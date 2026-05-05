The city of Belo Horizonte witnessed a tragic incident when a small plane crashed into a building, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and co-pilot, and leaving two others seriously injured, in an event that caused panic and shock among the residents.

Immediate response and intensive rescue efforts

As soon as the accident occurred, security and rescue teams rushed to the crash site, where a number of residents gathered to assist in the relief operations. At the same time, the relevant authorities began an extensive investigation to uncover the circumstances and causes of the incident.

Moments before the disaster

Photos and videos documented the last moments of the plane before its crash, showing it flying erratically for seconds before colliding with the building near Pampulha Airport.

Reports of technical malfunction

According to local reports, the plane's crew reported performance issues during flight after taking off from Pampulha Airport. Information also indicated that the pilot communicated with the control tower, mentioning that he was facing "difficulties in takeoff."

A terrifying scene in the city's sky

The plane was seen flying over the "Silveira" area within Belo Horizonte before it fell and crashed into a low building, creating a scene that caused panic among the residents. The plane had taken off at 12:16 PM local time, before the flight ended tragically just a few minutes later.