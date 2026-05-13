Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met yesterday in the British capital, London, with the National Security Adviser of the United Kingdom, Jonathan Powell.

Joint Cooperation



The meeting witnessed discussions on areas of joint cooperation between the two countries, in addition to addressing the latest developments in the region, with an emphasis on the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the necessity of concerted efforts to maintain the security and stability of the region.