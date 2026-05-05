The Cairo Criminal Court has renewed the detention of the artist Yasmina Al-Masri for 15 days pending investigations, accusing her of defaming and slandering the head of the acting professions, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, via the social media platform Facebook.

Documents and Clips

The court issued its decision following a 3-hour investigation session during which the Public Prosecution listened to the statements of Ashraf Zaki, in the presence of the legal advisor to the Actors' Syndicate, lawyer Shaaban Said, who presented two sets of documents that included samples of the posts in question, along with a flash drive containing video clips documenting the incidents of defamation and slander.

أشرف زكي.

Slander and Assault

The head of the acting professions, Ashraf Zaki, accuses Al-Masri of committing acts that include slander, defamation, and assault on honor, in addition to making threats of harm, which he considers an infringement on his reputation and that of his family.

Consequently, security forces arrested Yasmina Al-Masri based on the complaint filed against her regarding what she published on social media.

A report was filed regarding the incident, and the accused was referred to the competent prosecution, which initiated investigations and took the necessary legal actions.