أكد وزير خارجية باكستان إسحاق دار، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إحراز تقدم كبير بالمفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران، موضحاً أن بلاده تبذل جهوداً للتوصل لوقف إطلاق النار وبدء الحوار.


وقال دار: «بذلنا جهوداً لمنع وقوع هجمات على دول الخليج ونددنا بالهجمات التي تعرضت لها»، مضيفاً: «المشاورات مستمرة لإنهاء الصراع، ولدينا أمل أننا سننجح بدعم عواصم عدة في إنهائه».


وأشار إلى أن الهدف هو إنهاء الصراع وبطريقة فائز فائز للطرفين، مبيناً أن الأمن الإقليمي مهم للعديد من الدول وكذلك باكستان، ونحظى بدعم بهذا الصدد.


في المقابل، زعم المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي أنه لا يمكن تحقيق الأمن الحقيقي بالخليج إلا عبر تعاون محلي بين دول المنطقة، موضحاً أنهم يتفاوضون في أجواء من انعدام الثقة والشك العميق تجاه أمريكا.


وقال بقائي: «لا يمكن نسيان الاعتداءات الأمريكية خلال المفاوضات، ويجب أن نبقى يقظين»، مبيناً أن بلاده قررت التركيز في المفاوضات الحالية على إنهاء الحرب بدل إضاعة الوقت على قضايا معقدة.


وأضاف: «إذا كان الأمريكيون جادين حقاً بشأن الدبلوماسية فعليهم اغتنام الفرصة».


في غضون ذلك، قال وزير ​الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث إن وقف ‌إطلاق ‌النار ⁠مع ⁠إيران ‌لم ⁠ينتهِ بعد، لكن على ⁠طهران ​أن ⁠تكون ​حذرة ​في أفعالها.


وأشار إلى أن العملية الأمريكية الرامية لحماية السفن التجارية من إيران في مضيق هرمز هي عملية مؤقتة، لافتاً إلى أن واشنطن لا تسعى إلى الدخول ‌في صراع.


وقال هيغسيث: «مشروع الحرية دفاعي بطبيعته ومحدود ‌النطاق ‌ومؤقت وله مهمة واحدة وهي حماية السفن التجارية البريئة من العدوان الإيراني، ولن تحتاج القوات الأمريكية ‌إلى دخول المياه الإقليمية أو ‌المجال ⁠الجوي الإيراني، هذا ليس ضرورياً، نحن لا نسعى إلى القتال».