From the podium of the United Nations in New York, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia presented a strategic vision that differs from the conventional approach to migration, affirming that it is not a "burden" as some see it, but rather a cross-border developmental driver that contributes to the stability of entire global economies.

The Kingdom's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, captured attention by announcing a staggering figure that reflects Saudi Arabia's global impact, as remittances from residents in the Kingdom reached approximately 44 billion dollars during the year 2025 alone. This figure positions Saudi Arabia as a key player in supporting the living stability of millions of families around the world, transforming "regular migration" into a tool for international economic support.

Vision 2030 and the Restructuring of the "Labor Market"

The Kingdom's permanent representative to the United Nations clarified that the success of the Saudi model relies on the equation of "Vision 2030," which has transformed the issue of foreign labor from a mere transient movement into a developmental partnership. Through structural reforms that included the development of the work environment and the improvement of residency systems, the Kingdom has become a model to emulate in balancing "state sovereignty" with "achieving common interests."

Saudi Arabia presented its voluntary national report on the implementation of the Global Compact for Migration, in a step that reflects the Saudi administration's shift towards institutionalization and absolute transparency. The message was clear: migration is not a crisis; rather, it is the way it is managed that makes the difference between a burden and an opportunity.

While countries around the world are preoccupied with discussions of migration as a security issue, Saudi Arabia steps forward to present an economic "roadmap," demonstrating that organized openness and an attractive environment are the true keys to achieving shared growth that transcends geographical borders.