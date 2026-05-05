The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strong denunciation of the targeting of a site in the vicinity of Khartoum Airport.

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom reaffirms its steadfast position in calling for the preservation of Sudan's unity, its legitimate institutions, the capabilities of its brotherly people, and its security and stability, and emphasizes the importance of keeping civilian objects and vital facilities away from the conflict."

The Kingdom called on the parties to de-escalate, to immediately cease these violations, and to respect what was pledged in the Jeddah Declaration signed on May 11, 2023, regarding the protection of civilians and civilian objects, as well as international humanitarian law.

The Kingdom also urged the neighboring countries of Sudan to respect Sudan's sovereignty and independence and to prevent the use of their territories as a launchpad for these aggressions.