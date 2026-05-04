قضت محكمة الجنايات الاقتصادية في القاهرة ببراءة رئيس نادي الزمالك السابق مرتضى منصور من قضية «سب وقذف» الإعلامي المصري عمرو أديب.

خلاف طويل

ويسدل حكم المحكمة الستار على خلاف طويل وحاد بين الطرفين تبادلا فيه السباب والشتائم والتصريحات العدائية، عبر القنوات الإعلامية ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

سجن وتغريم

وقضت محكمة الجنح الاقتصادية في وقت سابق بحبس منصور لمدة شهر وتغريمه 20 ألف جنيه، على خلفية اتهامه بسب وقذف الإعلامي أديب عبر مواقع التواصل، قبل أن يستأنف مرتضى منصور على الحكم.

وسبق أن تقدم مرتضى منصور ببلاغ ضد عمرو أديب، اتهمه فيه بالسب والقذف والتشهير، قبل أن تخضع الواقعة للفحص، وتنتهي بإحالتها إلى المحاكمة.