The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, today inspected King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to ensure the services provided by the ministry to the guests of God at the airport, in addition to reviewing the organizational and operational procedures offered by the relevant authorities to facilitate their reception and transfer to their accommodation smoothly. He praised the sincere efforts of all airport workers that contribute to enhancing performance efficiency and improving the quality of services provided to the guests of God.

He was received by the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Jeddah Airports, Engineer Raed Al-Mudayhim, and the CEO of the company, Engineer Mazen Jawhar. The tour included the pilgrims' terminal building, the command and control center, in addition to Terminal 1 and Terminal 4.

Al-Rabiah reviewed the procedures for receiving the guests of God and organizing their flow, and the speed of completing the procedures, supported by prior preparation efforts, the most notable of which is the distribution of "Nusk" cards in the pilgrims' countries before their arrival, along with the "Hajj Without Luggage" initiative that helps facilitate arrival procedures and reduce handling time, thereby enhancing performance efficiency and the quality of services provided.

In this context, he reviewed several field initiatives implemented by the ministry at the airport, most notably the "Nusk Marhaba" initiative, which is concerned with welcoming the guests of God and facilitating their entry procedures through specialized reception and guidance teams.

Al-Rabiah welcomed a number of guests of God, greeting them in the Kingdom with the slogan "Welcome," wishing them an easy and reassuring Hajj, in light of the care and attention given by the wise leadership - may God support it - to serve the guests of God and facilitate their performance of rituals.