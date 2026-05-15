The Al-Ittihad team jumped to fifth place after defeating their host Al-Ettifaq with a score of 3-1 in the match held at the Ego Stadium of Al-Ettifaq in Dammam, as part of the 33rd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



The victory was not just about earning 3 points; it was also a matter of restoring the dignity of the club after losing by the same score at home in front of their fans against Al-Ettifaq. Additionally, it allowed them to seize fifth place from their direct competitor, Al-Taawoun, who slipped to sixth place. Furthermore, Al-Ittihad denied Al-Ettifaq the chance to compete for the Asian seat after Al-Ettifaq dropped to seventh place, while Al-Ittihad needs to win just one of their remaining two matches to secure qualification for the AFC Champions League playoff.



The match witnessed early dominance from Al-Ittihad, and Hossam Aouar managed to score early with a header from a cross by Mario Mitaj, netting the first goal for Al-Ittihad (3rd minute). Al-Ittihad continued to excel on the field, and from an indirect free kick taken by Fabinho to his teammate Moussa Diaby, who struck it powerfully into the net for Al-Ittihad's second goal (19th minute). Al-Ettifaq then woke up and managed to reduce the score just 7 minutes later with a cross from Joao Costa, which Khaled Al-Ghanam converted into Al-Ettifaq's first goal (26th minute). In the second half, Moussa Diaby shone again after receiving a clever pass from Faisal Al-Ghamdi, where Diaby skillfully maneuvered past the Al-Ettifaq defense and then struck it hard into the net for Al-Ittihad's third goal (79th minute), ending the match with Al-Ittihad winning three goals to one.



With this result, Al-Ittihad achieves their 16th victory, reaching 55 points and climbing to fourth place, while Al-Ettifaq suffered their 12th loss, remaining at 52 points in seventh place.