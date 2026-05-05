شهدت مدينة بيلو هوريزونتي حادثاً مأساوياً إثر تحطم طائرة صغيرة واصطدامها بأحد المباني، ما أسفر عن مقتل الطيار ومساعده، وإصابة شخصين بجروح خطيرة، في واقعة أثارت حالة من الذعر والصدمة بين السكان.
استجابة عاجلة وجهود إنقاذ مكثفة
فور وقوع الحادث، سارعت فرق الأمن والإنقاذ إلى موقع التحطم، حيث تجمع عدد من السكان للمساهمة في عمليات الإغاثة. وفي الوقت ذاته، باشرت السلطات المختصة تحقيقاً موسعاً للكشف عن ملابسات الحادث وأسبابه.
لحظات ما قبل الكارثة
وثّقت صور ومقاطع فيديو اللحظات الأخيرة للطائرة قبل تحطمها، وظهرت وهي تحلق بشكل غير مستقر لثوانٍ، قبل أن ترتطم بالمبنى بالقرب من مطار مطار بامبولها.
بلاغات عن خلل فني
بحسب تقارير محلية، أبلغ طاقم الطائرة عن وجود مشاكل في الأداء أثناء التحليق، عقب إقلاعها من مطار بامبولها. كما أفادت المعلومات بأن الطيار تواصل مع برج المراقبة مشيراً إلى مواجهته «صعوبات في الإقلاع».
مشهد مرعب في سماء المدينة
شوهدت الطائرة وهي تحلق فوق منطقة «سيلفيرا» داخل بيلو هوريزونتي قبل أن تهوي وتصطدم بمبنى منخفض، في مشهد أثار حالة من الهلع بين السكان. وكانت الطائرة قد أقلعت عند الساعة 12:16 ظهراً بالتوقيت المحلي، قبل أن تنتهي الرحلة بشكل مأساوي بعد دقائق قليلة.
The city of Belo Horizonte witnessed a tragic incident when a small plane crashed into a building, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and co-pilot, and leaving two others seriously injured, in an event that caused panic and shock among the residents.
Immediate response and intensive rescue efforts
As soon as the accident occurred, security and rescue teams rushed to the crash site, where a number of residents gathered to assist in the relief operations. At the same time, the relevant authorities began an extensive investigation to uncover the circumstances and causes of the incident.
Moments before the disaster
Photos and videos documented the last moments of the plane before its crash, showing it flying erratically for seconds before colliding with the building near Pampulha Airport.
Reports of technical malfunction
According to local reports, the plane's crew reported performance issues during flight after taking off from Pampulha Airport. Information also indicated that the pilot communicated with the control tower, mentioning that he was facing "difficulties in takeoff."
A terrifying scene in the city's sky
The plane was seen flying over the "Silveira" area within Belo Horizonte before it fell and crashed into a low building, creating a scene that caused panic among the residents. The plane had taken off at 12:16 PM local time, before the flight ended tragically just a few minutes later.