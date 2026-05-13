يحسم قائد فريق الخلود هتان باهبري مستقبله الاحترافي في غضون الأيام القادمة، وذلك بعد أن قدّم موسماً كرويّاً مميزاً مع فريقه الحالي، بالحصول على المركز الثاني في بطولة كأس الملك، والتأهل للمشاركة في كأس السوبر السعودي، إلى جانب بقاء فريق الخلود في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ علمت «عكاظ» أن النجم هتان باهبري يحظى بإهتمام أندية عدة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين؛ من أجل التعاقد معه في حال عدم تجديد عقده مع نادي الخلود، إذ تبقى في عقد اللاعب مع ناديه الحالي 3 أشهر، وسيحسم اللاعب مستقبله الاحترافي في الأيام القادمة إما بخوض تجربة احترافية «سابعة» مع أحد فرق دوري روشن، أو تجديد عقده مع نادي الخلود لموسم آخر.


يذكر أن هتان باهبري يرتبط بعقد مع نادي الخلود لمدة موسم رياضي واحد ينتهي في أواخر أغسطس القادم، وسبق أن خاض قبل ذلك 5 تجارب احترافية مع أندية (الاتحاد، والهلال، والشباب، والخليج، والتعاون)، ونجح في حصد البطولات مع فريقي الاتحاد والهلال.