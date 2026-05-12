تحت عنوان «فرض السيادة»، أطلقت السلطات العراقية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عملية أمنية واسعة في صحراء النجف وكربلاء، بهدف تأمين الطريق الرابط بين كربلاء ومنطقة النخيب وتعزيز الانتشار الأمني في المناطق الصحراوية القريبة من الحدود الإدارية بين المحافظات، بعد تقارير عن قاعدة إسرائيلية سرية في صحراء كربلاء.

وأفادت مصادر عراقية بأن العمليات تنفذ بتوجيه من القائد العام للقوات المسلحة وبإشراف رئيس أركان الجيش الفريق أول الركن عبدالأمير يار الله، عبر عدة محاور ميدانية تشارك فيها قطعات عسكرية وأمنية متخصصة بعمليات التفتيش والتمشيط.

وأضافت أن القوات باشرت تنفيذ عمليات مسح أمني وتمشيط بعمق يصل إلى 70 كيلومتراً داخل المناطق الصحراوية، ضمن خطة تهدف إلى تعزيز الأمن ومنع أي خروقات محتملة، خصوصا في المناطق المفتوحة والطرق الحيوية الرابطة بين المحافظات.

وتتزامن هذه التحركات الأمنية مع تصاعد الحديث خلال الأيام الماضية، بوجود نشاطات أو مواقع عسكرية يُشتبه بارتباطها بإسرائيل داخل المناطق الصحراوية غرب البلاد، وهو ما دفع القوات الأمنية إلى تكثيف إجراءاتها الميدانية ورفع مستوى الانتشار لتأمين المنطقة وفرض السيطرة الكاملة عليها.

ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، عن مسؤولين أمريكيين ومصادر مطلعة الأحد، تأكيدها أن إسرائيل أنشأت موقعاً عسكرياً سرياً في الصحراء العراقية لدعم الحرب ضد إيران، وشنت ضربات جوية ضد القوات العراقية التي كادت أن تكتشفها في وقت مبكر من الحرب.

وذكرت المصادر أن إسرائيل بنت المنشأة التي كانت تضم قوات خاصة وكانت مركزاً لوجستياً للقوات الجوية الإسرائيلية، قبل بدء الحرب على إيران وبعلم الولايات المتحدة.

وردت بغداد بأن القوات الأمنية اشتبكت مع «قوى مجهولة»، مطلع مارس الماضي، وأن صحراء كربلاء لم تشهد أي إنزال جديد، فيما أعلن البرلمان العراقي عزمه استدعاء قيادات أمنية للتحقيق.

وأكد مستشار الأمن القومي العراقي قاسم الأعرجي، على موقف بغداد بشأن رفض استخدام الأراضي العراقية منطلقاً لأي أعمال عدائية أو عمليات أمنية أو عسكرية تستهدف دول الجوار.

جاء ذلك في أعقاب اجتماع اللجنة الأمنية العليا العراقية الإيرانية في العاصمة بغداد بحضور كبار المسؤولين من البلدين، حيث جرى بحث تنفيذ بنود الاتفاق الأمني بين البلدين، ومستجدات الأوضاع الأمنية، والتطورات الإقليمية في المنطقة.

وقال الأعرجي في بيان، إنه «شدد على التزام العراق الكامل بعدم السماح لأي جهة أو جماعة باستغلال أراضيه للإضرار بأمن واستقرار الدول المجاورة، انطلاقاً من حرص بغداد على ترسيخ الأمن الإقليمي، واحترام سيادة الدول».

وجدّد العراق نفيه وجود قواعد أو قوات غير مصرح بها على أراضيه في منطقة صحراء كربلاء.