An American official predicted that the "Freedom Project" launched by President Donald Trump to free the ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz would ultimately lead to "a return to war."

Confrontation with the Iranians

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed that destroyers equipped with guided missiles are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf.

The Axios website quoted the official as saying that Trump resorted to this solution after becoming frustrated with the stalemate in the conflict with Iran and the state of "neither agreement nor war," and ordered the operation to "change this equation." He stated that the president "wants action. He does not want to sit idly by. He wants pressure. And he wants an agreement."

A source close to the president described this step as "the beginning of a process that could lead to confrontation with the Iranians." He added that the "humanitarian mission" to free the ships stuck in the strait means that "if the Iranians take any action, they will be seen as the wrong party, which gives us the legitimacy to act."

The site revealed that American officials presented President Trump on Thursday evening with a plan to send naval vessels through the Strait of Hormuz to open it by force, but he chose at the last moment a more cautious approach, at least in the initial phase.

Guidelines to Avoid Mines

Starting today, Monday, the U.S. Navy will assist ships flying the American flag and other commercial vessels in crossing the strait by providing them with guidelines to avoid mines and preparing to intervene if they come under attack from Iran.

According to American officials, there is currently no plan for full naval escort for the ships; instead, Navy vessels will be nearby and on standby, alongside U.S. military aircraft.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that military support for the "Freedom Project" will include destroyers equipped with guided missiles, drones, and more than 100 land and sea aircraft, in addition to 15,000 soldiers.

Plan to Mitigate Escalation Risks

Axios disclosed that CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper presented Trump with a more ambitious plan to send naval vessels through the strait.

According to an American official familiar with the plan, the United States would have targeted any missiles or fast boats launched by Iran in response to the operation and would have resumed the war with full force if Iran escalated by attacking Gulf countries.

In contrast, the current version of the plan involves fewer immediate escalation risks, but it may largely maintain the status quo. Officials stated that the course of the operation will depend on the Iranian response.

Iranian Threat to Respond

For his part, the head of the National Security Committee in the Iranian parliament, Ibrahim Azizi, threatened to respond to Trump's announcement of the operation, saying on the platform "X": "Any American intervention in the new maritime system of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire," adding that the Strait of Hormuz will not be managed through Trump's publications.

A senior American official revealed that there are talks and offers. We do not like their offers, and they do not like ours. We do not yet know the status of the Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, and they are sending messages manually to caves or wherever he is hiding. This slows down the process.

Officials noted that U.S. envoy Steve Wietkoff advises Trump to continue negotiations and provides an optimistic assessment of the chances of reaching an agreement, while other officials express greater pessimism. The American official stated: "We are either approaching the outlines of a viable agreement soon, or we will resort to bombing them with great force."