كشف الملحن المصري أحمد زعيم تفاصيل آخر أغنية للفنان الراحل هاني شاكر، التي لم يمهله القدر لطرحها قبل وفاته.

«مبقتش أنام»

وقال زعيم، خلال مداخلة تلفزيونية عبر برنامج «اليوم هنا القاهرة» مساء أمس (الأحد): إن آخر أغنيات الراحل هاني شاكر هي أغنية «مبقتش أنام»، التي تم تسجيلها بالفعل، وكان من المفترض طرحها بعد عيد الفطر الماضي، مشيراً إلى أن ىتنفيذ الأغنية وتسجيلها بصوت شاكر كان قبل سفره إلى الأردن وإجراء عملية تغيير المفصل.

وأوضح بأنه زار شاكر بعدها، لكنه لم يكن في كامل صحته، ورغم ذلك طلب منه سماع الأغنية، فأوضح له أنه «في مرحلة المكس والماستر وأنه سيسمعها بعد يومين».

وتابع قائلاً: «بالفعل سمعته الأغنية، وقال لي أنا هجيلكم الأستوديو الأسبوع القادم مع شريف ابني، لكن للأسف اليوم اللي كان جاي فيه حصل اللي حصل» في إشارة إلى الأزمة الصحية التي عانى منها شاكر قبل وفاته.

موعد الطرح

وحول طرح الأغنية، قال الملحن أحمد زعيم أن الأغنية جاهزة لطرحها، مؤكداً أن موعد طرحها من عدمه سيكون من اختصاص نجل الفنان الراحل شريف، مشيراً الى أن أغنية «مبقتش أنام» من ألحانه وكلمات الشاعرة هالة الزيات، وتوزيع عمرو عبدالفتاح، وهندسة صوت ماهر صلاح.

رحيل شاكر

وتوفي شاكر، أمس (الأحد)، عن عمر ناهز الـ73 عاماً، بعد أزمة صحية ألمت به قبل أسابيع، نقل على إثرها الى باريس للعلاج.