The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan sparked a new wave of controversy on social media platforms after officially announcing the launch of a paid "exclusive content" service for his followers on Instagram, in a move that is the first of its kind among first-tier stars in the Arab world.

الإعلان الذي نشره رمضان على حسابه

1000 EGP Monthly

Ramadan set the amount at 1000 EGP per month in exchange for revealing details and behind-the-scenes aspects of his private life. He also started publishing exclusive content for subscribers, which included photos from the behind-the-scenes of his trips in Europe, personal snapshots, in addition to video clips that were not shown on his public account.

João and "Mafia"

On another note, several social media users criticized Ramadan's recent appearance in a video featuring him with Chelsea FC player João Pedro, as they danced to the tune of his song "Mafia." He later appeared in Spain singing inside a car he was riding in, without considering the timing of the post, which coincided with the death of the artist Hani Shaker. This led Ramadan to write a condolence message that many described as belated, as it came after the criticism directed at him.