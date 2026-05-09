من منبر الأمم المتحدة في نيويورك، قدمت المملكة العربية السعودية رؤية استراتيجية مغايرة لملف الهجرة، مؤكدة أنها ليست «عبئاً» كما يراها البعض، بل هي محرك تنموي عابر للحدود يسهم في استقرار اقتصادات عالمية بأكملها.

خطف مندوب المملكة الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة السفير الدكتور عبدالعزيز الواصل الأنظار بإعلانه رقماً ضخماً يعكس حجم التأثير السعودي عالمياً، إذ بلغت تحويلات المقيمين في المملكة نحو 44 مليار دولار خلال عام 2025 وحده. هذا الرقم يضع السعودية فاعلاً أساسيّاً في دعم الاستقرار المعيشي لملايين الأسر حول العالم، مما يحول «الهجرة النظامية» إلى أداة دعم اقتصادي دولي.

رؤية 2030 وإعادة صياغة «سوق العمل»

أوضح مندوب المملكة الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة أن نجاح النموذج السعودي يعتمد على معادلة «رؤية 2030»، التي حولت ملف العمالة الوافدة من مجرد حركة عابرة إلى شراكة تنموية. ومن خلال إصلاحات هيكلية شملت تطوير بيئة العمل وتحسين أنظمة الإقامة، أصبحت المملكة نموذجاً يحتذى به في الموازنة بين «سيادة الدول» و«تحقيق المصالح المشتركة».

قدّمت السعودية تقريرها الوطني الطوعي حول تنفيذ الاتفاق العالمي للهجرة، في خطوة تعكس تحوّل الإدارة السعودية نحو المؤسسية والشفافية المطلقة. وكانت الرسالة واضحة، مفادها أن الهجرة ليست أزمة، بل طريقة إدارتها هي التي تصنع الفرق بين العبء والفرصة.

وبينما تنشغل دول العالم بنقاشات الهجرة قضيةً أمنيةً، تخرج السعودية لتقدم «خارطة طريق» اقتصادية، تثبت من خلالها أن الانفتاح المنظم والبيئة الجاذبة هما المفتاح الحقيقي لتحقيق نمو مشترك يتجاوز الحدود الجغرافية.