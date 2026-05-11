في تطور مقلق لأزمة تفشي فايروس «هانتا» على متن السفينة السياحية «إم في هونديوس»، أعلنت السلطات الفرنسية ظهور أعراض المرض على أحد الركاب الفرنسيين أثناء نقله جواً من جزيرة تينيريفي الإسبانية إلى باريس، ما دفع السلطات إلى فرض عزل صارم على جميع المواطنين الفرنسيين الذين تم إجلاؤهم من السفينة.

إنذار عالمي بعد تفشّي «هانتا» وظهور إصابات جديدة في فرنسا وأمريكا

فرنسا تسجل أول إصابة

وقال وزير الدفاع الفرنسي سيباستيان لوكورنو، إن الراكب الفرنسي ظهرت عليه أعراض الإصابة خلال الرحلة الجوية المستأجرة، موضحاً أن السلطات قررت «وضع الأشخاص الخمسة الذين تم إجلاؤهم فوراً في عزل صحي مشدد حتى إشعار آخر».

فيما أعلنت وزيرة الصحة الفرنسية ستيفاني ريست تسجيل أول حالة إصابة مؤكدة بفايروس«هانتا» في فرنسا، لامرأة كانت على متن السفينة السياحية الموبوءة (إم في هونديـوس)، وذلك عقب ظهور أعراض المرض عليها بعد عودتها إلى البلاد.

وقالت وزيرة الصحة الفرنسية، في تصريح اليوم (الإثنين)، إن حالة المصابة تدهورت خلال الليل، مؤكدة ثبوت إصابتها بالفايروس.

من جانبها، صرحت المتحدثة باسم الحكومة الفرنسية مود بريجون بأنه تم تسجيل الحالة الأولى رسمياً، مشددة على أن السلطات تتابع الوضع بأقصى درجات اليقظة.

وأضافت أنه تم تحديد 22 حالة من المخالطين، مؤكدة اتخاذ تدابير صحية صارمة بهدف احتواء الوضع وحماية المواطنين، لا سيما أن الفايروس معروف لدى السلطات الصحية في ضوء تجارب سابقة.

وكان أكثر من 90 راكباً من جنسيات مختلفة قد بدأوا، الأحد، مغادرة السفينة الهولندية التي رست قبالة جزر الكناري الإسبانية بعد رحلة بحرية شهدت تفشي فايروس «هانتا»، وسط إجراءات صحية استثنائية تشرف عليها الحكومة الإسبانية ومنظمة الصحة العالمية.

إنذار عالمي بعد تفشّي «هانتا» وظهور إصابات جديدة في فرنسا وأمريكا

وفاة 3 ركاب بفايروس هانتا

وأسفر التفشي حتى الآن عن وفاة 3 ركاب، تأكدت إصابة اثنين منهم بالفايروس، فيما تتواصل متابعة الحالات المشتبه بها في دول عدة.

وعقب هبوط الطائرة الفرنسية في مطار لو بورجيه قرب باريس، ظهر مسؤولون يرتدون معدات الحماية الشخصية في استقبال الركاب، قبل نقلهم بسيارات إسعاف إلى مستشفى بيشا بالعاصمة الفرنسية، حيث سيخضعون لحجر صحي لمدة 72 ساعة وفحوصات طبية شاملة، تمهيداً لإلزامهم بالعزل المنزلي لمدة 45 يوماً، وفق بيان وزارة الخارجية الفرنسية.

الوضع الصحي في أوروبا

وفي إسبانيا، فرضت السلطات حجراً صحياً إلزامياً على 14 مواطناً إسبانياً تم نقلهم من تينيريفي إلى مدريد، حيث يخضعون للمراقبة داخل مستشفى عسكري بالعاصمة.

أما بريطانيا، فأعادت مواطنيها إلى مدينة مانشستر، فيما أكدت وكالة الأمن الصحي البريطانية عدم ظهور أعراض على الركاب البريطانيين حتى الآن، مع استمرار مراقبتهم طبياً.

ووصلت كذلك طائرة تقل 26 راكباً وعضواً من الطاقم، بينهم 8 هولنديين، إلى هولندا، بينما غادرت رحلة أخرى متجهة إلى الولايات المتحدة وعلى متنها 18 شخصاً، بينهم جميع الركاب الأمريكيين وراكب بريطاني يقيم في أمريكا.

إصابة أمريكية

أعلنت وزارة الصحة الأمريكية، اليوم الإثنين، إصابة أمريكيين اثنين من ركاب السفينة السياحية بفايروس هانتا.

وأوضحت السلطات الأمريكية أن أحد الأمريكيين الـ17 الذين تم إجلاؤهم من السفينة، التي شهدت تفشي المرض، ظهرت عليه أعراض خفيفة للفايروس، بينما جاءت نتائج فحص آخر إيجابية لسلالة الأنديز من الفايروس.

ويخضع المصابان حالياً للعزل عن باقي الركاب فور وصولهما إلى الولايات المتحدة، وسيتم نقل جميع الركاب إلى مركز طبي في ولاية نبراسكا.

إجلاء ركاب

كما جرى تنظيم رحلات لإجلاء مواطنين أتراك وأيرلنديين، فيما أكدت وزيرة الصحة الإسبانية مونيكا غارسيا، أن آخر رحلتي إجلاء ستغادران الإثنين، في حين يستعد 6 ركاب للعودة إلى أستراليا، إضافة إلى 18 آخرين سيتم نقلهم إلى هولندا.

وكانت السفينة «هونديوس» قد رست في ميناء جرانديلا بجزيرة تينيريفي صباح الأحد، حيث صعدت الفرق الطبية إلى متنها لبدء عملية إجلاء دقيقة ومنظمة للركاب وأفراد الطاقم، وسط مشاهد لركاب يرتدون الكمامات الطبية البيضاء ويغادرون السفينة على دفعات.

وأثارت عملية استقبال السفينة جدلاً داخل جزر الكناري، بعدما أعرب رئيس الإقليم عن مخاوفه من انتقال العدوى إلى سكان الجزيرة.

أعراض فايروس «هانتا»

ويُعرف فايروس «هانتا» بأنه مرض نادر وخطير، ينتقل غالبًا عبر القوارض، إلا أن منظمة الصحة العالمية ترجح أن بعض ركاب السفينة أصيبوا بسلالة «أنديز» خلال وجودهم في أمريكا الجنوبية، وهي سلالة تسمح بانتقال العدوى بين البشر.

وتشمل أعراض المرض الحمى والإرهاق الشديد وآلام العضلات وآلام المعدة والقيء والإسهال وضيق التنفس، وقد تتطور بعض الحالات إلى مضاعفات قاتلة.

تحذيرات دولية

من جهتها، حذرت هيلين كلارك، الرئيسة المشاركة للجنة المستقلة للتأهب والاستجابة للأوبئة، من وجود ثغرات في طريقة التعامل مع تفشي الأمراض على السفن، مشيرة إلى أن «الركاب غادروا السفينة وتفرقوا حول العالم رغم وجود وفاة ناجمة عن مسبب مرضي معدٍ محتمل».

وأضافت أن العالم لا يزال بحاجة إلى مزيد من الجاهزية والتمويل لدعم الدول منخفضة الدخل في مجالات الرصد المبكر والاستجابة السريعة للأوبئة.

وبحسب التسلسل الزمني للأزمة، وقعت أول وفاة على متن السفينة في 11 أبريل، ثم توفي راكب ثانٍ في 2 مايو، بينما توفيت امرأة هولندية تبلغ من العمر 69 عامًا في جنوب أفريقيا بعد مغادرتها السفينة عبر جزيرة سانت هيلينا.

كما يتلقى بريطانيان مصابان مؤكدان العلاج في هولندا وجنوب أفريقيا، فيما يخضع بريطاني ثالث للعلاج من حالة مشتبه بها في جزيرة «تريستان دا كونا» النائية بالمحيط الأطلسي، حيث أُرسلت فرق طبية عسكرية بريطانية بالمظلات لتقديم الإمدادات والرعاية الطبية.

ومن المنتظر أن تستكمل السفينة رحلتها إلى هولندا بعد إنزال جميع الركاب وأفراد الطاقم، حيث ستُعقّم متعلقات أحد المتوفين وجثمانه قبل تسليمه إلى ذويه.