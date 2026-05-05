قتل 24 شخصاً على الأقل في هجوم نفذه متطرفون على قاعدة «بركة تولوروم» العسكرية التشادية، ووفقاً لمسؤول عسكري فإن الهجوم وقع، أمس (الإثنين)، وأصابع الاتهام تتجه نحو جماعة بوكوحرام.


وقال المسؤول العسكري إن الهجوم خلّف 25 قتيلاً و46 جريحاً من جانب الجيش التشادي، لكن مسؤول في الإدارة المحلية أكد أن القتلى 24 شخصاً، وهناك عدد من المصابين بجروح.


وتشهد جزر بحيرة تشاد تصاعداً مقلقاً في الاشتباكات بين الجماعات الإرهابية المتنافسة، في مشهد يهدد المدنيين وينذر بانعدام الأمن في المنطقة والدول المجاورة.


وأفاد خبراء أمن وسكان محليون، أن جماعة «بوكو حرام» وتنظيم «داعش» في غرب أفريقيا تصعد هجماتها بهدف السيطرة على الجزر والممرات الاستراتيجية للبحيرة، مستفيدة من ثروتها الاقتصادية والضرائب المفروضة على الصيادين والمزارعين والرعاة.


هذا التنافس لا يقتصر على البعد العسكري، بل يمتد إلى النفوذ الاقتصادي، إذ تسعى هذه الجماعات إلى فرض الإتاوات على السكان المحليين والتحكم في موارد الصيد والزراعة، إضافة إلى تأمين طرق التهريب التي تشكل مصدراً مهماً لتمويل عملياتها.


كما يعكس الهجوم الأخير تطوراً ملحوظاً في تكتيكات هذه التنظيمات، التي باتت أكثر جرأة في استهداف المواقع العسكرية، بعد أن كانت تركز بشكل أكبر على القرى والمناطق المدنية.


في المقابل، يفاقم هذا التصعيد من معاناة المدنيين الذين يجدون أنفسهم عالقين بين نيران الجماعات المتطرفة والعمليات العسكرية، وسط مخاوف متزايدة من موجات نزوح جديدة وانهيار أكبر في الأوضاع الإنسانية. كما يحمل هذا المشهد تداعيات إقليمية أوسع، إذ إن استمرار عدم الاستقرار في منطقة بحيرة تشاد قد يفتح المجال أمام تمدد التهديدات الأمنية إلى نطاق أوسع داخل غرب ووسط أفريقيا.