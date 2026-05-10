كشف الفنان السوري معن عبد الحق، الشهير بشخصية «صطيف» في مسلسل «باب الحارة»، ملابسات توقيفه يومين من قبل الأمن العام، مرجعاً القبض عليه إلى مشاجرة مع أحد الأشخاص في مكان عام، وليس بسبب مواقفه السياسية من النظام السوري السابق.

تعامل رائع

وقال عبد الحق في تصريحات إعلامية: «تعامل الأمن العام السوري معي كان محترمًا وأكثر من رائع»، مشيرًا إلى أن المعاملة التي تلقاها يتمناها لجميع السوريين خلال المرحلة المقبلة، في إشارة تعكس رغبته في طمأنة الرأي العام بعد الجدل الذي رافق توقيفه.

تهديد بالاعتقال

وأكد أن عددًا من الفنانين السوريين اضطروا في فترات سابقة إلى الظهور إعلاميًا وتقديم عبارات المديح للنظام السوري السابق خوفًا على حياتهم، بحسب تعبيره، لافتًا إلى مشاركته في 3 مظاهرات ضد النظام السابق.

وأضاف: «عشت لفترة طويلة تحت تهديد الاعتقال وفي حالة دائمة من الخوف».

توقيف 48 ساعة

و أمضى الفنان السوري يومين قيد التوقيف في دمشق، إثر شجار نشب بينه وبين أحد الأشخاص في أحد الأماكن العامة، بحسب ما أوردته وسائل إعلام سورية.