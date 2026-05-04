The Economic Criminal Court in Cairo has acquitted former Zamalek Club president Mortada Mansour in the case of "defamation and slander" against Egyptian media figure Amr Adib.

Long Dispute

The court's ruling puts an end to a long and heated dispute between the two parties, during which they exchanged insults, curses, and hostile statements through media channels and social media platforms.

Imprisonment and Fine

Earlier, the Economic Misdemeanor Court sentenced Mansour to one month in prison and fined him 20,000 Egyptian pounds for allegedly defaming and slandering media figure Adib on social media, before Mansour appealed the ruling.

Mansour had previously filed a complaint against Amr Adib, accusing him of defamation, slander, and libel, before the incident was investigated and ultimately referred to trial.