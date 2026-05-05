قتل 24 شخصاً على الأقل في هجوم نفذه متطرفون على قاعدة «بركة تولوروم» العسكرية التشادية، ووفقاً لمسؤول عسكري فإن الهجوم وقع، أمس (الإثنين)، وأصابع الاتهام تتجه نحو جماعة بوكوحرام.
وقال المسؤول العسكري إن الهجوم خلّف 25 قتيلاً و46 جريحاً من جانب الجيش التشادي، لكن مسؤول في الإدارة المحلية أكد أن القتلى 24 شخصاً، وهناك عدد من المصابين بجروح.
وتشهد جزر بحيرة تشاد تصاعداً مقلقاً في الاشتباكات بين الجماعات الإرهابية المتنافسة، في مشهد يهدد المدنيين وينذر بانعدام الأمن في المنطقة والدول المجاورة.
وأفاد خبراء أمن وسكان محليون، أن جماعة «بوكو حرام» وتنظيم «داعش» في غرب أفريقيا تصعد هجماتها بهدف السيطرة على الجزر والممرات الاستراتيجية للبحيرة، مستفيدة من ثروتها الاقتصادية والضرائب المفروضة على الصيادين والمزارعين والرعاة.
هذا التنافس لا يقتصر على البعد العسكري، بل يمتد إلى النفوذ الاقتصادي، إذ تسعى هذه الجماعات إلى فرض الإتاوات على السكان المحليين والتحكم في موارد الصيد والزراعة، إضافة إلى تأمين طرق التهريب التي تشكل مصدراً مهماً لتمويل عملياتها.
كما يعكس الهجوم الأخير تطوراً ملحوظاً في تكتيكات هذه التنظيمات، التي باتت أكثر جرأة في استهداف المواقع العسكرية، بعد أن كانت تركز بشكل أكبر على القرى والمناطق المدنية.
في المقابل، يفاقم هذا التصعيد من معاناة المدنيين الذين يجدون أنفسهم عالقين بين نيران الجماعات المتطرفة والعمليات العسكرية، وسط مخاوف متزايدة من موجات نزوح جديدة وانهيار أكبر في الأوضاع الإنسانية. كما يحمل هذا المشهد تداعيات إقليمية أوسع، إذ إن استمرار عدم الاستقرار في منطقة بحيرة تشاد قد يفتح المجال أمام تمدد التهديدات الأمنية إلى نطاق أوسع داخل غرب ووسط أفريقيا.
At least 24 people were killed in an attack carried out by extremists on the Chadian military base "Baraka Tolurom." According to a military official, the attack took place yesterday (Monday), and fingers are pointing towards the Boko Haram group.
The military official stated that the attack left 25 dead and 46 injured from the Chadian army, but a local administration official confirmed that the death toll is 24, with several others injured.
The islands of Lake Chad are witnessing a troubling escalation in clashes between competing terrorist groups, creating a situation that threatens civilians and signals insecurity in the region and neighboring countries.
Security experts and local residents reported that the "Boko Haram" group and the "ISIS" organization in West Africa are intensifying their attacks with the aim of controlling the islands and strategic passages of the lake, taking advantage of its economic wealth and the taxes imposed on fishermen, farmers, and herders.
This competition is not limited to the military aspect but extends to economic influence, as these groups seek to impose levies on local populations and control fishing and agricultural resources, in addition to securing smuggling routes that serve as an important source of funding for their operations.
The recent attack also reflects a notable evolution in the tactics of these organizations, which have become bolder in targeting military sites, after previously focusing more on villages and civilian areas.
Conversely, this escalation exacerbates the suffering of civilians who find themselves caught between the fires of extremist groups and military operations, amid growing fears of new waves of displacement and a further collapse of humanitarian conditions. This situation also carries broader regional implications, as the continued instability in the Lake Chad area could open the door for the expansion of security threats to a wider scope within West and Central Africa.