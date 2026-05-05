While fans of the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab await her return to the artistic scene once again through her concert held in the "Porto Golf" area in New Alamein on August 7th, many of them were surprised to find that they could not attend the concert due to the high ticket prices, with the highest category reaching 250,000 Egyptian pounds.

Second Batch

The organizing company for the concert announced the official release of the second batch of tickets with varying price categories for the "VIP" sections, with the "Royal Lounge" category leading the list at a price of 250,000 Egyptian pounds per reservation. This is a complete "lounge" that accommodates a maximum of ten individuals and offers attendees a strategic location closest to the stage along with luxurious hospitality services.

"VIP Lounge"

The list also included the "VIP Lounge" category, which was set at 70,000 Egyptian pounds for the group, followed by the "High Table" category priced at 60,000 Egyptian pounds for a table accommodating ten people, providing a viewing experience with hotel-like features and upscale services suitable for the nature of the tourist sites in the North Coast.

"VIP" Standing

The tickets included several diverse categories aimed at accommodating different segments of the artist's fans, including a "VIP" standing ticket priced at 25,000 Egyptian pounds for group reservations of ten individuals. Meanwhile, the "Fan Pit" area designated for the audience wishing to be directly in front of the stage was set at 15,000 Egyptian pounds for the group, while the regular category settled at 10,000 Egyptian pounds for a reservation that includes a maximum of ten individuals.

The first batch of tickets was released earlier, starting at prices of 1,000 Egyptian pounds for the regular category and 1,500 Egyptian pounds for the "Fan Pit" category, reaching up to 2,500 Egyptian pounds for the "VIP Standing" area, before the price lists were updated with the opening of reservations for the luxury categories.

New Alamein Concert

The announcement of the new price list for the concert created a noticeable variation in reactions across social media platforms, and the price of the first category reaching a quarter of a million Egyptian pounds sparked widespread debate among followers.

A segment of the audience criticized the significant increase in the cost of attending the concert, considering that these figures exceed the usual purchasing power and create barriers for a wide segment of the artist's fans who wish to see her on stage after years of absence.