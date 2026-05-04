أدان الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، بأشد عبارات الإدانة والاستنكار، الهجمات الغادرة التي استهدفت ناقلة إماراتية تابعة لشركة أدنوك أثناء مرورها من مضيق هرمز.

وأكد أن استمرار هذه الاعتداءات الغاشمة الإيرانية، باستهدافها للسفن العابرة للمضيق، هو قرصنة وابتزاز خطير لأمن الممرات والمضايق البحرية، ويمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً لقرارات مجلس الأمن المتعلقة بهذه الصلة، وفي مقدمتها القرار رقم 2817.

وأعرب عن تضامن مجلس التعاون الكامل مع دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ودعمها في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات للحفاظ على سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها.