خطفت الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم الأنظار خلال ظهورها في مهرجان كان السينمائي بإطلالة اتسمت بالفخامة الكلاسيكية والجرأة الناعمة، إذ اختارت فستاناً أسود مخملياً بتصميم أنيق أبرز رشاقتها بأسلوب راقٍ ودرامي في الوقت نفسه.

الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم

الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم

وتميز الفستان بقصة Strapless مع تفاصيل هندسية عند منطقة الصدر، إضافة إلى فيونكة لامعة عند الخصر منحت التصميم لمسة أنثوية فاخرة.

وأكملت نادين إطلالتها بطقم ألماس فاخر جاء بتصميم لافت ومرصع بأحجار براقة أضافت المزيد من الفخامة على اللوك، بينما حافظت على تسريحة شعر ناعمة ومكياج بملامح برونزية هادئة عززت من أناقة حضورها على السجادة الحمراء.

الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم

الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم

كما نسّقت مجوهراتها بطريقة متوازنة حافظت على فخامة الإطلالة دون مبالغة، لتظهر بأسلوب يجمع بين الرقي العصري وسحر هوليوود الكلاسيكي.

الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم

الفنانة اللبنانية نادين نسيب نجيم

واعتبر كثيرون إطلالة نادين من أبرز الإطلالات العربية في افتتاح مهرجان كان هذا العام، خصوصاً مع عودة اللون الأسود بقوة إلى السجادة الحمراء بأساليب أنثوية راقية ومجوهرات ضخمة أعادت حضور الفخامة التقليدية بطريقة عصرية.