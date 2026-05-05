The Heritage Authority documented a rare Islamic inscription in "Dhalie Al-Nays" in the Samira Governorate in the Hail region, one of the stops on the Kufa pilgrimage route (Darab Zubaida), and the inscription dates back to the first century AH / eighth century AD.



This documentation is part of the Heritage Authority's ongoing efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of the Kingdom and highlight its civilizational depth.



According to the Authority, the inscription is a prayer for forgiveness for a person named Ibrahim bin Ziyad, and it includes a direct quotation from the conclusion of a noble verse from Surah Al-Baqarah.



The text of the inscription was executed on a flat granite rock, interspersed with veins of quartz.



The early inscription raises the question about "Ibrahim bin Ziyad," who is prayed for forgiveness.