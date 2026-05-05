تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية أيمن الصفدي.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، واستمرار التنسيق والتشاور الثنائي بهذا الشأن.