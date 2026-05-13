يحسم قائد فريق الخلود هتان باهبري مستقبله الاحترافي في غضون الأيام القادمة، وذلك بعد أن قدّم موسماً كرويّاً مميزاً مع فريقه الحالي، بالحصول على المركز الثاني في بطولة كأس الملك، والتأهل للمشاركة في كأس السوبر السعودي، إلى جانب بقاء فريق الخلود في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ علمت «عكاظ» أن النجم هتان باهبري يحظى بإهتمام أندية عدة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين؛ من أجل التعاقد معه في حال عدم تجديد عقده مع نادي الخلود، إذ تبقى في عقد اللاعب مع ناديه الحالي 3 أشهر، وسيحسم اللاعب مستقبله الاحترافي في الأيام القادمة إما بخوض تجربة احترافية «سابعة» مع أحد فرق دوري روشن، أو تجديد عقده مع نادي الخلود لموسم آخر.
يذكر أن هتان باهبري يرتبط بعقد مع نادي الخلود لمدة موسم رياضي واحد ينتهي في أواخر أغسطس القادم، وسبق أن خاض قبل ذلك 5 تجارب احترافية مع أندية (الاتحاد، والهلال، والشباب، والخليج، والتعاون)، ونجح في حصد البطولات مع فريقي الاتحاد والهلال.
The captain of Al-Khulood team, Hattan Bahbari, will decide on his professional future in the coming days, after having an outstanding football season with his current team, securing second place in the King's Cup and qualifying to participate in the Saudi Super Cup, in addition to Al-Khulood remaining in the Roshan Saudi Pro League. According to "Okaz," star Hattan Bahbari is attracting interest from several clubs in the Roshan Saudi Pro League for a potential contract if he does not renew his contract with Al-Khulood. The player has three months left on his current contract, and he will determine his professional future in the coming days, either by embarking on a "seventh" professional experience with one of the Roshan League teams or renewing his contract with Al-Khulood for another season.
It is worth mentioning that Hattan Bahbari is under contract with Al-Khulood for one sports season, which ends in late August. Previously, he has had five professional experiences with clubs (Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, Al-Khaleej, and Al-Taawun), and he has succeeded in winning championships with both Ittihad and Al-Hilal.