تفقد وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة، اليوم، مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة، للاطمئنان على الخدمات التي تقدمها الوزارة لضيوف الرحمن في المطار، بالإضافة إلى اطلاعه على الإجراءات التنظيمية والتشغيلية التي تقدمها الجهات ذات العلاقة لتيسير استقبالهم وانتقالهم إلى مقار سكنهم بانسيابية، مشيدًا بما يبذله جميع العاملين في المطار من جهود مخلصة تسهم في رفع كفاءة الأداء وتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.

وكان في استقباله رئيس مجلس المديرين بمطارات جدة المهندس رائد المديهيم، والرئيس التنفيذي للشركة المهندس مازن جوهر، حيث شملت الجولة مبنى صالات الحجاج، ومركز القيادة والتحكم، إضافة إلى مبنى صالة رقم 1 ومبنى صالة رقم 4.

واطّلع الربيعة على إجراءات استقبال ضيوف الرحمن وتنظيم تدفقهم، وسرعة استكمال الإجراءات، مدعومةً بجهود الاستعداد المسبق، ومن أبرزها توزيع بطاقات «نسك» في بلدان الحجاج قبل قدومهم، إلى جانب مبادرة «حاج بلا حقيبة» التي تسهم في تسهيل إجراءات الوصول وتقليل زمن المناولة، بما يعزّز كفاءة الأداء وجودة الخدمات المقدمة.

وفي السياق ذاته، اطّلع على عدد من المبادرات الميدانية التي تنفذها الوزارة في المطار، ومن أبرزها مبادرة «نسك مرحبا» التي تُعنى باستقبال ضيوف الرحمن وتيسير إجراءات دخولهم عبر فرق متخصصة في الاستقبال والإرشاد.

واستقبل الربيعة عددًا من ضيوف الرحمن، مرحبًا بهم في المملكة بشعار «حياكم الله»، متمنيًا لهم حجًا ميسرًا ومطمئنًا، في ظل ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- من عناية واهتمام بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتيسير أدائهم لمناسكهم.