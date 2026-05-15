U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping's description of the United States as a "declining nation" referred to - in his words - what the country experienced during the tenure of former President Joe Biden, and not what his current administration has achieved in terms of "tremendous rise" over the past 16 months.

Trump stated in a remark published through his account on the "Truth Social" platform that Xi Jinping was "100% right" when he spoke about America's decline during the Biden administration, considering that the United States has suffered greatly due to "open borders, high taxes, rising crime, bad trade deals, and diversity and inclusion policies."

Attack on Biden and Democratic Policies

Trump harshly criticized the Biden administration, considering it has plunged the country into a phase of "decline," pointing out that Democratic policies have harmed the American economy and weakened the United States' image globally.

He added that the situation has completely changed since his return to the White House, asserting that America is currently witnessing "its strongest economic and military phases," as he described.

"Destruction of Iran" and $18 Trillion Investments

Trump bragged about what he described as the "record achievements" of his administration, stating that American markets have reached historic levels, alongside recording the best job market in U.S. history, and foreign investments rising to nearly $18 trillion.

He also referred to what he termed the "military destruction of Iran," adding the phrase: "and more to come!" in reference to continued pressures on Tehran.

He affirmed that the U.S. military has become "the strongest on earth by a wide margin," noting the end of "diversity and inclusion" policies that he accused of weakening state institutions.

Trump: America Has Become the Hottest Country in the World

The U.S. President emphasized that the United States "is no longer a declining nation," saying: "Two years ago, we were indeed a declining nation, and I agree with President Xi on that, but now America has become the hottest country in the world."

He added that the Chinese president congratulated him during their recent meeting on what he described as "the great successes achieved in a short period," expressing hope that U.S.-China relations will become "stronger and better than ever."