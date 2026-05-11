إنذار عالمي بعد تفشّي «هانتا» وظهور إصابات جديدة في فرنسا وأمريكا

In a concerning development regarding the outbreak of the "Hanta" virus aboard the cruise ship "MV Hondius," French authorities announced that symptoms of the disease appeared in one of the French passengers while being airlifted from the Spanish island of Tenerife to Paris, prompting authorities to impose strict isolation on all French citizens evacuated from the ship.

France Records First Infection

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that the French passenger exhibited symptoms of infection during the chartered flight, explaining that authorities decided to "immediately place the five evacuated individuals in strict health isolation until further notice."

Meanwhile, French Health Minister Stéphanie Rist announced the first confirmed case of the "Hanta" virus in France, involving a woman who was aboard the infected cruise ship (MV Hondius), following the appearance of symptoms after her return to the country.

The French Health Minister stated today (Monday) that the patient's condition deteriorated overnight, confirming her infection with the virus.

For her part, French government spokesperson Mod Bréguignon stated that the first case has been officially recorded, emphasizing that authorities are monitoring the situation with the utmost vigilance.

She added that 22 contacts have been identified, confirming that strict health measures have been taken to contain the situation and protect citizens, especially since the virus is known to health authorities in light of previous experiences.

More than 90 passengers of various nationalities began leaving the Dutch ship that docked off the Spanish Canary Islands on Sunday after a cruise that witnessed an outbreak of the "Hanta" virus, amid exceptional health measures overseen by the Spanish government and the World Health Organization.

3 Passengers Die from Hanta Virus

The outbreak has so far resulted in the death of 3 passengers, two of whom were confirmed to have been infected with the virus, while monitoring of suspected cases continues in several countries.

After the French plane landed at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, officials wearing personal protective equipment greeted the passengers before transporting them by ambulances to Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in the French capital, where they will undergo a 72-hour quarantine and comprehensive medical examinations, in preparation for mandatory home isolation for 45 days, according to a statement from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Health Situation in Europe

In Spain, authorities imposed mandatory quarantine on 14 Spanish citizens who were transported from Tenerife to Madrid, where they are being monitored inside a military hospital in the capital.

As for Britain, it repatriated its citizens to Manchester, while the UK Health Security Agency confirmed that no symptoms have appeared in British passengers so far, with medical monitoring continuing.

A flight carrying 26 passengers and a crew member, including 8 Dutch nationals, also arrived in the Netherlands, while another flight headed to the United States with 18 people on board, including all American passengers and a British passenger residing in America.

American Infection

The U.S. Department of Health announced on Monday that two Americans among the cruise ship passengers have been infected with the Hanta virus.

U.S. authorities explained that one of the 17 Americans evacuated from the ship, which experienced the outbreak, exhibited mild symptoms of the virus, while another's test results were positive for the Andes strain of the virus.

The infected individuals are currently in isolation from the other passengers upon their arrival in the United States, and all passengers will be transported to a medical center in Nebraska.

Evacuation of Passengers

Evacuation flights for Turkish and Irish citizens have also been organized, while Spanish Health Minister Mónica García confirmed that the last two evacuation flights will depart on Monday, as 6 passengers prepare to return to Australia, in addition to 18 others who will be transported to the Netherlands.

The "Hondius" ship docked at the port of Grandiella on the island of Tenerife on Sunday morning, where medical teams boarded to begin a precise and organized evacuation process for passengers and crew members, amid scenes of passengers wearing white medical masks leaving the ship in batches.

The reception of the ship sparked controversy within the Canary Islands, as the regional president expressed concerns about the potential transmission of infection to the island's residents.

Symptoms of the "Hanta" Virus

The "Hanta" virus is known to be a rare and serious disease, often transmitted through rodents, but the World Health Organization suggests that some passengers on the ship contracted the "Andes" strain while in South America, which allows for human-to-human transmission.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, severe fatigue, muscle pain, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and shortness of breath, with some cases potentially developing into fatal complications.

International Warnings

For her part, Helen Clark, co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, warned of gaps in the handling of disease outbreaks on ships, noting that "passengers left the ship and dispersed around the world despite a death caused by a potential infectious agent."

She added that the world still needs more readiness and funding to support low-income countries in early detection and rapid response to pandemics.

According to the timeline of the crisis, the first death aboard the ship occurred on April 11, followed by a second passenger's death on May 2, while a 69-year-old Dutch woman died in South Africa after leaving the ship via Saint Helena Island.

Two confirmed British patients are receiving treatment in the Netherlands and South Africa, while a third British patient is being treated for a suspected case on the remote island of Tristan da Cunha in the Atlantic Ocean, where British military medical teams were parachuted in to provide supplies and medical care.

The ship is expected to continue its journey to the Netherlands after disembarking all passengers and crew members, where the belongings of one of the deceased and their body will be disinfected before being handed over to their relatives.