ألغت وزارة الموارد البشرية أكثر من 7200 تأشيرة من منشآت مخالفة وحجبت الخدمات الأساسية عنها، بعد أن فحصت الفرق الرقابية والرصد الذكي 91 ألف حالة اشتباه، رُصد خلالها 13,509 مخالفات لوجود علاقة عمل غير صحيحة، واتخذت الوزارة إجراءات فورية رادعة تضمنت إلغاء احتساب تلك الحالات في برنامج «نطاقات»، وأحالت جميع الحالات المرصودة إلى صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية «هدف» لتمكينهم من فرص وظيفية فعلية.


وكانت فرق الموارد قادت ربع مليون زيارة على منشآت القطاع الخاص في الربع الأول من عام 2026 أسفرت عن رصد 168 ألف مخالفة.


ووجَّهت الوزارة 230 ألف إنذار للمنشآت لتصحيح أوضاعها، كما رصدت 3522 مخالفة في مكاتب الاستقدام.


وعلى صعيد الرقابة الرقمية، تمكنت فرق الموارد من رصد التجاوزات الإلكترونية والتعامل مع 238 حسابًا مخالفًا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي كانت تنشر خدمات غير نظامية للعمالة المنزلية، كما أجرت فرق الوزارة الرقابية فحصًا استباقيًا لمكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص لنحو 54 ألف حالة.


وامتدحت وزارة الموارد دور المجتمع في «الرقابة التشاركية»، إذ تعاملت الفرق مع 15,563 بلاغًا، محققة بذلك نسبة استجابة بلغت 96.96% خلال الوقت المحدد.