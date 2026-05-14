The Lebanese artist Nadine Njeim captured attention during her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival with a look characterized by classic elegance and soft boldness, as she chose a black velvet dress with a sleek design that highlighted her figure in a refined and dramatic style at the same time.

الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم

The dress featured a strapless cut with geometric details at the chest area, in addition to a shiny bow at the waist that gave the design a luxurious feminine touch.

Nadine completed her look with a luxurious diamond set that came in an eye-catching design adorned with sparkling stones, adding more opulence to the ensemble, while maintaining a soft hairstyle and makeup with calm bronzed features that enhanced her elegance on the red carpet.

الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم

She also coordinated her jewelry in a balanced way that preserved the grandeur of the look without being excessive, showcasing a style that combined modern sophistication with the classic charm of Hollywood.

الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم

Many considered Nadine's look one of the most prominent Arab appearances at the opening of the Cannes Festival this year, especially with the strong return of black to the red carpet in elegant feminine styles and massive jewelry that brought back traditional luxury in a modern way.