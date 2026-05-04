استبعد السفير الأمريكي ميشال عيسى احتمالات حدوث انفجار أمني في لبنان، مشيراً إلى أهمية دعم الاستقرار الداخلي، وتعزيز مؤسسات الدولة اللبنانية، مؤكداً احترامه لدور المرجعية الروحية في البلاد.


وتطرّق، بعد لقائه البطريرك الماروني مار بشارة بطر الراعي في بكركي اليوم (الإثنين)، إلى عدد من الملفات السياسية المحلية والإقليمية في سياق دعوته إلى تغليب لغة الحوار وتفادي أي توترات من شأنها التأثير على الساحة اللبنانية.


وفي ما يتعلق بالمشهد السياسي، اعتبر السفير عيسى أن لا خسارة في لقاء الرئيس الأمريكي أو في طرح المواقف والشروط بشكل مباشر أمامه، حتى في حال حضور رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، متسائلاً عن سبب اعتبار ذلك تنازلاً أو مشكلة.


واعتبر في هذا السياق أن نتنياهو "ليس بعبعاً"، بل هو طرف سياسي يشارك في مسارات التفاوض، ولا ينبغي التعامل معه بمنطق التخويف أو المبالغة.


ولفت إلى أن جوهر العملية السياسية يقوم على الحوار المباشر ووضوح المواقف، وليس على العزلة أو الانقطاع.


وفي رده على مسألة التنسيق الداخلي بين الرؤساء قبل الذهاب إلى المفاوضات أوضح عيسى أن رئيس الجمهورية سيذهب ليضع كل طلبات لبنان وأهمها سيادة أراضيه، معتبراً أن حزب الله يريد هذا لأن وجوده مرتبط باستعادة كل الأراضي اللبنانية.


وأضاف: عندما تعتمد أمريكا، وتقول إسرائيل إنها لا تريد أية قطعة أرض من لبنان وإنما تريد السلام فهذا يعني أنه لا مبرر لوجود حزب الله بعدها، وإذا أراد البقاء فهذا يعني أن هدفه ليس الأراضي اللبنانية وإنما أمر آخر. وهذا ظاهر على ما اعتقد.


وأفاد السفير عيسى بأنه في الوقت الحالي تتركز جهودنا على أن يفهم لبنان أن أمريكا تساعد وهي تريد الحفاظ على استقلال واقتصاد وشرف لبنان، وأنا شخصياً مع الحكومة الأمريكية نحاول أن نقول للعالم أجمع هذا الأمر.


وحول إمكانية حصول انفجار أمني في لبنان قريباً، قال عيسى: لا أعتقد أن لبنان قادم على انفجار أمني؛ لأن الجميع ومن كل الطوائف يريد مصلحة لبنان.