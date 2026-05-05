The President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praised today (Tuesday) the successes achieved by his armed forces in confronting Iranian attacks.



Sheikh Al Nahyan, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE armed forces, stated: “Our armed forces have written a magnificent national epic in facing the Iranian terrorist assaults that targeted civilians and civilian sites, dealing with them with courage, efficiency, and capability.” He indicated that the UAE has been striving since its establishment for the prosperity and growth of its people and the peoples of the world, but at the same time, it deals decisively and forcefully with any threat to its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people and residents on its land.



He pointed out that the state is capable, thanks to the efficiency of its army, the cohesion of its community, and the strength of its model, to repel any aggression and confront any threat while continuing to move forward. He added: “Building our defensive capabilities will remain a key strategic objective within the comprehensive and sustainable developmental vision of the UAE, so that our armed forces remain, as they always have been, a shield that protects, a sword that deters, and a fence that safeguards our journey towards the future.”



The UAE Ministry of Defense announced today that it had repelled an Iranian attack using missiles and drones, while it confirmed yesterday that its air defenses dealt with 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 drones coming from Iran, resulting in 3 individuals sustaining moderate injuries.



The ministry clarified, in a statement on its account on “X,” that the air defenses had dealt with 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2260 drones coming from Iran since the beginning of the war last February.



The ministry confirmed that the number of injuries from Iranian attacks had risen to 227 individuals of various nationalities, including Emiratis, while the number of martyrs reached 3, including one civilian of Moroccan nationality contracted with the armed forces, and the total number of civilian deaths reached 10 individuals from various nationalities.