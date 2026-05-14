خطفت الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم الأنظار خلال ظهورها في مهرجان كان السينمائي بإطلالة اتسمت بالفخامة الكلاسيكية والجرأة الناعمة، إذ اختارت فستاناً أسود مخملياً بتصميم أنيق أبرز رشاقتها بأسلوب راقٍ ودرامي في الوقت نفسه.
الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم
وتميز الفستان بقصة Strapless مع تفاصيل هندسية عند منطقة الصدر، إضافة إلى فيونكة لامعة عند الخصر منحت التصميم لمسة أنثوية فاخرة.
وأكملت نادين إطلالتها بطقم ألماس فاخر جاء بتصميم لافت ومرصع بأحجار براقة أضافت المزيد من الفخامة على اللوك، بينما حافظت على تسريحة شعر ناعمة ومكياج بملامح برونزية هادئة عززت من أناقة حضورها على السجادة الحمراء.
الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم
كما نسّقت مجوهراتها بطريقة متوازنة حافظت على فخامة الإطلالة دون مبالغة، لتظهر بأسلوب يجمع بين الرقي العصري وسحر هوليوود الكلاسيكي.
الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم
واعتبر كثيرون إطلالة نادين من أبرز الإطلالات العربية في افتتاح مهرجان كان هذا العام، خصوصاً مع عودة اللون الأسود بقوة إلى السجادة الحمراء بأساليب أنثوية راقية ومجوهرات ضخمة أعادت حضور الفخامة التقليدية بطريقة عصرية.
The Lebanese artist Nadine Njeim captured attention during her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival with a look characterized by classic elegance and soft boldness, as she chose a black velvet dress with a sleek design that highlighted her figure in a refined and dramatic style at the same time.
الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم
The dress featured a strapless cut with geometric details at the chest area, in addition to a shiny bow at the waist that gave the design a luxurious feminine touch.
Nadine completed her look with a luxurious diamond set that came in an eye-catching design adorned with sparkling stones, adding more opulence to the ensemble, while maintaining a soft hairstyle and makeup with calm bronzed features that enhanced her elegance on the red carpet.
الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم
She also coordinated her jewelry in a balanced way that preserved the grandeur of the look without being excessive, showcasing a style that combined modern sophistication with the classic charm of Hollywood.
الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم
Many considered Nadine's look one of the most prominent Arab appearances at the opening of the Cannes Festival this year, especially with the strong return of black to the red carpet in elegant feminine styles and massive jewelry that brought back traditional luxury in a modern way.