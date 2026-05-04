The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, strongly condemned the treacherous attacks that targeted an Emirati tanker belonging to ADNOC while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

He affirmed that the continuation of these brutal Iranian assaults, targeting vessels transiting the strait, constitutes piracy and a serious threat to the security of maritime routes and straits, and represents a blatant violation of the Security Council resolutions related to this matter, foremost among them Resolution No. 2817.

He expressed the full solidarity of the Gulf Cooperation Council with the United Arab Emirates, supporting it in all measures it takes to maintain its sovereignty, security, and stability.