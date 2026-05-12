تحت عنوان «فرض السيادة»، أطلقت السلطات العراقية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عملية أمنية واسعة في صحراء النجف وكربلاء، بهدف تأمين الطريق الرابط بين كربلاء ومنطقة النخيب وتعزيز الانتشار الأمني في المناطق الصحراوية القريبة من الحدود الإدارية بين المحافظات، بعد تقارير عن قاعدة إسرائيلية سرية في صحراء كربلاء.
وأفادت مصادر عراقية بأن العمليات تنفذ بتوجيه من القائد العام للقوات المسلحة وبإشراف رئيس أركان الجيش الفريق أول الركن عبدالأمير يار الله، عبر عدة محاور ميدانية تشارك فيها قطعات عسكرية وأمنية متخصصة بعمليات التفتيش والتمشيط.
وأضافت أن القوات باشرت تنفيذ عمليات مسح أمني وتمشيط بعمق يصل إلى 70 كيلومتراً داخل المناطق الصحراوية، ضمن خطة تهدف إلى تعزيز الأمن ومنع أي خروقات محتملة، خصوصا في المناطق المفتوحة والطرق الحيوية الرابطة بين المحافظات.
وتتزامن هذه التحركات الأمنية مع تصاعد الحديث خلال الأيام الماضية، بوجود نشاطات أو مواقع عسكرية يُشتبه بارتباطها بإسرائيل داخل المناطق الصحراوية غرب البلاد، وهو ما دفع القوات الأمنية إلى تكثيف إجراءاتها الميدانية ورفع مستوى الانتشار لتأمين المنطقة وفرض السيطرة الكاملة عليها.
ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، عن مسؤولين أمريكيين ومصادر مطلعة الأحد، تأكيدها أن إسرائيل أنشأت موقعاً عسكرياً سرياً في الصحراء العراقية لدعم الحرب ضد إيران، وشنت ضربات جوية ضد القوات العراقية التي كادت أن تكتشفها في وقت مبكر من الحرب.
وذكرت المصادر أن إسرائيل بنت المنشأة التي كانت تضم قوات خاصة وكانت مركزاً لوجستياً للقوات الجوية الإسرائيلية، قبل بدء الحرب على إيران وبعلم الولايات المتحدة.
وردت بغداد بأن القوات الأمنية اشتبكت مع «قوى مجهولة»، مطلع مارس الماضي، وأن صحراء كربلاء لم تشهد أي إنزال جديد، فيما أعلن البرلمان العراقي عزمه استدعاء قيادات أمنية للتحقيق.
وأكد مستشار الأمن القومي العراقي قاسم الأعرجي، على موقف بغداد بشأن رفض استخدام الأراضي العراقية منطلقاً لأي أعمال عدائية أو عمليات أمنية أو عسكرية تستهدف دول الجوار.
جاء ذلك في أعقاب اجتماع اللجنة الأمنية العليا العراقية الإيرانية في العاصمة بغداد بحضور كبار المسؤولين من البلدين، حيث جرى بحث تنفيذ بنود الاتفاق الأمني بين البلدين، ومستجدات الأوضاع الأمنية، والتطورات الإقليمية في المنطقة.
وقال الأعرجي في بيان، إنه «شدد على التزام العراق الكامل بعدم السماح لأي جهة أو جماعة باستغلال أراضيه للإضرار بأمن واستقرار الدول المجاورة، انطلاقاً من حرص بغداد على ترسيخ الأمن الإقليمي، واحترام سيادة الدول».
وجدّد العراق نفيه وجود قواعد أو قوات غير مصرح بها على أراضيه في منطقة صحراء كربلاء.
Under the title "Imposing Sovereignty," Iraqi authorities launched a wide-ranging security operation today (Tuesday) in the deserts of Najaf and Karbala, aimed at securing the road linking Karbala to the Al-Nukhayb area and enhancing security deployment in the desert areas near the administrative borders between provinces, following reports of a secret Israeli base in the Karbala desert.
Iraqi sources reported that the operations are being carried out under the direction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and under the supervision of the Chief of Staff of the Army, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yar Allah, through several field axes involving military and security units specialized in inspection and combing operations.
They added that the forces began conducting security surveys and combing operations to a depth of up to 70 kilometers into the desert areas, as part of a plan aimed at enhancing security and preventing any potential violations, especially in open areas and vital roads linking the provinces.
These security movements coincide with the rising discussions in recent days about the existence of military activities or sites suspected of being linked to Israel within the desert areas in the west of the country, which has prompted security forces to intensify their field measures and raise the level of deployment to secure the area and impose full control over it.
The "Wall Street Journal" reported, citing American officials and informed sources on Sunday, that Israel has established a secret military site in the Iraqi desert to support the war against Iran and has carried out airstrikes against Iraqi forces that nearly discovered it early in the war.
Sources indicated that Israel built the facility, which housed special forces and served as a logistical center for the Israeli Air Force, before the war on Iran and with the knowledge of the United States.
Baghdad responded that security forces engaged with "unknown forces" in early March, and that the Karbala desert had not witnessed any new landings, while the Iraqi parliament announced its intention to summon security leaders for investigation.
Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassem Al-Araji affirmed Baghdad's position regarding the rejection of using Iraqi territory as a launch pad for any hostile actions or security or military operations targeting neighboring countries.
This came following a meeting of the Iraqi-Iranian High Security Committee in the capital Baghdad, attended by senior officials from both countries, where the implementation of the security agreement between the two countries, the latest security developments, and regional developments in the area were discussed.
Al-Araji stated in a statement that he "emphasized Iraq's full commitment not to allow any party or group to exploit its territory to harm the security and stability of neighboring countries, stemming from Baghdad's keenness to establish regional security and respect the sovereignty of states."
Iraq reiterated its denial of the existence of unauthorized bases or forces on its territory in the Karbala desert.