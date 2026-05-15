أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن وصف الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ للولايات المتحدة بأنها «دولة متراجعة» كان يقصد به -بحسب تعبيره- ما شهدته البلاد خلال فترة الرئيس السابق جو بايدن، وليس ما حققته إدارته الحالية من «صعود هائل» خلال الأشهر الـ16 الماضية.

وقال ترمب في تصريح نشره عبر حسابه على منصة «تروث سوشال»، إن شي جين بينغ كان «محقاً بنسبة 100%» عندما تحدث عن تراجع أمريكا خلال إدارة بايدن، معتبراً أن الولايات المتحدة عانت بشكل كبير بسبب «الحدود المفتوحة، والضرائب المرتفعة، وارتفاع الجريمة، وصفقات التجارة السيئة، وسياسات التنوع والشمول».

هجوم على بايدن وسياسات الديمقراطيين

وهاجم ترمب إدارة بايدن بشدة، معتبراً أنها أدخلت البلاد في مرحلة «انحدار»، مشيراً إلى أن سياسات الديمقراطيين أضرت بالاقتصاد الأمريكي وأضعفت صورة الولايات المتحدة عالمياً.

وأضاف أن الوضع تغيّر بشكل كامل بعد عودته إلى البيت الأبيض، مؤكداً أن أمريكا تشهد حالياً «أقوى مراحلها الاقتصادية والعسكرية»، وفق وصفه.

«تدمير إيران» واستثمارات بـ18 تريليون دولار

وتفاخر ترمب بما وصفه بـ«الإنجازات القياسية» لإدارته، قائلاً إن الأسواق الأمريكية حققت مستويات تاريخية، إلى جانب تسجيل أفضل سوق عمل في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، وارتفاع الاستثمارات الأجنبية إلى نحو 18 تريليون دولار.

كما أشار إلى ما وصفه بـ«التدمير العسكري لإيران»، مضيفاً عبارة: «والبقية تأتي!»، في إشارة إلى استمرار الضغوط على طهران.

وأكد أن الجيش الأمريكي بات «الأقوى على وجه الأرض بفارق كبير»، لافتاً إلى إنهاء سياسات «التنوع والشمول» التي اتهمها بإضعاف مؤسسات الدولة.

ترمب: أمريكا أصبحت الأكثر سخونة في العالم

وشدد الرئيس الأمريكي على أن الولايات المتحدة «لم تعد دولة متراجعة»، قائلاً: «قبل عامين كنا بالفعل دولة في حالة تراجع، وأنا أتفق مع الرئيس شي في ذلك، لكن الآن أصبحت أمريكا الدولة الأكثر سخونة في العالم».

وأضاف أن الرئيس الصيني هنّأه خلال لقائهما الأخير على ما وصفه بـ«النجاحات الكبيرة التي تحققت خلال فترة قصيرة»، معرباً عن أمله في أن تصبح العلاقات الأمريكية الصينية «أقوى وأفضل من أي وقت مضى».