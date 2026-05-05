وثقت هيئة التراث نقشاً إسلامياً نادراً في «ضليع النيص» بمحافظة سميراء بمنطقة حائل إحدى محطات طريق الحج الكوفي (درب زبيدة) ويعود عمر النقش إلى القرن الأول الهجري / الثامن الميلادي.


وجاء التوثيق ضمن جهود هيئة التراث المستمرة في صون المقدرات الثقافية للمملكة، وإبراز عمقها الحضاري


النقش حسب الهيئة دعاء بالمغفرة لشخص يدعى إبراهيم بن زياد، واقتباس صريح من ختام آية كريمة من سورة البقرة.


ونُفذ نص النقش على صخرة جرانيتية مسطحة، تتخللها عروق من (الكوارتز).


ويثير النقش المبكر السؤال عن «ابراهيم بن زياد» المدعو له بالمغفرة.