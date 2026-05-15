قفز فريق الاتحاد للمركز الخامس بعد فوزه على مستضيفه الاتفاق بنتيجة 3-1 في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب إيجو بنادي اﻻتفاق بالدمام وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
ولم يكن الفوز مجرد حصد 3 نقاط، بل كان أيضاً رد اعتبار للعميد بعد خسارته بذات النتيجة على ملعبه وبين جماهيره من فريق الاتفاق، وكذلك انتزاع المركز الخامس من منافسه المباشر فريق التعاون الذي تراجع للمركز السادس، كما حرم الاتحاد نظيره الاتفاق من المنافسة على المقعد اﻵسيوي بعد أن تراجع الاتفاق للمركز السابع، فيما يحتاج الاتحاد للفوز في لقاء واحد فقط من اللقاءين المتبقيين له لضمان التأهل لملحق دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
وشهد اللقاء سيطرة اتحادية مبكرة واستطاع حسام عوار أن يهز الشباك مبكراً بعد عرضية من ماريو ميتاي سددها عوار مباشرةً في المرمى كهدف أول للاتحاد (د: 3)، وواصل الاتحاد تفوقه ميدانياً ومن ركلة حرة غير مباشرة لعبها فابينيو لزميله موسى ديابي الذي سددها قوية أرضية لتسكن الشباك كهدف ثانٍ للاتحاد (د: 19)، ليستفيق الاتفاق ويتمكن من تقليص النتيجة بعد مرور 7 دقائق فقط بعد عرضية من جواو كوستا ليحولها خالد الغنام في المرمى كهدف اتفاقي أول (د: 26)، وفي الشوط الثاني عاد موسى ديابي للتألق مجدداً بعد أن تلقى تمريرة ذكية من فيصل الغامدي ليتلاعب ديابي بالدفاع اﻻتفاقي ومن ثم سددها قوية في المرمى كهدف ثالث للاتحاد (د: 79)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الاتحاد بثلاثة أهداف لهدف.
وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الاتحاد فوزه الـ16 ويصل للنقطة 55 ويصل للمركز الرابع، فيما تلقى الاتفاق الخسارة الـ12 وتجمد رصيده عند 52 نقطة في المركز السابع.
The Al-Ittihad team jumped to fifth place after defeating their host Al-Ettifaq with a score of 3-1 in the match held at the Ego Stadium of Al-Ettifaq in Dammam, as part of the 33rd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
The victory was not just about earning 3 points; it was also a matter of restoring the dignity of the club after losing by the same score at home in front of their fans against Al-Ettifaq. Additionally, it allowed them to seize fifth place from their direct competitor, Al-Taawoun, who slipped to sixth place. Furthermore, Al-Ittihad denied Al-Ettifaq the chance to compete for the Asian seat after Al-Ettifaq dropped to seventh place, while Al-Ittihad needs to win just one of their remaining two matches to secure qualification for the AFC Champions League playoff.
The match witnessed early dominance from Al-Ittihad, and Hossam Aouar managed to score early with a header from a cross by Mario Mitaj, netting the first goal for Al-Ittihad (3rd minute). Al-Ittihad continued to excel on the field, and from an indirect free kick taken by Fabinho to his teammate Moussa Diaby, who struck it powerfully into the net for Al-Ittihad's second goal (19th minute). Al-Ettifaq then woke up and managed to reduce the score just 7 minutes later with a cross from Joao Costa, which Khaled Al-Ghanam converted into Al-Ettifaq's first goal (26th minute). In the second half, Moussa Diaby shone again after receiving a clever pass from Faisal Al-Ghamdi, where Diaby skillfully maneuvered past the Al-Ettifaq defense and then struck it hard into the net for Al-Ittihad's third goal (79th minute), ending the match with Al-Ittihad winning three goals to one.
With this result, Al-Ittihad achieves their 16th victory, reaching 55 points and climbing to fourth place, while Al-Ettifaq suffered their 12th loss, remaining at 52 points in seventh place.