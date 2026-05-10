The Syrian artist Ma'an Abdul Haq, famous for his character "Sateef" in the series "Bab Al-Hara," revealed the circumstances of his two-day detention by the General Security, attributing his arrest to a brawl with someone in a public place, and not due to his political stances against the previous Syrian regime.

Wonderful Treatment

Abdul Haq stated in media interviews: "The treatment I received from the Syrian General Security was respectful and more than wonderful," indicating that he wishes for all Syrians to receive such treatment in the upcoming phase, reflecting his desire to reassure public opinion after the controversy surrounding his detention.

Threat of Arrest

He confirmed that several Syrian artists had previously been forced to appear in the media and express praise for the previous Syrian regime out of fear for their lives, as he put it, noting that he participated in three demonstrations against the previous regime.

He added: "I lived for a long time under the threat of arrest and in a constant state of fear."

48-Hour Detention

The Syrian artist spent two days in detention in Damascus, following a fight that broke out between him and someone in a public place, according to Syrian media reports.