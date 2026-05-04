أعلنت المتحدثة باسم نقابة المهن الموسيقية نادية مصطفى تغيير موعد تشييع جنازة وعزاء الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر، الذي وافته المنية مساء أمس (الأحد) عن عمر ناهز 73 عامًا.

تعديل الموعد


وكتبت نادية مصطفى عبر حسابها على منصة «فيسبوك»: «هناك تعديل فى مكان الجنازة ومكان العزاء، وسيتم الإعلان عن التفاصيل فور تحديدها، نسألكم الدعاء بالرحمة».

وأكدت وصول جثمان الفنان الراحل هانى شاكر غداً (الثلاثاء) إلى القاهرة من باريس بالاتفاق بين وزارتي الخارجية والصحة والسفارة المصرية بباريس، وسينقل إلى مستشفى الشيخ زايد التخصصى، وستتم الصلاة عليه بعد غدٍ (الأربعاء) في مسجد أبوشقة ببالم هيلز بأكتوبر، ويوارى الثرى في مقابر العائلة، فيما تتقبل التعازي في المسجد نفسه.