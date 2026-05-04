توقّع مسؤول أمريكي أن تقود عملية «مشروع الحرية» التي أطلقها الرئيس دونالد ترمب لإخراج السفن العالقة من مضيق هرمز، في نهاية المطاف إلى «العودة للحرب».

مواجهة مع الإيرانيين

وكشفت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم)، أن مدمرات تابعة للبحرية مزودة بصواريخ موجهة تعمل حالياً في الخليج العربي.

ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن المسؤول قوله: إن ترمب لجأ إلى هذا الحل بعدما ضاق ذرعاً بالجمود في النزاع مع إيران، وحالة «لا اتفاق ولا حرب»، وأمر بالعملية لـ«تغيير هذه المعادلة». وأفاد بأن الرئيس «يريد تحركاً. لا يريد الجلوس مكتوف الأيدي. يريد ضغطاً. ويريد اتفاقاً».

ووصف مصدر مقرب من الرئيس هذه الخطوة بأنها «بداية عملية قد تؤدي إلى مواجهة مع الإيرانيين». وأضاف أن «المهمة الإنسانية» لتحرير السفن العالقة في المضيق تعني أنه «إذا أقدم الإيرانيون على أي خطوة، فسيُنظر إليهم طرفاً مخطئاً، ما يمنحنا الشرعية للتحرك».

وكشف الموقع أن المسؤولين الأمريكيين عرضوا على الرئيس ترمب، مساء الخميس، خطة لإرسال سفن بحرية عبر مضيق هرمز لفتحه بالقوة، لكنه اختار في اللحظة الأخيرة نهجاً أكثر حذراً، على الأقل في المرحلة الأولى.

إرشادات لتجنب الألغام

واعتباراً من، اليوم الإثنين، ستساعد البحرية الأمريكية السفن التي ترفع العلم الأمريكي وغيرها من السفن التجارية على عبور المضيق، من خلال تزويدها بإرشادات لتجنب الألغام، والاستعداد للتدخل إذا تعرضت لهجوم من إيران.

وحسب مسؤولين أمريكيين، فإنه لا توجد حالياً خطة لمرافقة بحرية كاملة للسفن، وبدلاً من ذلك، ستكون سفن البحرية في الجوار، وعلى أهبة الاستعداد، إلى جانب الطائرات العسكرية الأمريكية.

وقالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (CENTCOM) إن الدعم العسكري لعملية «مشروع الحرية»، سيشمل مدمرات مزودة بصواريخ موجهة، وطائرات مسيرة، وأكثر من 100 طائرة برية وبحرية، إضافة إلى 15 ألف جندي.

خطة لتضييق مخاطر التصعيد

وأفصح «أكسيوس»، أن قائد القيادة المركزية الأميرال براد كوبر، عرض على ترمب خطة أكثر طموحاً لإرسال سفن بحرية عبر المضيق.

وبحسب مسؤول أمريكي مطلع على الخطة، فإن الولايات المتحدة كانت ستستهدف بموجب هذه الخطة، أي صواريخ أو زوارق سريعة تطلقها إيران رداً على العملية، وكانت ستستأنف الحرب بكامل قوتها إذا صعدت إيران عبر مهاجمة دول الخليج.

فيما تنطوي النسخة الحالية من الخطة على مخاطر أقل من حيث التصعيد الفوري، لكنها قد تبقي حالة الجمود قائمة إلى حدٍّ كبير. وقال مسؤولون إن مسار العملية سيتوقف على رد الفعل الإيراني.

تهديد إيراني بالرد

من جانبه، هدّد رئيس لجنة الأمن القومي في البرلمان الإيراني إبراهيم عزيزي، بالرد على إعلان ترمب العملية قائلاً عبر منصة «إكس»: «إن أي تدخل أمريكي في النظام البحري الجديد لمضيق هرمز سيُعتبر انتهاكاً لوقف إطلاق النار»، مضيفا أن مضيق هرمز لن يُدار عبر منشورات ترمب.

وكشف مسؤول أمريكي رفيع أن هناك محادثات، وهناك عروضاً. نحن لا نحب عروضهم، وهم لا يحبون عروضنا. لا نعرف حتى الآن وضع المرشد مجتبى خامنئي، وهم ينقلون الرسائل يدوياً إلى كهوف أو إلى أي مكان يختبئ فيه. هذا يبطئ العملية.

ولفت مسؤولون إلى أن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف ينصح ترمب بمواصلة المفاوضات، ويقدم تقييماً متفائلاً بشأن فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق، في حين يبدي مسؤولون آخرون تشاؤماً أكبر. وأعلن المسؤول الأمريكي: «نحن إما نقترب من ملامح اتفاق قابل للتحقيق قريباً، أو سنلجأ إلى قصفهم بقوة شديدة».