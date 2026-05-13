«أنشودة اللون».. رحلة بصرية بين الإنسان والمكان بريشة المغربي

The capital city, Riyadh, witnessed the opening of the new art exhibition by Saudi artist Abdul Rahman Al-Maghrabi titled "The Ode to Color" at the Tajreed Art Gallery, amidst the presence of artists and cultural enthusiasts who appreciate aesthetic simplicity.

This exhibition is the tenth in the artist's career, which spans over 27 years, during which he has showcased his works in major cities such as Jeddah, Cairo, and Riyadh, giving his experience depth and diversity that combines a love for place with a connection to humanity.

The paintings in the new exhibition are characterized by the clarity of their ideas and maturity, as the artist skillfully uses colors to express feelings of contemplation and beauty in a way that resonates closely with the viewer's heart. His works also feature a distinctive blend of traditional elements, such as mud houses and palm trees, with modern painting techniques, relying on the distribution of warm colors and flowing lines that give the artwork a clear vibrancy.

Al-Maghrabi has participated in many events, gatherings, and exhibitions, representing the Kingdom internationally, and has received numerous awards. In recognition of this remarkable journey, his name has been documented in the book "The Professional," which includes the 18 most important artistic experiences in the Kingdom.

The exhibition continues to welcome visitors at the Tajreed Gallery for 10 days, offering an opportunity for all art lovers to enjoy a visual experience that combines extensive expertise with continuous innovation.