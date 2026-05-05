Union player Moussa Diaby scored only one goal in his last 27 matches with his team across various competitions, a statistic that reflects a clear decline in his scoring performance compared to the number of his appearances.



According to the statistical record of the French player Moussa Diaby, he has participated in a large number of matches during the current season; however, his scoring contribution has been limited to just one goal against Al-Khaleej Club, while he has focused more on playmaking and offensive movements on the field.



This figure comes at a time when the Union team relies on a variety of offensive solutions, with Diaby continuing to play a key role in the team's plans despite his reduced goal tally.