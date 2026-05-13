Global and widely circulated Arab media outlets shared images and videos showing the heartbreak of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo after his team drew with a last-minute goal against their rivals Al-Hilal in the match held at the "King Fahd Stadium" as part of the 32nd round of the Saudi Pro League "Roshen League." These outlets described Ronaldo as "devastated and frustrated, and he cried" after an own goal in the 98th minute denied Al-Nassr the victory and the title.



For his part, the "Don" shared an expressive message to Al-Nassr fans through his official account on the social media platform "x," addressing the fans who supported the team throughout the match, saying: "The dream is close. Hold your heads high; we have one step left to take! Thank you all for the amazing support this evening."