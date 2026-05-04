The Austrian Foreign Ministry announced today (Monday) the expulsion of 3 Russian diplomats, describing them as "undesirable persons," due to suspicions of using a dense network of antennas on the roofs of Russian diplomatic buildings in Vienna for signal espionage purposes.

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger stated in an official statement: "It is unacceptable to use diplomatic immunity to commit acts of espionage," confirming that the three diplomats have already left the country.



Suspicions focused on the "forest of antennas" installed on the roofs of the Russian embassy and the Russian permanent mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna, where it is believed that these antennas are used to intercept communications and electronic signals, especially those related to international organizations present in the Austrian capital.

Investigations began after Austrian intelligence detected these installations, and the Russian ambassador was summoned in mid-April to discuss the matter. When Russia did not lift the immunity of the suspects, Austria decided to expel them.



For its part, the Russian embassy in Vienna condemned the decision, describing it as "unjustified," and the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Moscow "will respond firmly and proportionately" to this step.

Vienna is a major international diplomatic center hosting organizations such as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the International Atomic Energy Agency, making it an attractive target for intelligence activities.



Since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, Austria has expelled 14 Russian diplomats so far, despite the presence of about 500 Russian diplomats in the country, of whom nearly a third are believed to work in intelligence.

Previous reports, such as a Financial Times report in March 2026, indicated a quiet Russian expansion in signal intelligence activities in Vienna, taking advantage of Austria's traditional neutrality.