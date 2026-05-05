فجّر الفنان المصري محمد رمضان، موجة جديدة من الجدل عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد إعلانه رسمياً عن إطلاق خدمة «المحتوى الحصري» المدفوع لمتابعيه على منصة إنستغرام، في خطوة هي الأولى من نوعها بين نجوم الصف الأول في العالم العربي.

الإعلان الذي نشره رمضان على حسابه

الإعلان الذي نشره رمضان على حسابه

1000 جنية شهرياً

وحدد رمضان مبلغ 1000 جنيه شهرياً مقابل كشف تفاصيل وكواليس حياته الخاصة، كما بدأ بنشر محتوى خاص بالمشتركين، شمل صورًا من كواليس رحلاته في أوروبا، ولقطات شخصية، إضافة إلى مقاطع فيديو لم تُعرض عبر حسابه المفتوح.

جواو و «مافيا»

من جهة ثانية انتقد عدد من مرتادي مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ظهور رمضان أخيراً في مقطع فيديو جمعه بلاعب نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي اللاعب جواو بيدرو، وهما يرقصان على أنغام أغنيته «مافيا»، قبل أن يظهر لاحقًا في إسبانيا وهو يغني داخل سيارة كان يستقلها، دون مراعاة توقيت النشر الذي تزامن مع وفاة الفنان هاني شاكر، مادفع رمضان الى كتابة نعي وصفه الكثيرون بالمتأخر كونه أتى بعد الانتقادات التي وجهت له.