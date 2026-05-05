سجّل لاعب فريق الاتحاد موسى ديابي هدفًا واحدًا فقط خلال آخر 27 مباراة خاضها مع فريقه في مختلف البطولات، في إحصائية تعكس تراجعًا واضحًا على المستوى التهديفي مقارنة بحجم مشاركاته.
وبحسب السجل الإحصائي للاعب الفرنسي موسى ديابي فقد شارك في عدد كبير من المباريات خلال الموسم الحالي، إلا أن مساهمته التهديفية اقتصرت على هدف وحيد فقط أمام نادي الخليج، مقابل تركيز أكبر على صناعة اللعب والتحركات الهجومية داخل الملعب.
ويأتي هذا الرقم في وقت يعتمد فيه الفريق الاتحادي على تنوع الحلول الهجومية، مع استمرار مشاركة ديابي بشكل أساسي في خطط الفريق رغم انخفاض حصيلته التهديفية.
Union player Moussa Diaby scored only one goal in his last 27 matches with his team across various competitions, a statistic that reflects a clear decline in his scoring performance compared to the number of his appearances.
According to the statistical record of the French player Moussa Diaby, he has participated in a large number of matches during the current season; however, his scoring contribution has been limited to just one goal against Al-Khaleej Club, while he has focused more on playmaking and offensive movements on the field.
This figure comes at a time when the Union team relies on a variety of offensive solutions, with Diaby continuing to play a key role in the team's plans despite his reduced goal tally.