تداولت وسائل إعلام عالمية وعربية واسعة الانتشار صوراً ومقاطع فيديو تظهر حسرة قائد نادي النصر كريستيانو رونالدو، بعد تعادل فريقه بهدف قاتل أمام غريمة الهلال، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب «الأول بارك» ضمن منافسات الجولة (32) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم «دوري روشن»، ووصفت تلك الوسائل رونالدو بأنه كان «محطماً ومحبطاً وبكى» عقب هدف عكسي في الدقيقة 98 حرم النصر من الفوز وحسم اللقب لصالحه.
من جانبه خرج «الدون» برسالة معبرة لجماهير النصر عبر حسابه الرسمي في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «x»، مخاطباً فيها جماهير النصر التي ساندت الفريق طوال وقت المباراة وقال: «الحلم قريب. ارفعوا رؤوسكم، باقٍ خطوة واحدة علينا أن نقطعها! شكراً لكم جميعاً على الدعم الرائع هذا المساء».
Global and widely circulated Arab media outlets shared images and videos showing the heartbreak of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo after his team drew with a last-minute goal against their rivals Al-Hilal in the match held at the "King Fahd Stadium" as part of the 32nd round of the Saudi Pro League "Roshen League." These outlets described Ronaldo as "devastated and frustrated, and he cried" after an own goal in the 98th minute denied Al-Nassr the victory and the title.
For his part, the "Don" shared an expressive message to Al-Nassr fans through his official account on the social media platform "x," addressing the fans who supported the team throughout the match, saying: "The dream is close. Hold your heads high; we have one step left to take! Thank you all for the amazing support this evening."