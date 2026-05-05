At least 24 people were killed in an attack carried out by extremists on the Chadian military base "Baraka Tolurom." According to a military official, the attack took place yesterday (Monday), and fingers are pointing towards the Boko Haram group.



The military official stated that the attack left 25 dead and 46 injured from the Chadian army, but a local administration official confirmed that the death toll is 24, with several others injured.



The islands of Lake Chad are witnessing a troubling escalation in clashes between competing terrorist groups, creating a situation that threatens civilians and signals insecurity in the region and neighboring countries.



Security experts and local residents reported that the "Boko Haram" group and the "ISIS" organization in West Africa are intensifying their attacks with the aim of controlling the islands and strategic passages of the lake, taking advantage of its economic wealth and the taxes imposed on fishermen, farmers, and herders.



This competition is not limited to the military aspect but extends to economic influence, as these groups seek to impose levies on local populations and control fishing and agricultural resources, in addition to securing smuggling routes that serve as an important source of funding for their operations.



The recent attack also reflects a notable evolution in the tactics of these organizations, which have become bolder in targeting military sites, after previously focusing more on villages and civilian areas.



Conversely, this escalation exacerbates the suffering of civilians who find themselves caught between the fires of extremist groups and military operations, amid growing fears of new waves of displacement and a further collapse of humanitarian conditions. This situation also carries broader regional implications, as the continued instability in the Lake Chad area could open the door for the expansion of security threats to a wider scope within West and Central Africa.