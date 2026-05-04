قضت محكمة الجنايات الاقتصادية في القاهرة ببراءة رئيس نادي الزمالك السابق مرتضى منصور من قضية «سب وقذف» الإعلامي المصري عمرو أديب.
خلاف طويل
ويسدل حكم المحكمة الستار على خلاف طويل وحاد بين الطرفين تبادلا فيه السباب والشتائم والتصريحات العدائية، عبر القنوات الإعلامية ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
سجن وتغريم
وقضت محكمة الجنح الاقتصادية في وقت سابق بحبس منصور لمدة شهر وتغريمه 20 ألف جنيه، على خلفية اتهامه بسب وقذف الإعلامي أديب عبر مواقع التواصل، قبل أن يستأنف مرتضى منصور على الحكم.
وسبق أن تقدم مرتضى منصور ببلاغ ضد عمرو أديب، اتهمه فيه بالسب والقذف والتشهير، قبل أن تخضع الواقعة للفحص، وتنتهي بإحالتها إلى المحاكمة.
The Economic Criminal Court in Cairo has acquitted former Zamalek Club president Mortada Mansour in the case of "defamation and slander" against Egyptian media figure Amr Adib.
Long Dispute
The court's ruling puts an end to a long and heated dispute between the two parties, during which they exchanged insults, curses, and hostile statements through media channels and social media platforms.
Imprisonment and Fine
Earlier, the Economic Misdemeanor Court sentenced Mansour to one month in prison and fined him 20,000 Egyptian pounds for allegedly defaming and slandering media figure Adib on social media, before Mansour appealed the ruling.
Mansour had previously filed a complaint against Amr Adib, accusing him of defamation, slander, and libel, before the incident was investigated and ultimately referred to trial.