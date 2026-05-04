The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, confirmed today (Monday) that the decision to restrict weapons to the state will not be reversed, emphasizing the need to enhance security measures in Beirut.



Salam stated during a press conference in Beirut today: The ceasefire agreement has not been fully implemented, affirming that his country will continue its meetings in Washington to reach a complete ceasefire.



The Lebanese Prime Minister clarified that negotiations between Lebanon and Israel have not started, and what is happening in Washington is preliminary meetings to prepare for them.



Salam stressed the necessity of establishing state control over all of Beirut, emphasizing the need to enhance security measures and deter violators.



The Lebanese Prime Minister rejected placing the army in confrontation with any Lebanese party, stating: "It is not required to put the army in confrontation with any Lebanese party."



Salam warned of the dangers of resorting to chaos, confirming that the shooting incidents yesterday are unacceptable and have serious repercussions.



He called on the community to pressure Israel to withdraw from all Lebanese territories, saying: "We want a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese lands."



These statements from the Lebanese Prime Minister come alongside the announcement from the Ministry of Health of 2,696 deaths and 8,264 injuries due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Lebanon since March 2.



The Israeli army has intensified its attacks on Lebanese villages, issuing an immediate evacuation warning for residents of the towns of Qana, Dabbial (in the Tyre district), Qaqaiya al-Jisr, and Sarifa, attributing this to Hezbollah violating the ceasefire agreement and stating that it will act forcefully against it.