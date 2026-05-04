أكد رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن قرار حصر السلاح بيد الدولة لا تراجع عن تنفيذه، مشدداً على ضرورة تعزيز الإجراءات الأمنية في بيروت.


وقال سلام خلال مؤتمر صحفي في بيروت، اليوم: اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار لم ينفذ بالكامل، مؤكداً استمرار بلاده في لقاءات واشنطن من أجل التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق نار كامل.


وأوضح رئيس الوزراء اللبناني أن المفاوضات بين لبنان وإسرائيل لم تبدأ وما يجري في واشنطن هو لقاءات تمهيدية للتحضير لها.


وأكد سلام ضرورة بسط سيطرة الدولة على كامل بيروت، مشدداً على ضرورة تعزيز الإجراءات الأمنية وردع المخالفين.


ورفض رئيس الوزراء اللبناني وضع الجيش في مواجهة مع أي طرف لبناني، قائلاً: «ليس مطلوباً وضع الجيش في مواجهة أي طرف لبناني».


وحذر سلام من خطورة اللجوء إلى الفوضى، مؤكداً أن حوادث إطلاق النار أمس، غير مقبولة ولها تداعيات خطيرة.


وطالب سلام المجتمع بالضغط على إسرائيل للانسحاب من كامل الأراضي اللبنانية، قائلاً: «نريد انسحاباً إسرائيلياً كاملاً من الأراضي اللبنانية».


وتأتي تصريحات رئيس الوزراء اللبناني بالتزامن مع إعلان وزارة الصحة مقتل 2696 شخصاً وإصابة 8264 آخرين جراء القصف الإسرائيلي المستمر على لبنان منذ 2 مارس الماضي.


وصعّد الجيش الإسرائيلي من هجماته على القرى اللبنانية، ووجه إنذاراً بإخلاء فوري لسكان بلدات قانا، ودبعال (قضاء صور)، وقعقعية الجسر، وصريفا، وعزا ذلك إلى أن حزب الله يخرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، وأنه سيعمل بالقوة ضده.