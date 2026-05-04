The Egyptian composer Ahmed Zaeem revealed details about the last song of the late artist Hani Shaker, which fate did not allow him to release before his passing.

“I Can't Sleep Anymore”

Zaeem stated during a television interview on the program “Today Here in Cairo” last night (Sunday) that the last song of the late Hani Shaker is “I Can't Sleep Anymore,” which has already been recorded and was supposed to be released after the last Eid al-Fitr, noting that the execution and recording of the song in Shaker's voice took place before his trip to Jordan for a joint replacement surgery.

He explained that he visited Shaker afterward, but he was not in good health; nevertheless, Shaker asked to hear the song, and he informed him that it was “in the mixing and mastering stage and that he would listen to it in two days.”

He continued, saying: “I indeed played the song for him, and he told me, ‘I will come to the studio next week with my son Sherif,’ but unfortunately, on the day he was supposed to come, what happened, happened,” referring to the health crisis that Shaker suffered before his death.

Release Date

Regarding the release of the song, composer Ahmed Zaeem stated that the song is ready to be released, confirming that the decision on whether to release it or not will be up to the late artist's son, Sherif, noting that the song “I Can't Sleep Anymore” is composed by him, with lyrics by poet Hala Al-Zayat, arranged by Amr Abdel Fattah, and sound engineering by Maher Salah.

Shaker's Passing

Shaker passed away yesterday (Sunday) at the age of 73, after a health crisis that he suffered weeks ago, which led to his transfer to Paris for treatment.