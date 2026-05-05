فيما ينتظر عشاق الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب عودتها إلى الساحة الفنية مجدداً عبر حفلها المقام في منطقة «بورتو جولف» بمدينة العلمين الجديدة في السابع من أغسطس القادم، فوجئ العديد منهم بعدم قدرتهم على حضور الحفل نظراً لأسعار التذاكر المرتفعة التي وصل أعلى فئاتها إلى سعر 250 ألف جنية مصري.

دفعة ثانية

وأعلنت الشركة المنظمة للحفل عن الطرح الرسمي للدفعة الثانية من التذاكر ذات التصنيفات السعرية المتفاوتة لفئات الـ «VIP»، وتتصدر فئة «Royal Lounge» القائمة بسعر يبلغ 250 ألف جنيه مصري للحجز الواحد، وهو عبارة عن «لاونج» متكامل يستوعب بحد أقصى عشرة أفراد، ويمنح الحاضرين موقعاً إستراتيجياً هو الأقرب للمسرح مع خدمات ضيافة فاخرة.

«VIP Lounge»

كما شملت القائمة فئة «VIP Lounge» التي تم تحديد قيمتها بمبلغ 70 ألف جنيه للمجموعة الواحدة، تليها فئة «High Table» بسعر 60 ألف جنيه للطاولة الواحدة التي تضم عشرة أشخاص، ما يتيح تجربة مشاهدة بخصائص فندقية وخدمات راقية تتناسب مع طبيعة المواقع السياحية في الساحل الشمالي.

«VIP» وقوف

وتضمنت التذاكر عدة فئات متنوعة تهدف لاستيعاب شرائح مختلفة من محبي الفنانة، منها تذكرة «VIP» وقوف بقيمة 25 ألف جنيه للحجز الجماعي الذي يضم عشرة أفراد، بينما حددت منطقة «Fan Pit» المخصصة للجمهور الراغب في التواجد المباشر أمام خشبة المسرح بمبلغ 15 ألف جنيه للمجموعة الواحدة، أما الفئة العادية فقد استقرت عند 10 آلاف جنيه للحجز الذي يشمل عشرة أفراد كحد أقصى.

وطرحت الدفعة الأولى من التذاكر في وقت سابق، وتبدأ بأسعار من ألف جنيه للفئة العادية و1500 جنيه لفئة «Fanpit»، وصولاً إلى 2500 جنيه لمنطقة الـ «VIP Standing»، قبل أن يتم تحديث القوائم السعرية مع فتح باب الحجز للفئات الفاخرة.

حفل العلمين

وأحدث الإعلان عن قائمة الأسعار الجديدة للحفل حالة من التباين الملحوظ في ردود الأفعال عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وأثار وصول سعر الفئة الأولى إلى ربع مليون جنيه مصري جدلاً واسعاً بين المتابعين.

وانتقد قطاع من الجمهور الارتفاع الكبير في تكلفة حضور الحفل، معتبرين أن هذه الأرقام تتجاوز القدرة الشرائية المعتادة وتضع عوائق أمام شريحة واسعة من محبي الفنانة الراغبين في رؤيتها على المسرح بعد سنوات من الغياب.