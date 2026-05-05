سجّل لاعب فريق الاتحاد موسى ديابي هدفًا واحدًا فقط خلال آخر 27 مباراة خاضها مع فريقه في مختلف البطولات، في إحصائية تعكس تراجعًا واضحًا على المستوى التهديفي مقارنة بحجم مشاركاته.


وبحسب السجل الإحصائي للاعب الفرنسي موسى ديابي فقد شارك في عدد كبير من المباريات خلال الموسم الحالي، إلا أن مساهمته التهديفية اقتصرت على هدف وحيد فقط أمام نادي الخليج، مقابل تركيز أكبر على صناعة اللعب والتحركات الهجومية داخل الملعب.


ويأتي هذا الرقم في وقت يعتمد فيه الفريق الاتحادي على تنوع الحلول الهجومية، مع استمرار مشاركة ديابي بشكل أساسي في خطط الفريق رغم انخفاض حصيلته التهديفية.