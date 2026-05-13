التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، أمس في العاصمة البريطانية لندن، مستشار الأمن الوطني في المملكة المتحدة جوناثان باول.

تعاون مشترك


وشهد اللقاء بحث مجالات التعاون المشترك بين البلدين، إضافة إلى مناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، مع التأكيد على أهمية ضمان حرية حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، وضرورة تضافر الجهود للحفاظ على أمن واستقرار المنطقة.