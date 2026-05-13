شهدت العاصمة الرياض افتتاح المعرض التشكيلي الجديد للفنان السعودي عبد الرحمن المغربي بعنوان «أنشودة اللون» في صالة تجريد للفنون، وسط حضور من الفنانين والمهتمين بالثقافة والبساطة الجمالية.

«أنشودة اللون».. رحلة بصرية بين الإنسان والمكان بريشة المغربي

ويعد هذا المعرض هو العاشر في مسيرة الفنان التي تمتد لأكثر من 27 عاماً، قدم خلالها أعماله في مدن كبرى مثل جدة والقاهرة والرياض، مما أعطى تجربته عمقاً وتنوعاً يجمع بين حب المكان والارتباط بالإنسان.

«أنشودة اللون».. رحلة بصرية بين الإنسان والمكان بريشة المغربي

وتتميز لوحات المعرض الجديد بوضوح فكرتها ونضجها، حيث يستخدم الفنان الألوان ببراعة ليعبر عن مشاعر التأمل والجمال بأسلوب قريب من قلب المشاهد، كما يظهر في أعماله دمج مميز بين العناصر التراثية كالبيوت الطينية والنخيل وبين أساليب الرسم الحديثة، معتمداً على توزيع الألوان الدافئة والخطوط الانسيابية التي تمنح اللوحة حيوية واضحة.

«أنشودة اللون».. رحلة بصرية بين الإنسان والمكان بريشة المغربي

وشارك المغربي في كثير من المناسبات والملتقيات والمعارض ومثّل المملكة دولياً، وحصل على جوائز عديدة، وتقديراً لهذا المشوار الحافل، تم توثيق اسمه ضمن كتاب «المحترف» الذي يضم أهم 18 تجربة فنية في المملكة.

ويستمر المعرض في استقبال زواره بصالة تجريد لمدة 10 أيام، مقدماً فرصة لكل محبي الفن للاستمتاع برؤية فنية تجمع بين الخبرة الطويلة والتجديد المستمر.