارتبطت في بعض المناطق بحمى نزفية وفشل كلوي، فيما ظهر نوع جديد منها في الولايات المتحدة خلال تسعينيات القرن الماضي، مسبباً مرضاً تنفسياً حاداً يُعرف بـ«متلازمة هانتا الرئوية».

واكتسب الفايروس اهتماماً عالمياً متجدداً العام الماضي، عقب وفاة بيتسي أراكاوا، زوجة الممثل الراحل جين هاكمان، نتيجة إصابتها بالعدوى في ولاية نيو مكسيكو.

كيف ينتقل الفايروس؟

تؤكد منظمة الصحة العالمية أن «هانتا» ينتقل أساساً عبر القوارض، من خلال ملامسة بولها أو لعابها أو فضلاتها، خصوصاً في الأماكن المغلقة ضعيفة التهوية، حيث يمكن أن ينتشر عبر الهواء عند تحريك هذه المواد.

وفي حالات نادرة، قد ينتقل الفايروس بين البشر، ما يزيد من مخاوف انتشاره في البيئات المغلقة.

يبدأ المرض عادة بأعراض شبيهة بالإنفلونزا، مثل الحمى والقشعريرة وآلام العضلات والصداع، قبل أن تتطور الحالة سريعاً لدى بعض المرضى إلى ضيق في التنفس نتيجة امتلاء الرئتين بالسوائل.

ويحذر مختصون من صعوبة التمييز بين «هانتا» والإنفلونزا في المراحل الأولى، ما قد يؤخر التشخيص والعلاج.

معدلات وفيات مقلقة

تشير بيانات صحية إلى أن «متلازمة هانتا الرئوية» تُعد الأكثر خطورة، إذ تصل نسبة الوفيات فيها إلى نحو 35%، بينما تتراوح نسبة الوفيات في النوع المرتبط بالفشل الكلوي بين 1% و15%.

ورغم التقدم العلمي، لا يوجد حتى الآن علاج محدد لفيروس «هانتا»، إلا أن التدخل الطبي المبكر يعزز فرص النجاة.

ويؤكد خبراء أن الوقاية تبقى الوسيلة الأهم، عبر تقليل الاحتكاك بالقوارض وفضلاتها، واستخدام وسائل الحماية أثناء التنظيف، مع تجنب الكنس أو استخدام المكانس الكهربائية التي قد تنشر الفايروس في الهواء.