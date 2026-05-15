قفز فريق الاتحاد للمركز الخامس بعد فوزه على مستضيفه الاتفاق بنتيجة 3-1 في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب إيجو بنادي اﻻتفاق بالدمام وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


ولم يكن الفوز مجرد حصد 3 نقاط، بل كان أيضاً رد اعتبار للعميد بعد خسارته بذات النتيجة على ملعبه وبين جماهيره من فريق الاتفاق، وكذلك انتزاع المركز الخامس من منافسه المباشر فريق التعاون الذي تراجع للمركز السادس، كما حرم الاتحاد نظيره الاتفاق من المنافسة على المقعد اﻵسيوي بعد أن تراجع الاتفاق للمركز السابع، فيما يحتاج الاتحاد للفوز في لقاء واحد فقط من اللقاءين المتبقيين له لضمان التأهل لملحق دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


وشهد اللقاء سيطرة اتحادية مبكرة واستطاع حسام عوار أن يهز الشباك مبكراً بعد عرضية من ماريو ميتاي سددها عوار مباشرةً في المرمى كهدف أول للاتحاد (د: 3)، وواصل الاتحاد تفوقه ميدانياً ومن ركلة حرة غير مباشرة لعبها فابينيو لزميله موسى ديابي الذي سددها قوية أرضية لتسكن الشباك كهدف ثانٍ للاتحاد (د: 19)، ليستفيق الاتفاق ويتمكن من تقليص النتيجة بعد مرور 7 دقائق فقط بعد عرضية من جواو كوستا ليحولها خالد الغنام في المرمى كهدف اتفاقي أول (د: 26)، وفي الشوط الثاني عاد موسى ديابي للتألق مجدداً بعد أن تلقى تمريرة ذكية من فيصل الغامدي ليتلاعب ديابي بالدفاع اﻻتفاقي ومن ثم سددها قوية في المرمى كهدف ثالث للاتحاد (د: 79)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الاتحاد بثلاثة أهداف لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الاتحاد فوزه الـ16 ويصل للنقطة 55 ويصل للمركز الرابع، فيما تلقى الاتفاق الخسارة الـ12 وتجمد رصيده عند 52 نقطة في المركز السابع.