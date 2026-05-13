ألغت وزارة الموارد البشرية أكثر من 7200 تأشيرة من منشآت مخالفة وحجبت الخدمات الأساسية عنها، بعد أن فحصت الفرق الرقابية والرصد الذكي 91 ألف حالة اشتباه، رُصد خلالها 13,509 مخالفات لوجود علاقة عمل غير صحيحة، واتخذت الوزارة إجراءات فورية رادعة تضمنت إلغاء احتساب تلك الحالات في برنامج «نطاقات»، وأحالت جميع الحالات المرصودة إلى صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية «هدف» لتمكينهم من فرص وظيفية فعلية.
وكانت فرق الموارد قادت ربع مليون زيارة على منشآت القطاع الخاص في الربع الأول من عام 2026 أسفرت عن رصد 168 ألف مخالفة.
ووجَّهت الوزارة 230 ألف إنذار للمنشآت لتصحيح أوضاعها، كما رصدت 3522 مخالفة في مكاتب الاستقدام.
وعلى صعيد الرقابة الرقمية، تمكنت فرق الموارد من رصد التجاوزات الإلكترونية والتعامل مع 238 حسابًا مخالفًا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي كانت تنشر خدمات غير نظامية للعمالة المنزلية، كما أجرت فرق الوزارة الرقابية فحصًا استباقيًا لمكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص لنحو 54 ألف حالة.
وامتدحت وزارة الموارد دور المجتمع في «الرقابة التشاركية»، إذ تعاملت الفرق مع 15,563 بلاغًا، محققة بذلك نسبة استجابة بلغت 96.96% خلال الوقت المحدد.
The Ministry of Human Resources has canceled more than 7,200 visas from violating establishments and has suspended basic services to them, after inspection teams and smart monitoring examined 91,000 suspected cases, during which 13,509 violations were recorded for having incorrect employment relationships. The ministry took immediate deterrent measures that included canceling the counting of those cases in the "Nitaqat" program and referred all recorded cases to the Human Resources Development Fund "Hadaf" to enable them to access actual job opportunities.
In the first quarter of 2026, the resource teams conducted a quarter of a million visits to private sector establishments, resulting in the detection of 168,000 violations.
The ministry issued 230,000 warnings to establishments to rectify their situations, and also recorded 3,522 violations in recruitment offices.
On the digital monitoring front, the resource teams were able to detect electronic violations and deal with 238 violating accounts on social media platforms that were publishing illegal services for domestic workers. The ministry's monitoring teams also conducted a proactive inspection to combat human trafficking for about 54,000 cases.
The Ministry of Human Resources praised the role of the community in "participatory monitoring," as the teams dealt with 15,563 reports, achieving a response rate of 96.96% within the specified time.