كشف الفنان السوري معن عبد الحق، الشهير بشخصية «صطيف» في مسلسل «باب الحارة»، ملابسات توقيفه يومين من قبل الأمن العام، مرجعاً القبض عليه إلى مشاجرة مع أحد الأشخاص في مكان عام، وليس بسبب مواقفه السياسية من النظام السوري السابق.
تعامل رائع
وقال عبد الحق في تصريحات إعلامية: «تعامل الأمن العام السوري معي كان محترمًا وأكثر من رائع»، مشيرًا إلى أن المعاملة التي تلقاها يتمناها لجميع السوريين خلال المرحلة المقبلة، في إشارة تعكس رغبته في طمأنة الرأي العام بعد الجدل الذي رافق توقيفه.
تهديد بالاعتقال
وأكد أن عددًا من الفنانين السوريين اضطروا في فترات سابقة إلى الظهور إعلاميًا وتقديم عبارات المديح للنظام السوري السابق خوفًا على حياتهم، بحسب تعبيره، لافتًا إلى مشاركته في 3 مظاهرات ضد النظام السابق.
وأضاف: «عشت لفترة طويلة تحت تهديد الاعتقال وفي حالة دائمة من الخوف».
توقيف 48 ساعة
و أمضى الفنان السوري يومين قيد التوقيف في دمشق، إثر شجار نشب بينه وبين أحد الأشخاص في أحد الأماكن العامة، بحسب ما أوردته وسائل إعلام سورية.
The Syrian artist Ma'an Abdul Haq, famous for his character "Sateef" in the series "Bab Al-Hara," revealed the circumstances of his two-day detention by the General Security, attributing his arrest to a brawl with someone in a public place, and not due to his political stances against the previous Syrian regime.
Wonderful Treatment
Abdul Haq stated in media interviews: "The treatment I received from the Syrian General Security was respectful and more than wonderful," indicating that he wishes for all Syrians to receive such treatment in the upcoming phase, reflecting his desire to reassure public opinion after the controversy surrounding his detention.
Threat of Arrest
He confirmed that several Syrian artists had previously been forced to appear in the media and express praise for the previous Syrian regime out of fear for their lives, as he put it, noting that he participated in three demonstrations against the previous regime.
He added: "I lived for a long time under the threat of arrest and in a constant state of fear."
48-Hour Detention
The Syrian artist spent two days in detention in Damascus, following a fight that broke out between him and someone in a public place, according to Syrian media reports.