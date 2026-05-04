أعلنت وزارة الخارجية النمساوية اليوم (الإثنين) طرد 3 دبلوماسيين روسيين، ووصفتهم بأنهم «أشخاص غير مرغوب فيهم»، وذلك بسبب شبهات استخدام شبكة كثيفة من الهوائيات على أسطح المباني الدبلوماسية الروسية في فيينا لأغراض تجسس إشاري.

وقالت وزيرة الخارجية النمساوية بياته ماينل-رايسينغر في بيان رسمي: «من غير المقبول استخدام الحصانة الدبلوماسية لارتكاب أعمال تجسس»، مؤكدة أن الدبلوماسيين الثلاثة غادروا البلاد بالفعل.


وتركزت الشبهات حول «غابة الهوائيات» المثبتة على أسطح السفارة الروسية والبعثة الروسية الدائمة لدى منظمة الأمن والتعاون في أوروبا في فيينا، حيث يعتقد أن هذه الهوائيات تستخدم لاعتراض الاتصالات والإشارات الإلكترونية، خصوصاً تلك المتعلقة بالمنظمات الدولية الموجودة في العاصمة النمساوية.

وبدأت التحقيقات بعد رصد أجهزة الاستخبارات النمساوية هذه التركيبات، وتم استدعاء السفير الروسي في منتصف أبريل لمناقشة الأمر. وعندما لم ترفع روسيا الحصانة عن المشتبه بهم، قررت النمسا طردهم.


من جانبها نددت السفارة الروسية في فيينا بالقرار، ووصفته بأنه «غير مبرر»، وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الروسية أن موسكو «سترد بشكل حازم ومتكافئ» على هذه الخطوة.

وتُعد فيينا مركزاً دبلوماسياً دولياً كبيراً يستضيف منظمات مثل منظمة الأمن والتعاون في أوروبا والوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، ما يجعلها هدفاً جذاباً للأنشطة الاستخباراتية.


ومنذ بدء الحرب في أوكرانيا عام 2022، طردت النمسا 14 دبلوماسياً روسياً حتى الآن، رغم بقاء نحو 500 دبلوماسي روسي في البلاد، يُعتقد أن ثلثهم تقريباً يعملون في مجال الاستخبارات.

وكانت تقارير سابقة مثل تقرير فايننشيال تايمز في مارس 2026 قد أشارت إلى توسع روسي هادئ في أنشطة الاستخبارات الإشارية في فيينا، مستفيداً من الحياد النمساوي التقليدي.