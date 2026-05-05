تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية أيمن الصفدي.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، واستمرار التنسيق والتشاور الثنائي بهذا الشأن.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region and the continuation of bilateral coordination and consultation in this regard.