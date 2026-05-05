أشاد رئيس الإمارات الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بالنجاحات التي حققتها قواته المسلحة في التصدي للهجمات الإيرانية.


وقال آل نهيان بمناسبة الذكرى الـ 50 لتوحيد القوات المسلحة الإماراتية: «سطرت قواتنا المسلحة ملحمة وطنية رائعة في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية الإرهابية التي استهدفت المدنيين والمواقع المدنية، وتعاملت معها بشجاعة وكفاءة واقتدار»، مبيناً أن الإمارات تسعى منذ قيامها إلى الازدهار والنماء لشعبها وشعوب العالم، لكنها في الوقت نفسه تتعامل بحسم وقوة مع أي تهديد لسيادتها وأمنها وسلامة شعبها والمقيمين على أرضها.


وأشار إلى أن الدولة قادرة بكفاءة جيشها وتماسك مجتمعها وقوة نموذجها على رد أي اعتداء ومواجهة أي تهديد ومواصلة السير إلى الأمام، مضيفاً: «بناء قدراتنا الدفاعية سيظل هدفاً إستراتيجياً رئيسياً ضمن الرؤية التنموية الشاملة والمستدامة لدولة الإمارات، حتى تبقى قواتنا المسلحة كما كانت دائماً درعاً يحمي وسيفاً يردع وسياجاً يصون مسيرتنا نحو المستقبل».


وكانت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية قد أعلنت اليوم تصديها لهجوم إيراني بالصواريخ والمسيرات، فيما أكدت أمس، أن دفاعاتها الجوية تعاملت مع 12 صاروخاً باليستياً، و3 صواريخ جوالة، و4 طائرات مسيّرة قادمة من إيران، أسفرت عن إصابة 3 أشخاص بجروح متوسطة.


وأوضحت الوزارة، في بيان على حسابها في «إكس»، أن الدفاعات الجوية تعاملت مع 549 صاروخاً باليستياً، و29 صاروخ كروز، و2260 طائرة مسيّرة قادمة من إيران منذ بدء الحرب في فبراير الماضي.


وأكدت الوزارة ارتفاع عدد الإصابات بالهجمات الإيرانية إلى 227 شخصاً من جنسيات متعددة، بينهم إماراتيون، فيما بلغ عدد الشهداء 3، بما في ذلك مدني واحد مغربي الجنسية متعاقد مع القوات المسلحة، وبلغ إجمالي عدد الوفيات المدنية 10 أشخاص من عدد من الجنسيات.