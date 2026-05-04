Medical reports have revealed suspicions of the spread of the "Hanta" virus, transmitted by rodents, aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, leading to the deaths of three people and the infection of others, in a health incident that has raised widespread concern in medical circles.

The World Health Organization announced the registration of 6 cases of infection among the ship's passengers, three of whom have died.

"Hondius" Under Suspicion

Although the organization did not disclose the name of the ship, informed sources reported that it is called "MV Hondius," and was on a cruise from Argentina to Cape Verde before it became a hotspot for the spread of the disease.

An Old Virus... with a Recent Emergence

Studies indicate that "Hanta" viruses have been known for centuries, having been recorded in Asia and Europe, and have been associated in some regions with hemorrhagic fever and kidney failure. A new type emerged in the United States during the 1990s, causing a severe respiratory illness known as "Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome."

The virus gained renewed global attention last year following the death of Betsy Arakawa, the wife of the late actor Gene Hackman, due to infection in New Mexico.

How is the Virus Transmitted?

The World Health Organization confirms that "Hanta" is primarily transmitted through rodents, via contact with their urine, saliva, or droppings, especially in poorly ventilated enclosed spaces, where it can spread through the air when these materials are disturbed.

In rare cases, the virus may be transmitted between humans, increasing concerns about its spread in closed environments.

The disease typically begins with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, chills, muscle aches, and headaches, before rapidly progressing in some patients to shortness of breath due to fluid accumulation in the lungs.

Experts warn of the difficulty in distinguishing between "Hanta" and influenza in the early stages, which may delay diagnosis and treatment.

Concerning Mortality Rates

Health data indicate that "Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome" is considered the most severe, with a mortality rate of about 35%, while the mortality rate for the type associated with kidney failure ranges between 1% and 15%.

Despite scientific advancements, there is currently no specific treatment for the "Hanta" virus; however, early medical intervention enhances survival chances.

Experts emphasize that prevention remains the most important means, by reducing contact with rodents and their droppings, using protective measures during cleaning, and avoiding sweeping or using vacuum cleaners that may spread the virus into the air.