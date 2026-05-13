التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، أمس في العاصمة البريطانية لندن، مستشار الأمن الوطني في المملكة المتحدة جوناثان باول.
تعاون مشترك
وشهد اللقاء بحث مجالات التعاون المشترك بين البلدين، إضافة إلى مناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، مع التأكيد على أهمية ضمان حرية حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، وضرورة تضافر الجهود للحفاظ على أمن واستقرار المنطقة.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met yesterday in the British capital, London, with the National Security Adviser of the United Kingdom, Jonathan Powell.
Joint Cooperation
The meeting witnessed discussions on areas of joint cooperation between the two countries, in addition to addressing the latest developments in the region, with an emphasis on the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the necessity of concerted efforts to maintain the security and stability of the region.