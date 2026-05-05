أشاد رئيس الإمارات الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بالنجاحات التي حققتها قواته المسلحة في التصدي للهجمات الإيرانية.
وقال آل نهيان بمناسبة الذكرى الـ 50 لتوحيد القوات المسلحة الإماراتية: «سطرت قواتنا المسلحة ملحمة وطنية رائعة في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية الإرهابية التي استهدفت المدنيين والمواقع المدنية، وتعاملت معها بشجاعة وكفاءة واقتدار»، مبيناً أن الإمارات تسعى منذ قيامها إلى الازدهار والنماء لشعبها وشعوب العالم، لكنها في الوقت نفسه تتعامل بحسم وقوة مع أي تهديد لسيادتها وأمنها وسلامة شعبها والمقيمين على أرضها.
وأشار إلى أن الدولة قادرة بكفاءة جيشها وتماسك مجتمعها وقوة نموذجها على رد أي اعتداء ومواجهة أي تهديد ومواصلة السير إلى الأمام، مضيفاً: «بناء قدراتنا الدفاعية سيظل هدفاً إستراتيجياً رئيسياً ضمن الرؤية التنموية الشاملة والمستدامة لدولة الإمارات، حتى تبقى قواتنا المسلحة كما كانت دائماً درعاً يحمي وسيفاً يردع وسياجاً يصون مسيرتنا نحو المستقبل».
وكانت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية قد أعلنت اليوم تصديها لهجوم إيراني بالصواريخ والمسيرات، فيما أكدت أمس، أن دفاعاتها الجوية تعاملت مع 12 صاروخاً باليستياً، و3 صواريخ جوالة، و4 طائرات مسيّرة قادمة من إيران، أسفرت عن إصابة 3 أشخاص بجروح متوسطة.
وأوضحت الوزارة، في بيان على حسابها في «إكس»، أن الدفاعات الجوية تعاملت مع 549 صاروخاً باليستياً، و29 صاروخ كروز، و2260 طائرة مسيّرة قادمة من إيران منذ بدء الحرب في فبراير الماضي.
وأكدت الوزارة ارتفاع عدد الإصابات بالهجمات الإيرانية إلى 227 شخصاً من جنسيات متعددة، بينهم إماراتيون، فيما بلغ عدد الشهداء 3، بما في ذلك مدني واحد مغربي الجنسية متعاقد مع القوات المسلحة، وبلغ إجمالي عدد الوفيات المدنية 10 أشخاص من عدد من الجنسيات.
The President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praised today (Tuesday) the successes achieved by his armed forces in confronting Iranian attacks.
Sheikh Al Nahyan, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE armed forces, stated: “Our armed forces have written a magnificent national epic in facing the Iranian terrorist assaults that targeted civilians and civilian sites, dealing with them with courage, efficiency, and capability.” He indicated that the UAE has been striving since its establishment for the prosperity and growth of its people and the peoples of the world, but at the same time, it deals decisively and forcefully with any threat to its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people and residents on its land.
He pointed out that the state is capable, thanks to the efficiency of its army, the cohesion of its community, and the strength of its model, to repel any aggression and confront any threat while continuing to move forward. He added: “Building our defensive capabilities will remain a key strategic objective within the comprehensive and sustainable developmental vision of the UAE, so that our armed forces remain, as they always have been, a shield that protects, a sword that deters, and a fence that safeguards our journey towards the future.”
The UAE Ministry of Defense announced today that it had repelled an Iranian attack using missiles and drones, while it confirmed yesterday that its air defenses dealt with 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 drones coming from Iran, resulting in 3 individuals sustaining moderate injuries.
The ministry clarified, in a statement on its account on “X,” that the air defenses had dealt with 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2260 drones coming from Iran since the beginning of the war last February.
The ministry confirmed that the number of injuries from Iranian attacks had risen to 227 individuals of various nationalities, including Emiratis, while the number of martyrs reached 3, including one civilian of Moroccan nationality contracted with the armed forces, and the total number of civilian deaths reached 10 individuals from various nationalities.