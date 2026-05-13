The captain of Al-Khulood team, Hattan Bahbari, will decide on his professional future in the coming days, after having an outstanding football season with his current team, securing second place in the King's Cup and qualifying to participate in the Saudi Super Cup, in addition to Al-Khulood remaining in the Roshan Saudi Pro League. According to "Okaz," star Hattan Bahbari is attracting interest from several clubs in the Roshan Saudi Pro League for a potential contract if he does not renew his contract with Al-Khulood. The player has three months left on his current contract, and he will determine his professional future in the coming days, either by embarking on a "seventh" professional experience with one of the Roshan League teams or renewing his contract with Al-Khulood for another season.



It is worth mentioning that Hattan Bahbari is under contract with Al-Khulood for one sports season, which ends in late August. Previously, he has had five professional experiences with clubs (Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, Al-Khaleej, and Al-Taawun), and he has succeeded in winning championships with both Ittihad and Al-Hilal.



