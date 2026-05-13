تداولت وسائل إعلام عالمية وعربية واسعة الانتشار صوراً ومقاطع فيديو تظهر حسرة قائد نادي النصر كريستيانو رونالدو، بعد تعادل فريقه بهدف قاتل أمام غريمة الهلال، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب «الأول بارك» ضمن منافسات الجولة (32) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم «دوري روشن»، ووصفت تلك الوسائل رونالدو بأنه كان «محطماً ومحبطاً وبكى» عقب هدف عكسي في الدقيقة 98 حرم النصر من الفوز وحسم اللقب لصالحه.


من جانبه خرج «الدون» برسالة معبرة لجماهير النصر عبر حسابه الرسمي في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «x»، مخاطباً فيها جماهير النصر التي ساندت الفريق طوال وقت المباراة وقال: «الحلم قريب. ارفعوا رؤوسكم، باقٍ خطوة واحدة علينا أن نقطعها! شكراً لكم جميعاً على الدعم الرائع هذا المساء».