جددت محكمة جنايات القاهرة سجن الفنانة ياسمينا المصري لمدة 15 يوماً على ذمة التحقيقات، في اتهامها بسبّ وقذف نقيب المهن التمثيلية الدكتور أشرف زكي عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك.

مستندات ومقاطع

وأصدرت المحكمة قرارها إثر جلسة تحقيق استمرت 3 ساعات استمعت خلالها نيابة النزهة إلى أقوال أشرف زكي، بحضور المستشار القانوني لنقابة المهن التمثيلية المحامي شعبان سعيد، الذي قدّم حافظتي مستندات تضمّنتا نماذج من المنشورات محلّ الشكوى، إلى جانب وحدة تخزين «فلاش» تحتوي على مقاطع مرئية توثّق وقائع السب والقذف.

أشرف زكي.
أشرف زكي.

قذف وطعن

ويتهم نقيب المهن التمثيلية أشرف زكي، المصري بارتكاب أفعال تتضمن القذف والسب والطعن في الأعراض، فضلاً عن توجيه تهديدات بالإيذاء، بما اعتبره مساساً بسمعته وسمعة أسرته.

وبناء عليه، قبضت الأجهزة الأمنية على ياسمينا المصري، على خلفية البلاغ المقدّم ضدها بشأن ما نشرته عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

وجرى تحرير محضر بالواقعة، وأُحيلت المتهمة إلى النيابة المختصة التي باشرت التحقيقات واتخذت الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.