The spokesperson for the Musicians' Syndicate, Nadia Mustafa, announced a change in the date of the funeral and condolences for the late artist Hani Shaker, who passed away last night (Sunday) at the age of 73.

Change of Date

Nadia Mustafa wrote on her Facebook account: “There is a change in the location of the funeral and the location of the condolences, and the details will be announced as soon as they are determined. We ask you to pray for mercy.”

She confirmed that the body of the late artist Hani Shaker will arrive tomorrow (Tuesday) in Cairo from Paris, in agreement between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health and the Egyptian Embassy in Paris. It will be transferred to Sheikh Zayed Specialized Hospital, and the prayer will be held the day after tomorrow (Wednesday) at Abu Shuqah Mosque in Palm Hills, October, and he will be laid to rest in the family graves, while condolences will be accepted at the same mosque.