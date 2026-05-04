The American ambassador, Michel Aissa, dismissed the possibilities of a security explosion in Lebanon, pointing to the importance of supporting internal stability and strengthening the institutions of the Lebanese state, affirming his respect for the role of spiritual authority in the country.



He addressed a number of local and regional political files after meeting with Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi in Bkerke today (Monday), in the context of his call to prioritize the language of dialogue and avoid any tensions that could affect the Lebanese arena.



Regarding the political scene, Ambassador Aissa considered that there is no loss in meeting with the American president or in presenting positions and conditions directly in front of him, even in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, questioning why this is considered a concession or a problem.



In this context, he stated that Netanyahu is "not a bogeyman," but rather a political party participating in negotiation processes, and should not be dealt with in a manner of intimidation or exaggeration.



He pointed out that the essence of the political process is based on direct dialogue and clarity of positions, not on isolation or disconnection.



In response to the issue of internal coordination among the presidents before going to negotiations, Aissa clarified that the President of the Republic will go to present all of Lebanon's demands, the most important of which is the sovereignty of its territory, considering that Hezbollah wants this because its existence is linked to the recovery of all Lebanese lands.



He added: When America relies on and Israel states that it does not want any piece of land from Lebanon but rather seeks peace, this means there is no justification for Hezbollah's existence afterward, and if it wants to remain, this means its goal is not Lebanese lands but something else. This is evident, I believe.



Ambassador Aissa stated that currently, our efforts are focused on making Lebanon understand that America is helping and wants to preserve Lebanon's independence, economy, and honor, and I personally, along with the American government, are trying to convey this message to the whole world.



Regarding the possibility of a security explosion in Lebanon soon, Aissa said: I do not believe that Lebanon is heading towards a security explosion; because everyone, from all sects, wants the interest of Lebanon.