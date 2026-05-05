في هجوم هو الثاني خلال 24 ساعة، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تصدي دفاعاتها الجوية لاعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيّرة قادمة من إيران.


وقالت الوزارة على حسابها في «إكس»: «تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيّرة قادمة من ايران»، مؤكدة أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة تعامل منظومات الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع الصواريخ الباليستية، والجوالة والطائرات المسيّرة.


بدورها، طلبت وزارة الداخلية الإماراتية من مواطنيها البقاء في مكان آمن ومتابعة التحذيرات والمستجدات على المواقع الرسمية، مؤكدة أن الدفاعات الجوية تتعامل مع تهديد صاروخي.


وكانت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية قد أعلنت أمس، أن دفاعاتها الجوية تعاملت مع 12 صاروخاً باليستياً، و3 صواريخ جوالة، و4 طائرات مسيّرة قادمة من إيران، أسفرت عن إصابة 3 أشخاص بجروح متوسطة.


وأوضحت الوزارة، في بيان على حسابها في «إكس»، أن الدفاعات الجوية تعاملت مع 549 صاروخاً باليستياً، و29 صاروخ كروز، و2260 طائرة مسيّرة قادمة من إيران منذ بدء الحرب في فبراير الماضي.


وأكدت الوزارة ارتفاع عدد الإصابات بالهجمات الإيرانية إلى 227 شخصاً من جنسيات متعددة، بينهم إماراتيون، فيما بلغ عدد الشهداء 3، بما في ذلك مدني واحد مغربي الجنسية متعاقد مع القوات المسلحة، وبلغ إجمالي عدد الوفيات المدنية 10 أشخاص من عدد من الجنسيات.


وقالت الوزارة إنها تظل في حالة تأهب كامل واستعداد للتعامل مع أي تهديدات، وستواجه بقوة أي شيء يهدف إلى تقويض أمن الدولة، بطريقة تضمن حماية سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها وحماية مصالحها وقدراتها الوطنية.