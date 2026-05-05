In an attack that is the second within 24 hours, the UAE Ministry of Defense announced today (Tuesday) that its air defenses intercepted missile attacks and drones coming from Iran.



The ministry stated on its account on "X": "The UAE air defenses are currently dealing with missile attacks and drones coming from Iran," confirming that the sounds heard in various areas of the country are a result of the UAE air defense systems engaging with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.



For its part, the UAE Ministry of Interior urged its citizens to stay in a safe place and follow warnings and updates on official websites, emphasizing that the air defenses are dealing with a missile threat.



Yesterday, the UAE Ministry of Defense announced that its air defenses had dealt with 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 drones coming from Iran, resulting in 3 individuals sustaining moderate injuries.



The ministry clarified in a statement on its account on "X" that the air defenses have engaged with 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2260 drones coming from Iran since the war began last February.



The ministry confirmed that the number of injuries from Iranian attacks has risen to 227 individuals of various nationalities, including Emiratis, while the number of martyrs stands at 3, including one Moroccan civilian contractor with the armed forces, and the total number of civilian deaths has reached 10 individuals from various nationalities.



The ministry stated that it remains in a state of full alert and readiness to deal with any threats, and will respond forcefully to anything aimed at undermining the security of the state, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security, stability, and the safeguarding of its interests and national capabilities.