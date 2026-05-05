شهدت مدينة بيلو هوريزونتي حادثاً مأساوياً إثر تحطم طائرة صغيرة واصطدامها بأحد المباني، ما أسفر عن مقتل الطيار ومساعده، وإصابة شخصين بجروح خطيرة، في واقعة أثارت حالة من الذعر والصدمة بين السكان.

استجابة عاجلة وجهود إنقاذ مكثفة
فور وقوع الحادث، سارعت فرق الأمن والإنقاذ إلى موقع التحطم، حيث تجمع عدد من السكان للمساهمة في عمليات الإغاثة. وفي الوقت ذاته، باشرت السلطات المختصة تحقيقاً موسعاً للكشف عن ملابسات الحادث وأسبابه.

لحظات ما قبل الكارثة
وثّقت صور ومقاطع فيديو اللحظات الأخيرة للطائرة قبل تحطمها، وظهرت وهي تحلق بشكل غير مستقر لثوانٍ، قبل أن ترتطم بالمبنى بالقرب من مطار مطار بامبولها.

بلاغات عن خلل فني
بحسب تقارير محلية، أبلغ طاقم الطائرة عن وجود مشاكل في الأداء أثناء التحليق، عقب إقلاعها من مطار بامبولها. كما أفادت المعلومات بأن الطيار تواصل مع برج المراقبة مشيراً إلى مواجهته «صعوبات في الإقلاع».

مشهد مرعب في سماء المدينة
شوهدت الطائرة وهي تحلق فوق منطقة «سيلفيرا» داخل بيلو هوريزونتي قبل أن تهوي وتصطدم بمبنى منخفض، في مشهد أثار حالة من الهلع بين السكان. وكانت الطائرة قد أقلعت عند الساعة 12:16 ظهراً بالتوقيت المحلي، قبل أن تنتهي الرحلة بشكل مأساوي بعد دقائق قليلة.